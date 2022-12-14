Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tadano Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51 2022-12-14 am EST
976.00 JPY   +0.62%
Summary 
Summary

Tadano : Business Segments (0.6MB)

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B u s i n e s s S e g m e n t s

Overview of FY 2021 Business Results

Overview of FY 2021

Business Results

Net Sales by Product

Sales of mobile cranes and other products increased to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the figure for the previous year) and 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. Sales of truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms decreased to 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year) and 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, net sales in FY 2021 amounted to 205,661 million yen (110.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).

  • Net sales by product (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Change

FY 2020

FY 2021

Amount

Rate of change

Mobile Cranes

109,430

130,461

21,030

19.2%

Truck Loader

19,314

18,251

-1,062

-5.5%

Cranes

Aerial Work

18,701

16,171

-2,530

-13.5%

Platforms

Others

38,593

40,777

2,183

5.7%

Total

186,040

205,661

19,621

10.5%

  • Net sales by product (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

250,000

(Millions of yen)

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Mobile Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Aerial Work Platforms Others

Net Sales by Destination

Sales in Europe increased to 30,487 million yen (110.3% of the figure for the previous year) due to changes in product sales composition, despite declining demand. Due to increased demand, sales in markets outside Japan other than Europe increased to 45,999 million yen (131.4% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in North America, 14,039 million yen (127.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in Asia, 5,902 million yen (100.1% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in the Middle East, and 15,219 million yen (150.3% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in other areas. Sales in Latin America dropped to 1,028 million yen (33.3% of the figure for the previous year), despite increased demand. Sales in Japan decreased to 92,983 million yen (99.7% of the figure for the previous year), partly due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment for truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms, despite increased demand. Sales in markets outside Japan accounted for 54.8% (49.9% for the previous year).

  • Net sales by destination (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Change

FY 2020

FY 2021

Amount

Rate of change

Europe

27,631

30,487

2,856

10.3%

North America

35,001

45,999

10,998

31.4%

Latin America

3,092

1,028

-2,063

-66.7%

Asia

11,013

14,039

3,025

27.5%

Middle East

5,898

5,902

4

0.1%

Others

10,126

15,219

5,093

50.3%

Subtotal (outside Japan)

92,763

112,678

19,914

21.5%

Japan

93,277

92,983

-293

-0.3%

Total

186,040

205,661

19,621

10.5%

Outside Japan sales ratio

49.9%

54.8%

* Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS.

Net sales by destination (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

140,000

70%

120,000

60%

100,000

50%

80,000

40%

60,000

30%

40,000

20%

20,000

10%

0

0%

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia

Middle East

Others

Outside Japan sales ratio

  • Japan is not included.
  • Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS.

33

34

Mobile Cranes

Mobile Cranes

Net Sales

Sales in the Japanese market and markets outside Japan increased to 42,725 million yen (107.8% of the figure for the previous year) and 87,736 million yen (125.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, the net sales of mobile cranes amounted to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).

Products

All Terrain Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

  • Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Change

Amount

Rate of change

Japan

39,615

42,725

3,109

7.8%

Outside Japan

69,815

87,736

17,921

25.7%

Total

109,430

130,461

21,030

19.2%

  • Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

200,000

(Millions of yen)

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Outside Japan Japan

Demand and Share (Units Sold)

In 2021, the overall demand for mobile cranes in the markets outside Japan (excluding China) increased to 121.3% of the figure for the previous year, due to the recovery of demand, which had been in a decline since the spread of COVID-19. The share of Tadano products in the global market fell by four percentage points to 20%, compared with 24% for the previous year.

AC 7.450-1

GR-250N

Large-capacity cranes utilized on-site for construction and maintenance

One of our leading product lines, representing the peak of Tadano's

work for infrastructure development projects such as highways and

technical prowess. They are self-propelled cranes capable of traveling

bridge construction and large-scale plants and buildings. Capable of

and handling crane operations from a single driver's seat. In addition

handling all types of road surfaces from paved roads to irregular terrains,

to being able to travel on irregular terrains or soft ground, their

they have a large crane capacity while also having superb maneuverability

maneuverability allows them to be used on-site in areas such as urban

due to their rear wheel or all-wheel steering features.

settings and narrow places. Outside Japan, they are mainly used in the

construction and maintenance of large-scale plants.

  • Demand and share (comparison between CY 2020 and CY 2021)

Demand (units)

Share

Jan.-Dec.

