Tadano : Business Segments (0.6MB)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields B u s i n e s s S e g m e n t s Overview of FY 2021 Business Results Overview of FY 2021 Business Results Net Sales by Product Sales of mobile cranes and other products increased to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the figure for the previous year) and 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. Sales of truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms decreased to 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year) and 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, net sales in FY 2021 amounted to 205,661 million yen (110.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year). Net sales by product (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) Change FY 2020 FY 2021 Amount Rate of change Mobile Cranes 109,430 130,461 21,030 19.2% Truck Loader 19,314 18,251 -1,062 -5.5% Cranes Aerial Work 18,701 16,171 -2,530 -13.5% Platforms Others 38,593 40,777 2,183 5.7% Total 186,040 205,661 19,621 10.5% Net sales by product (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 250,000 (Millions of yen) 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Mobile Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Aerial Work Platforms Others Net Sales by Destination Sales in Europe increased to 30,487 million yen (110.3% of the figure for the previous year) due to changes in product sales composition, despite declining demand. Due to increased demand, sales in markets outside Japan other than Europe increased to 45,999 million yen (131.4% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in North America, 14,039 million yen (127.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in Asia, 5,902 million yen (100.1% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in the Middle East, and 15,219 million yen (150.3% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in other areas. Sales in Latin America dropped to 1,028 million yen (33.3% of the figure for the previous year), despite increased demand. Sales in Japan decreased to 92,983 million yen (99.7% of the figure for the previous year), partly due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment for truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms, despite increased demand. Sales in markets outside Japan accounted for 54.8% (49.9% for the previous year). Net sales by destination (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) Change FY 2020 FY 2021 Amount Rate of change Europe 27,631 30,487 2,856 10.3% North America 35,001 45,999 10,998 31.4% Latin America 3,092 1,028 -2,063 -66.7% Asia 11,013 14,039 3,025 27.5% Middle East 5,898 5,902 4 0.1% Others 10,126 15,219 5,093 50.3% Subtotal (outside Japan) 92,763 112,678 19,914 21.5% Japan 93,277 92,983 -293 -0.3% Total 186,040 205,661 19,621 10.5% Outside Japan sales ratio 49.9% 54.8% * Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS. ■ Net sales by destination (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) (Millions of yen) 140,000 70% 120,000 60% 100,000 50% 80,000 40% 60,000 30% 40,000 20% 20,000 10% 0 0% FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Europe North America Latin America Asia Middle East Others Outside Japan sales ratio Japan is not included.

Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS. 33 34 Mobile Cranes Mobile Cranes Net Sales Sales in the Japanese market and markets outside Japan increased to 42,725 million yen (107.8% of the figure for the previous year) and 87,736 million yen (125.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, the net sales of mobile cranes amounted to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the ﬁgure for the previous year). Products All Terrain Cranes Rough Terrain Cranes Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) FY 2020 FY 2021 Change Amount Rate of change Japan 39,615 42,725 3,109 7.8% Outside Japan 69,815 87,736 17,921 25.7% Total 109,430 130,461 21,030 19.2% Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 200,000 (Millions of yen) 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Outside Japan Japan Demand and Share (Units Sold) In 2021, the overall demand for mobile cranes in the markets outside Japan (excluding China) increased to 121.3% of the figure for the previous year, due to the recovery of demand, which had been in a decline since the spread of COVID-19. The share of Tadano products in the global market fell by four percentage points to 20%, compared with 24% for the previous year. AC 7.450-1 GR-250N Large-capacity cranes utilized on-site for construction and maintenance One of our leading product lines, representing the peak of Tadano's work for infrastructure development projects such as highways and technical prowess. They are self-propelled cranes capable of traveling bridge construction and large-scale plants and buildings. Capable of and handling crane operations from a single driver's seat. In addition handling all types of road surfaces from paved roads to irregular terrains, to being able to travel on irregular terrains or soft ground, their they have a large crane capacity while also having superb maneuverability maneuverability allows them to be used on-site in areas such as urban due to their rear wheel or all-wheel steering features. settings and narrow places. Outside Japan, they are mainly used in the construction and maintenance of large-scale plants. Demand and share (comparison between CY 2020 and CY 2021) Demand (units) Share Jan.