  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tadano Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
903.00 JPY   +0.11%
Summary 
Summary

Tadano : Attention Regarding Email Spoofing of Tadano Employees

09/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Sep. 21, 2022

Attention Regarding Email Spoofing of Tadano Employees

As of the 21st of September, we have confirmed reports that there have been spoofed (fake) emails that appear to be sent from our company, falsely using the names of our employees.

These spoofed emails have nothing to do with our company.

Opening attachments or clicking on the links in these emails may lead your computer and network to virus, malware or ransomware infection. Please be very careful not to respond to any suspicious emails that do not look authentic.

If you have already opened an attached file or clicked on a link and followed the spoofed email's instructions, please do the following as soon as possible:
・Disconnect from the internet (use airplane mode) or turn off your device.
・Contact your IT Department or IT support team for further instructions.

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TADANO LTD.
04:20aTADANO : Attention Regarding Email Spoofing of Tadano Employees
PU
09/15Tadano to Take Over Indian Joint Venture Company from Escorts Kubota
MT
09/15NOTICE : Tadano Escorts India Pvt. Ltd. Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Parent Company ..
PU
09/15Tadano Ltd. agreed to acquire remaining 49% stake in Tadano Escorts India Private Limit..
CI
09/11TADANO : Research and Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems at Tadano
PU
08/10TADANO : Consolidated Financial Results For First Quarter of FY 2022
PU
08/09TADANO : Invitation to the 43rd Tadano Internet Auction
PU
08/05TADANO : Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock f..
PU
07/14TADANO : Notice Relating to the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensati..
PU
06/24TADANO : Top Message page has been updated
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 254 B 1 767 M 1 767 M
Net income 2023 7 660 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2023 18 160 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 114 B 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 589
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 902,00 JPY
Average target price 1 036,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Ujiie President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Tadano Chairman
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Kozo Yoshida Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADANO LTD.-18.59%796
CATERPILLAR INC.-11.91%93 963
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-34.39%18 000
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.86%8 384
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.25%6 321
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-20.74%2 325