Jan.-Dec.

Rate of

Jan.-Dec.

Jan.-Dec.

2020

2021

change

2020

2021

Europe

1,390

1,360

-2.2%

13%

12%

North America

980

1,090

11.2%

31%

36%

Latin America

200

370

85.0%

11%

6%

Asia

1,020

1,360

33.3%

9%

7%

Middle East

480

520

8.3%

20%

7%

Others

1,170

2,080

77.8%

10%

6%

Outside Japan total

5,240

6,780

29.4%

Japan

1,520

1,420

-6.6%

54%

54%

Total

6,760

8,200

21.3%

24%

20%

  • Demand by market and product model (CY 2021)

Europe

1,180

40

140

North

660

310

America

120

Latin

90

190

America

90

Asia

950

260

150

Middle

310

70

East

140

Others

1,460

310

310

Japan

1,310

10

100

(Units)

0

500

1,000

1,500

2,000

2,500

Truck Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All Terrain Cranes

Truck Cranes

These cranes are mounted on special-purpose or standard truck carriers. Driver's cabins are separately installed for travelling and for use as a crane. They are self-propelled and capable of travelling as speedily as trucks to the worksite to start crane work. Outside Japan, they are frequently deployed for jobs requiring large-scale crane capacity as well as high-speed travel. Their low maintenance costs and ease of maintenance make them especially popular in developing countries.

GT-750EL

Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes

Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes

Global demand (from CY 2012 to CY 2021)

10,000(Units)

8,000

* The ﬁgures are estimates by the company (rounded to the nearest ten).

6,000

* Products made in Russia are not included.

* Products made in China for export are included.

4,000

* Products for the Chinese market made in China are not included.

The estimated demand for made in China products in the Chinese market is as follows:

2,000

CY 2012: Approx. 22,000 units, CY 2013: Approx. 17,000 units, CY 2014: Approx.

0

14,000 units, CY 2015: Approx. 9,000 units, CY 2016: Approx. 9,000 units, CY

2017: Approx. 20,000 units, CY 2018: Approx. 32,000 units, CY 2019: Approx.

CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 CY2020 CY2021

42,000 units, CY 2020: Approx. 54,000 units, CY 2021: Approx. 46,000 units

GTC-2000

CC 38.650-1

These cranes were developed to enable efficient use in various environments

These cranes are suitable for sites that require more powerful lifting

in the vast lands of the United States, including muddy grounds. The

capacity. They have greater lifting capacity than other types of cranes-up

crawler carrier's low center of gravity allows the crane to move while

to 3,200 tons-and maintain excellent maneuverability under heavy loads.

carrying heavy loads, making these cranes suitable for use at construction

Despite their size, transportation is made easy by dismantling them, and

sites for tunnels, processing plants, oil tanks, and other facilities with

their fields of application are expanding worldwide in areas such as wind

challenging height restrictions.

power related construction due to the growing demand for clean energy.

35

36

Truck Loader Cranes

Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan

Due to a decrease in the number of registered trucks, sales in the Japanese market stood at 16,815 million yen (93.8% of the figure for the previous year). Although sales in markets outside Japan increased slightly to 1,436 million yen (103.1% of the figure for the previous year), net sales of truck loader cranes stood at 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year).

Truck Loader Cranes

Aerial Work Platforms

Aerial Work Platforms

Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan

Due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment, sales in the Japanese market decreased to 16,125 million yen (87.2% of the figure for the previous year), and sales in markets outside Japan decreased to 45 million yen (22.2% of the figure for the previous year). As a result, net sales of aerial work platforms amounted to 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).

  • Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Change

Amount

Rate of change

Japan

17,920

16,815

-1,105

-6.2%

Outside Japan

1,393

1,436

42

3.1%

Total 19,314 18,251 -1,062-5.5%

  • Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

20,000

(Units)

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

  • Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

25,000

(Millions of yen)

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Outside Japan

Japan

  • Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021)

47

  • Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Change

FY 2020

FY 2021

Amount

Rate of change

Japan

18,497

16,125

-2,371

-12.8%

Outside Japan

204

45

-158

-77.8%

Total

18,701

16,171

-2,530

-13.5%

  • Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

6,000

(Units)

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

  • Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

30,000

(Millions of yen)

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Outside Japan

Japan

  • Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021)

31

Products

Truck Loader Cranes

TM-ZX364

These cranes are among the most versatile crane models, with applications

TM-ZE360 across a variety of industries, including shipping, landscaping, and construction. Designed to be mounted in positions such as at the back of truck cabs, they are applicable to a wide range of trucks with a rich lineup of cranes to meet extensive needs.

