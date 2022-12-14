Tadano : Business Segments (0.6MB)

Sales of mobile cranes and other products increased to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the figure for the previous year) and 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. Sales of truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms decreased to 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year) and 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, net sales in FY 2021 amounted to 205,661 million yen (110.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).
Net sales by product (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Change
FY 2020
FY 2021
Amount
Rate of change
Mobile Cranes
109,430
130,461
21,030
19.2%
Truck Loader
19,314
18,251
-1,062
-5.5%
Cranes
Aerial Work
18,701
16,171
-2,530
-13.5%
Platforms
Others
38,593
40,777
2,183
5.7%
Total
186,040
205,661
19,621
10.5%
Net sales by product (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
250,000
(Millions of yen)
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Mobile Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Aerial Work Platforms Others
Net Sales by Destination
Sales in Europe increased to 30,487 million yen (110.3% of the figure for the previous year) due to changes in product sales composition, despite declining demand. Due to increased demand, sales in markets outside Japan other than Europe increased to 45,999 million yen (131.4% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in North America, 14,039 million yen (127.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in Asia, 5,902 million yen (100.1% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in the Middle East, and 15,219 million yen (150.3% of the ﬁgure for the previous year) in other areas. Sales in Latin America dropped to 1,028 million yen (33.3% of the figure for the previous year), despite increased demand. Sales in Japan decreased to 92,983 million yen (99.7% of the figure for the previous year), partly due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment for truck loader cranes and aerial work platforms, despite increased demand. Sales in markets outside Japan accounted for 54.8% (49.9% for the previous year).
Net sales by destination (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Change
FY 2020
FY 2021
Amount
Rate of change
Europe
27,631
30,487
2,856
10.3%
North America
35,001
45,999
10,998
31.4%
Latin America
3,092
1,028
-2,063
-66.7%
Asia
11,013
14,039
3,025
27.5%
Middle East
5,898
5,902
4
0.1%
Others
10,126
15,219
5,093
50.3%
Subtotal (outside Japan)
92,763
112,678
19,914
21.5%
Japan
93,277
92,983
-293
-0.3%
Total
186,040
205,661
19,621
10.5%
Outside Japan sales ratio
49.9%
54.8%
* Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS.
■ Net sales by destination (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
140,000
70%
120,000
60%
100,000
50%
80,000
40%
60,000
30%
40,000
20%
20,000
10%
0
0%
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Europe
North America
Latin America
Asia
Middle East
Others
Outside Japan sales ratio
Japan is not included.
Other areas include Oceania, Africa, and the CIS.
Mobile Cranes
Mobile Cranes
Net Sales
Sales in the Japanese market and markets outside Japan increased to 42,725 million yen (107.8% of the figure for the previous year) and 87,736 million yen (125.7% of the figure for the previous year) respectively. As a result, the net sales of mobile cranes amounted to 130,461 million yen (119.2% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).
Products
All Terrain Cranes
Rough Terrain Cranes
Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Change
Amount
Rate of change
Japan
39,615
42,725
3,109
7.8%
Outside Japan
69,815
87,736
17,921
25.7%
Total
109,430
130,461
21,030
19.2%
Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
200,000
(Millions of yen)
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Outside Japan Japan
Demand and Share (Units Sold)
In 2021, the overall demand for mobile cranes in the markets outside Japan (excluding China) increased to 121.3% of the figure for the previous year, due to the recovery of demand, which had been in a decline since the spread of COVID-19. The share of Tadano products in the global market fell by four percentage points to 20%, compared with 24% for the previous year.
AC 7.450-1
GR-250N
Large-capacity cranes utilized on-site for construction and maintenance
One of our leading product lines, representing the peak of Tadano's
work for infrastructure development projects such as highways and
technical prowess. They are self-propelled cranes capable of traveling
bridge construction and large-scale plants and buildings. Capable of
and handling crane operations from a single driver's seat. In addition
handling all types of road surfaces from paved roads to irregular terrains,
to being able to travel on irregular terrains or soft ground, their
they have a large crane capacity while also having superb maneuverability
maneuverability allows them to be used on-site in areas such as urban
due to their rear wheel or all-wheel steering features.
settings and narrow places. Outside Japan, they are mainly used in the
construction and maintenance of large-scale plants.
