Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tadano Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tadano : Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 2021

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 2021

(April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

Notes:

1) For the purpose of timely English-language financial

information disclosure, Tadano Ltd. provides quantitative

financial results reports in concurrence with the disclosure of

its original Japanese-language financial results. Detailed

qualitative information will be disclosed at a later date in a

July 30, 2021

comprehensive financial results report.

Tadano Ltd.

< Notes >

  • Forward-lookingstatements contained in this report are based on information available as of the date this report was prepared. A variety of factors may cause actual results to differ from projections.
  • Adjustments are made retroactively on FY2020 1Q Consolidated Financial Statements due to PPA accompanied with acquisition of Demag business. PPA("Purchase Price Allocation") is a process to appraise assets and liabilities at fair value and allocate purchase price.

1

Income Statement

While net sales were comparable to same period of previous fiscal year, operating income increased due to an improved cost of sales ratio and reductions in SG&A.

First quarterly operating profit recorded since FY 2019 4Q.

Profits related to restructuring of European Operations were recorded as extraordinary gains.

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/

1Q

1Q

Decrease

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Net sales

43,213

100%

42,306

100%

-906

Cost of sales

33,871

78.4%

32,353

76.5%

-1,518

Gross profit on installment sales

-15

-0.0%

-

-

15

Gross profit

9,325

21.6%

9,953

23.5%

627

Selling, general, and

9,924

23.0%

9,161

21.7%

-762

administrative expenses

Operating income

-598

-1.4%

791

1.9%

1,389

Non-operating income and loss

-227

-0.5%

-55

-0.1%

171

Ordinary income

-825

-1.9%

735

1.7%

1,561

Extraordinary income and loss

101

0.2%

10,850

25.6%

10,748

Income before income taxes

-723

-1.7%

11,586

27.4%

12,309

Corporate taxes

306

0.7%

916

2.2%

610

Net income attributable to

-5

-0.0%

18

0.0%

23

noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to

-1,024

-2.4%

10,651

25.2%

11,676

owners of the parent

2

Balance Sheet

  • Inventories increased due to a ramp up in production.
  • Interest-bearingdebt denominated in currencies other than Japanese yen increased in response to temporary working capital needs in North America and Europe.
  • Allowances for retirement benefits decreased due to restructuring procedures for European
    Operations.(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/

Year-end

1Q

Decrease

Year-end

1Q

Decrease

Cash deposits

103,110

103,212

102

Accounts payable

32,043

26,799

-5,243

Accounts receivable

48,774

41,581

-7,192

Interest-bearing debt

94,586

102,543

7,956

Inventories

82,010

88,477

6,467

Other liabilities

51,885

39,725

-12,160

Other current assets

5,254

9,103

3,848

Total liabilities

178,515

169,068

-9,447

Total equity

145,404

157,318

11,914

Total current assets

239,149

242,374

3,225

Total liabilities

323,920

326,387

2,467

Tangible fixed assets

68,046

67,739

-307

and equity

Intangible fixed assets

1,692

1,763

71

Investment

and

15,031

14,508

-522

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

other assets

1Q

Year-end

1Q

Total fixed assets

84,770

84,012

-758

Total assets

323,920

326,387

2,467

Receivable turnover

94.0 days

95.7 days

89.4 days

Inventory turnover

225.8 days

160.9 days

190.3 days

Equity ratio

50.9%

44.5%

47.8%

3

Net Sales by Product

  • Mobile crane sales increased in Japan, but decreased outside of Japan.
  • Truck loader crane and aerial work platform sales increased.

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/Decrease

1Q

1Q

Amount

Percentage

Mobile Cranes

26,567

23,727

-2,840

-10.7%

Truck Loader

4,273

4,868

595

13.9%

Cranes

Aerial Work

3,147

3,647

500

15.9%

Platforms

Other

9,224

10,062

837

9.1%

Total

43,213

42,306

-906

-2.1%

Breakdown of Mobile Crane Sales Inside and Outside Japan

Japan

5,913

7,750

1,837

31.1%

Outside Japan

20,653

15,976

-4,677

-22.6%

Total

26,567

23,727

-2,840

-10.7%

Exchange Rate

* Since the fiscal year

for subsidiaries outside Japan ends in December,

the rates given here are January-March average.