Products

Aerial

Work

Platforms

AT-320XTG

Safety, convenience, and operator comfort are key features of our aerial work platforms. Tadano employs advanced control technologies to simplify operations and improve usability. Our revolutionary Super Deck series of aerial work platforms are the world's first to be equipped with our Four-Motion Control that allows horizontal and vertical movement, smoothly carrying the operator directly from one point to another in any direction. This series is highly recognized as a revolutionary product that opened a new chapter in the history of aerial work platforms in Japan.

AT-200S

37

38

Others

Others

Net Sales

Sales for used cranes and other products increased to 11,468 million yen (107.7% of the figure for the previous year), due to an increase in sales in markets outside Japan. Parts sales and product repairs stood at 29,308 million yen (104.9% of the figure for the previous year), representing the highest figure ever. As a result, total sales were 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).

  • Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Change

Amount

Rate of change

Used cranes

10,649

11,468

819

7.7%

Other products

Parts

27,944

29,308

1,364

4.9%

Repairs

Total

38,593

40,777

2,183

5.7%

  • Sales of used cranes and other products (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

14,000

(Millions of yen)

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Outside Japan

Japan

  • Sales of parts and repairs (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)

30,000

(Millions of yen)

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Outside Japan

Japan

Outstanding Customer Service

Crane downtime leads directly to business losses for customers. That is why Tadano strives to deliver outstanding service that meets customer expectations.

A Manufacturer with Four Synergistic Strengths

Tadano aims to be a manufacturer with four synergistic strengths consisting of product competitiveness, product quality, service capability (including parts), and used equipment liquidity. In addition to enhancing the competitiveness and quality of our new products, we are working to strengthen our service capability including parts and maintain and enhance used equipment value to increase used equipment liquidity.

One of the initiatives is the supply of maintenance parts. The fastest parts shipment is made possible through collaboration between parts centers at seven bases in Japan and the Global Parts Center located in Kobe, and products that are in high demand are always in stock for each service area based on our many years of experience, playing a key part in minimizing product downtime. Outside Japan, the company established a parts center in Singapore, seeking to further shorten delivery time both in and outside Japan.

Tadano is also committed to the recycling business to help customers save on repair costs. In 2017, Tadano instituted the Tadano Remanufacturing Logo to increase awareness of recyclable parts and expand our stock business. By offering upgrades of road-rail vehicles and other special- purpose products, adjustment and repair for components and replacements for discontinued parts, we minimize downtime and keep repair costs down, to maximize product life and maintain value while also being good for the environment. These efforts are contributing to the outstanding reputation of our used equipment.

Through these activities, we will continue our efforts to increase the life cycle value of our products to ensure their long service life.

We aim to minimize product downtime and failure arising from inadequate maintenance by promoting before-sales services, including the Tadano Maintenance Package, which allow customers, service contractors, and Tadano to share information on maintenance status and repair history using Hello-Net, and the Tadano Engine Care Package, which specializes in the maintenance of advanced engines (currently available only in Japan). Our after-sales services are built on a service network of 342 authorized service contractors and 881 authorized service personnel across Japan, in addition to 10 branches and 23 sales offices. Our global service network spans the entire world and includes direct service as well as service provided by over 140 distributors. Along with other efforts to enhance this network, we are working to improve service quality. We are proceeding with the development of human resources for service personnel in and outside Japan through not only local on-site seminars but also technical seminars that allow trainees to take courses remotely over the internet by incorporating IT, as well as through other systematic educational programs at training centers that incorporate state-of-the-art technologies.

Furthermore, Tadano devotes its efforts to preventing accidents at jobsites through initiatives such as safety training using virtual reality.

Safety training using virtual reality

Tadano Remanufacturing Logo

Global Parts Center

39

40

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 253 B 1 872 M 1 872 M
Net income 2023 7 480 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net cash 2023 18 160 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 123 B 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 589
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart TADANO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tadano Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TADANO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 970,00 JPY
Average target price 1 036,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Ujiie President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Tadano Chairman
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Kozo Yoshida Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADANO LTD.-12.73%912
CATERPILLAR INC.9.94%121 287
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-27.32%20 113
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.02%8 975
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.69%6 493
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-13.01%2 714