Demand and share (comparison between CY 2020 and CY 2021)
Demand (units)
Share
Jan.-Dec.
Jan.-Dec.
Rate of
Jan.-Dec.
Jan.-Dec.
2020
2021
change
2020
2021
Europe
1,390
1,360
-2.2%
13%
12%
North America
980
1,090
11.2%
31%
36%
Latin America
200
370
85.0%
11%
6%
Asia
1,020
1,360
33.3%
9%
7%
Middle East
480
520
8.3%
20%
7%
Others
1,170
2,080
77.8%
10%
6%
Outside Japan total
5,240
6,780
29.4%
Japan
1,520
1,420
-6.6%
54%
54%
Total
6,760
8,200
21.3%
24%
20%
Demand by market and product model (CY 2021)
Europe
1,180
40
140
North
660
310
America
120
Latin
90
190
America
90
Asia
950
260
150
Middle
310
70
East
140
Others
1,460
310
310
Japan
1,310
10
100
(Units)
0
500
1,000
1,500
2,000
2,500
Truck Cranes
Rough Terrain Cranes
All Terrain Cranes
Truck Cranes
These cranes are mounted on special-purpose or standard truck carriers. Driver's cabins are separately installed for travelling and for use as a crane. They are self-propelled and capable of travelling as speedily as trucks to the worksite to start crane work. Outside Japan, they are frequently deployed for jobs requiring large-scale crane capacity as well as high-speed travel. Their low maintenance costs and ease of maintenance make them especially popular in developing countries.
GT-750EL
Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes
Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes
■ Global demand (from CY 2012 to CY 2021)
10,000(Units)
8,000
* The ﬁgures are estimates by the company (rounded to the nearest ten).
6,000
* Products made in Russia are not included.
* Products made in China for export are included.
4,000
* Products for the Chinese market made in China are not included.
The estimated demand for made in China products in the Chinese market is as follows:
These cranes were developed to enable efficient use in various environments
These cranes are suitable for sites that require more powerful lifting
in the vast lands of the United States, including muddy grounds. The
capacity. They have greater lifting capacity than other types of cranes-up
crawler carrier's low center of gravity allows the crane to move while
to 3,200 tons-and maintain excellent maneuverability under heavy loads.
carrying heavy loads, making these cranes suitable for use at construction
Despite their size, transportation is made easy by dismantling them, and
sites for tunnels, processing plants, oil tanks, and other facilities with
their fields of application are expanding worldwide in areas such as wind
challenging height restrictions.
power related construction due to the growing demand for clean energy.
Truck Loader Cranes
Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan
Due to a decrease in the number of registered trucks, sales in the Japanese market stood at 16,815 million yen (93.8% of the figure for the previous year). Although sales in markets outside Japan increased slightly to 1,436 million yen (103.1% of the figure for the previous year), net sales of truck loader cranes stood at 18,251 million yen (94.5% of the figure for the previous year).
Truck Loader Cranes
Aerial Work Platforms
Aerial Work Platforms
Net Sales and Share of Units Sold in Japan
Due to delayed shipments caused by deterioration in the procurement environment, sales in the Japanese market decreased to 16,125 million yen (87.2% of the figure for the previous year), and sales in markets outside Japan decreased to 45 million yen (22.2% of the figure for the previous year). As a result, net sales of aerial work platforms amounted to 16,171 million yen (86.5% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).
Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Change
Amount
Rate of change
Japan
17,920
16,815
-1,105
-6.2%
Outside Japan
1,393
1,436
42
3.1%
Total 19,314 18,251 -1,062-5.5%
Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
20,000
(Units)
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
25,000
(Millions of yen)
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Outside Japan
Japan
Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021)
47％
Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Change
FY 2020
FY 2021
Amount
Rate of change
Japan
18,497
16,125
-2,371
-12.8%
Outside Japan
204
45
-158
-77.8%
Total
18,701
16,171
-2,530
-13.5%
Demand in Japan (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
6,000
(Units)
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net sales (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
30,000
(Millions of yen)
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Outside Japan
Japan
Share of units sold in Japan (FY 2021)
31％
Products
Truck Loader Cranes
TM-ZX364
These cranes are among the most versatile crane models, with applications
TM-ZE360 across a variety of industries, including shipping, landscaping, and construction. Designed to be mounted in positions such as at the back of truck cabs, they are applicable to a wide range of trucks with a rich lineup of cranes to meet extensive needs.
