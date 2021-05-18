Log in
    TCMD   US87357P1003

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
  Report
Tactile Medical to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

05/18/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference, which is being held virtually from June 1st-3rd. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1st at 8:40 a.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.


Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
Managing Director
Westwicke
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 8,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 707
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,00 $
Last Close Price 52,20 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Reuvers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Thomas F. ODonnell Chief Medical Officer
Peter C. Schaubach Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.16.15%1 026
NOVOCURE LIMITED1.13%18 097
MASIMO CORPORATION-20.62%11 717
GETINGE AB45.65%9 140
PENUMBRA, INC.34.29%8 573
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-23.19%6 836