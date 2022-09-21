Tadano : Attention Regarding Email Spoofing of Tadano Employees

Sep. 21, 2022

As of the 21st of September, we have confirmed reports that there have been spoofed (fake) emails that appear to be sent from our company, falsely using the names of our employees.

These spoofed emails have nothing to do with our company.

Opening attachments or clicking on the links in these emails may lead your computer and network to virus, malware or ransomware infection. Please be very careful not to respond to any suspicious emails that do not look authentic.

If you have already opened an attached file or clicked on a link and followed the spoofed email's instructions, please do the following as soon as possible:

・Disconnect from the internet (use airplane mode) or turn off your device.

・Contact your IT Department or IT support team for further instructions.