Products
Aerial
Work
Platforms
AT-320XTG
Safety, convenience, and operator comfort are key features of our aerial work platforms. Tadano employs advanced control technologies to simplify operations and improve usability. Our revolutionary Super Deck series of aerial work platforms are the world's first to be equipped with our Four-Motion Control that allows horizontal and vertical movement, smoothly carrying the operator directly from one point to another in any direction. This series is highly recognized as a revolutionary product that opened a new chapter in the history of aerial work platforms in Japan.
AT-200S
Others
Others
Net Sales
Sales for used cranes and other products increased to 11,468 million yen (107.7% of the figure for the previous year), due to an increase in sales in markets outside Japan. Parts sales and product repairs stood at 29,308 million yen (104.9% of the figure for the previous year), representing the highest figure ever. As a result, total sales were 40,777 million yen (105.7% of the ﬁgure for the previous year).
Net sales (comparison between FY 2020 and FY 2021)
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Change
Amount
Rate of change
Used cranes
10,649
11,468
819
7.7%
Other products
Parts
27,944
29,308
1,364
4.9%
Repairs
Total
38,593
40,777
2,183
5.7%
Sales of used cranes and other products (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
14,000
(Millions of yen)
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Outside Japan
Japan
Sales of parts and repairs (from FY 2012 to FY 2021)
30,000
(Millions of yen)
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Outside Japan
Japan
Outstanding Customer Service
Crane downtime leads directly to business losses for customers. That is why Tadano strives to deliver outstanding service that meets customer expectations.
A Manufacturer with Four Synergistic Strengths
Tadano aims to be a manufacturer with four synergistic strengths consisting of product competitiveness, product quality, service capability (including parts), and used equipment liquidity. In addition to enhancing the competitiveness and quality of our new products, we are working to strengthen our service capability including parts and maintain and enhance used equipment value to increase used equipment liquidity.
One of the initiatives is the supply of maintenance parts. The fastest parts shipment is made possible through collaboration between parts centers at seven bases in Japan and the Global Parts Center located in Kobe, and products that are in high demand are always in stock for each service area based on our many years of experience, playing a key part in minimizing product downtime. Outside Japan, the company established a parts center in Singapore, seeking to further shorten delivery time both in and outside Japan.
Tadano is also committed to the recycling business to help customers save on repair costs. In 2017, Tadano instituted the Tadano Remanufacturing Logo to increase awareness of recyclable parts and expand our stock business. By offering upgrades of road-rail vehicles and other special- purpose products, adjustment and repair for components and replacements for discontinued parts, we minimize downtime and keep repair costs down, to maximize product life and maintain value while also being good for the environment. These efforts are contributing to the outstanding reputation of our used equipment.
Through these activities, we will continue our efforts to increase the life cycle value of our products to ensure their long service life.
We aim to minimize product downtime and failure arising from inadequate maintenance by promoting before-sales services, including the Tadano Maintenance Package, which allow customers, service contractors, and Tadano to share information on maintenance status and repair history using Hello-Net, and the Tadano Engine Care Package, which specializes in the maintenance of advanced engines (currently available only in Japan). Our after-sales services are built on a service network of 342 authorized service contractors and 881 authorized service personnel across Japan, in addition to 10 branches and 23 sales offices. Our global service network spans the entire world and includes direct service as well as service provided by over 140 distributors. Along with other efforts to enhance this network, we are working to improve service quality. We are proceeding with the development of human resources for service personnel in and outside Japan through not only local on-site seminars but also technical seminars that allow trainees to take courses remotely over the internet by incorporating IT, as well as through other systematic educational programs at training centers that incorporate state-of-the-art technologies.
Furthermore, Tadano devotes its efforts to preventing accidents at jobsites through initiatives such as safety training using virtual reality.