-Dec. Jan.-Dec. Rate of Jan.-Dec. Jan.-Dec. 2020 2021 change 2020 2021 Europe 1,390 1,360 -2.2% 13% 12% North America 980 1,090 11.2% 31% 36% Latin America 200 370 85.0% 11% 6% Asia 1,020 1,360 33.3% 9% 7% Middle East 480 520 8.3% 20% 7% Others 1,170 2,080 77.8% 10% 6% Outside Japan total 5,240 6,780 29.4% Japan 1,520 1,420 -6.6% 54% 54% Total 6,760 8,200 21.3% 24% 20% Demand by market and product model (CY 2021) Europe 1,180 40 140 North 660 310 America 120 Latin 90 190 America 90 Asia 950 260 150 Middle 310 70 East 140 Others 1,460 310 310 Japan 1,310 10 100 (Units) 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 Truck Cranes Rough Terrain Cranes All Terrain Cranes Truck Cranes These cranes are mounted on special-purpose or standard truck carriers. Driver's cabins are separately installed for travelling and for use as a crane. They are self-propelled and capable of travelling as speedily as trucks to the worksite to start crane work. Outside Japan, they are frequently deployed for jobs requiring large-scale crane capacity as well as high-speed travel. Their low maintenance costs and ease of maintenance make them especially popular in developing countries. GT-750EL Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes ■ Global demand (from CY 2012 to CY 2021) 10,000(Units) 8,000 * The ﬁgures are estimates by the company (rounded to the nearest ten). 6,000 * Products made in Russia are not included. * Products made in China for export are included. 4,000 * Products for the Chinese market made in China are not included. The estimated demand for made in China products in the Chinese market is as follows: 2,000 CY 2012: Approx. 22,000 units, CY 2013: Approx. 17,000 units, CY 2014: Approx. 0 14,000 units, CY 2015: Approx. 9,000 units, CY 2016: Approx. 9,000 units, CY 2017: Approx. 20,000 units, CY 2018: Approx. 32,000 units, CY 2019: Approx. CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 CY2020 CY2021 42,000 units, CY 2020: Approx. 54,000 units, CY 2021: Approx. 46,000 units GTC-2000 CC 38.650-1 These cranes were developed to enable efficient use in various environments These cranes are suitable for sites that require more powerful lifting in the vast lands of the United States, including muddy grounds. The capacity. They have greater lifting capacity than other types of cranes-up crawler carrier's low center of gravity allows the crane to move while to 3,200 tons-and maintain excellent maneuverability under heavy loads. carrying heavy loads, making these cranes suitable for use at construction Despite their size, transportation is made easy by dismantling them, and sites for tunnels, processing plants, oil tanks, and other facilities with their fields of application are expanding worldwide in areas such as wind challenging height restrictions. power related construction due to the growing demand for clean energy. 35 36 Truck Loader Cranes Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan Due to a decrease in the number of registered trucks, sales in the Japanese market stood at 16,815 million yen (93.8% of the figure for the previous year). Although sales in markets outside Japan increased slightly to 1,436 million yen (103.1% of the figure for the previous year), net sales of truck loader cranes stood at 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year). Truck Loader Cranes Aerial Work Platforms Aerial Work Platforms Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan Due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment, sales in the Japanese market decreased to 16,125 million yen (87.2% of the figure for the previous year), and sales in markets outside Japan decreased to 45 million yen (22.2% of the figure for the previous year). As a result, net sales of aerial work platforms amounted to 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year). Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) FY 2020 FY 2021 Change Amount Rate of change Japan 17,920 16,815 -1,105 -6.2% Outside Japan 1,393 1,436 42 3.1% Total 19,314 18,251 -1,062-5.5% Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 20,000 (Units) 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 25,000 (Millions of yen) 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Outside Japan Japan Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021) 47％ Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) Change FY 2020 FY 2021 Amount Rate of change Japan 18,497 16,125 -2,371 -12.8% Outside Japan 204 45 -158 -77.8% Total 18,701 16,171 -2,530 -13.5% Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 6,000 (Units) 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 30,000 (Millions of yen) 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Outside Japan Japan Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021) 31％ Products Truck Loader Cranes TM-ZX364 These cranes are among the most versatile crane models, with applications TM-ZE360 across a variety of industries, including shipping, landscaping, and construction. Designed to be mounted in positions such as at the back of truck cabs, they are applicable to a wide range of trucks with a rich lineup of cranes to meet extensive needs. Products Aerial Work Platforms AT-320XTG Safety, convenience, and operator comfort are key features of our aerial work platforms. Tadano employs advanced control technologies to simplify operations and improve usability. Our revolutionary Super Deck series of aerial work platforms are the world's first to be equipped with our Four-Motion Control that allows horizontal and vertical movement, smoothly carrying the operator directly from one point to another in any direction. This series is highly recognized as a revolutionary product that opened a new chapter in the history of aerial work platforms in Japan. AT-200S 37 38 Others Others Net Sales Sales for used cranes and other products increased to 11,468 million yen (107.7% of the figure for the previous year), due to an increase in sales in markets outside Japan. Parts sales and product repairs stood at 29,308 million yen (104.9% of the figure for the previous year), representing the highest figure ever. As a result, total sales were 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the ﬁgure for the previous year). Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021) (Millions of yen) FY 2020 FY 2021 Change Amount Rate of change Used cranes 10,649 11,468 819 7.7% Other products Parts 27,944 29,308 1,364 4.9% Repairs Total 38,593 40,777 2,183 5.7% Sales of used cranes and other products (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 14,000 (Millions of yen) 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Outside Japan Japan Sales of parts and repairs (from FY 2012 to FY 2021) 30,000 (Millions of yen) 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Outside Japan Japan Outstanding Customer Service Crane downtime leads directly to business losses for customers. That is why Tadano strives to deliver outstanding service that meets customer expectations. A Manufacturer with Four Synergistic Strengths Tadano aims to be a manufacturer with four synergistic strengths consisting of product competitiveness, product quality, service capability (including parts), and used equipment liquidity. In addition to enhancing the competitiveness and quality of our new products, we are working to strengthen our service capability including parts and maintain and enhance used equipment value to increase used equipment liquidity. One of the initiatives is the supply of maintenance parts. The fastest parts shipment is made possible through collaboration between parts centers at seven bases in Japan and the Global Parts Center located in Kobe, and products that are in high demand are always in stock for each service area based on our many years of experience, playing a key part in minimizing product downtime. Outside Japan, the company established a parts center in Singapore, seeking to further shorten delivery time both in and outside Japan. Tadano is also committed to the recycling business to help customers save on repair costs. In 2017, Tadano instituted the Tadano Remanufacturing Logo to increase awareness of recyclable parts and expand our stock business. By offering upgrades of road-rail vehicles and other special- purpose products, adjustment and repair for components and replacements for discontinued parts, we minimize downtime and keep repair costs down, to maximize product life and maintain value while also being good for the environment. These efforts are contributing to the outstanding reputation of our used equipment. Through these activities, we will continue our efforts to increase the life cycle value of our products to ensure their long service life. We aim to minimize product downtime and failure arising from inadequate maintenance by promoting before-sales services, including the Tadano Maintenance Package, which allow customers, service contractors, and Tadano to share information on maintenance status and repair history using Hello-Net, and the Tadano Engine Care Package, which specializes in the maintenance of advanced engines (currently available only in Japan). Our after-sales services are built on a service network of 342 authorized service contractors and 881 authorized service personnel across Japan, in addition to 10 branches and 23 sales offices. Our global service network spans the entire world and includes direct service as well as service provided by over 140 distributors. Along with other efforts to enhance this network, we are working to improve service quality. We are proceeding with the development of human resources for service personnel in and outside Japan through not only local on-site seminars but also technical seminars that allow trainees to take courses remotely over the internet by incorporating IT, as well as through other systematic educational programs at training centers that incorporate state-of-the-art technologies. Furthermore, Tadano devotes its efforts to preventing accidents at jobsites through initiatives such as safety training using virtual reality. Safety training using virtual reality Tadano Remanufacturing Logo Global Parts Center 39 40 Attachments Original Link