USD

¥108.92

¥105.90

EUR

¥120.11

¥127.69

Net Sales by Product

Millions of Yen

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

FY20 FY21

Mobile Cranes

Truck Loader Cranes

1Q 1Q

Aerial Work Platforms

Other

4

Net Sales by Destination

  • Sales in Europe, North America and Latin America decreased.
  • Within the "Other" category, sales in Oceania increased.

FY2020

1Q

Europe

8,457

North America

9,865

Latin America

1,799

Asia

2,836

Middle East

1,353

Other

1,829

Subtotal

26,141

(total outside Japan sales)

Japan

17,071

Total

43,213

Outside Japan

60.5%

Sales Ratio

FY2021

1Q

4,816

8,450

160

2,920

1,611

3,851

21,811

20,494

42,306

51.6%

(Unit: millions of yen)

Increase/Decrease Amount Percentage

-3,640-43.0%

-1,415-14.3%

-1,638-91.1%

  1. 2.9%
  1. 19.1%

2,022 110.5%

-4,330-16.6%

3,423 20.1%

-906-2.1%

Millions of yen

Net Sales by Destination

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

FY20 FY21

Europe

North America

1Q

1Q

Latin America

Asia

Middle East

Other

Outside Japan Sales ratio

The graph above excludes Japan.

"Other" is comprised of Oceania, Africa and the CIS.

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

5

6

FY 2021 First Half Business Performance Forecast

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

First Half Forecast

First Half Forecast

Increase/Decrease

First Half

(as of April 28th)

(as of July 30th)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Net sales

91,106

100%

100,000

100%

100,000

100%

Operating income

-1,038

-1.1%

500

0.5%

1,500

1.5%

1,000

200.0%

Ordinary income

-1,590

-1.7%

100

0.1%

1,200

1.2%

1,100

Net income attributable to

-2,566

-2.8%

9,000

9.0%

10,400

10.4%

1,400

15.6%

owners of the parent

Although net sales for the first quarter progressed in line with the initial April, 28, 2021 forecast, improvements in the cost of sales ratio and reductions in SG&A expenses were better than forecast. Therefore, the FY 2021 first half forecast has been revised as listed above. The forecast for the full year remains unchanged from the announced forecast.

7

FY 2021 First Half Forecast (Net Sales by Product)

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/Decrease

Millions of Yen

Net Sales by Product

First Half

First Half

Forecast

Amount

Percentage

250,000

Mobile Cranes

55,106

61,200

6,093

11.1%

Truck Loader

9,099

10,100

1,000

11.0%

200,000

Cranes

Aerial Work

8,493

7,900

-593

-7.0%

Platforms

150,000

Other

18,406

20,800

2,393

13.0%

Total

91,106

100,000

8,893

9.8%

100,000

Breakdown of Mobile Crane Sales Inside and Outside Japan

Japan

18,122

20,100

1,978

10.9%

50,000

Outside Japan

36,984

41,100

4,116

11.1%

Total

55,106

61,200

6,093

11.1%

0

FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

FY20 FY21

First First Half

Exchange Rate

Mobile Cranes

Truck Loader Cranes

Half Forecast

the rates given here are January-June average.

* Since the fiscal year for subsidiaries outside Japan ends in December,

USD

¥108.27

Aerial Work Platforms

Other

¥107.69

EUR

¥119.30

¥129.82

8

FY 2021 First Half Forecast (Net Sales by Destination)

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

Increase/Decrease

First Half

First Half

Amount

Percentage

Forecast

Europe

13,675

14,000

324

2.4%

North America

18,385

18,500

114

0.6%

Latin America

2,185

800

-1,385

-63.4%

Asia

5,421

7,500

2,078

38.3%

Middle East

3,445

4,100

654

19.0%

Other

4,475

8,500

4,024

89.9%

Subtotal

47,588

53,400

5,811

12.2%

(total outside Japansales)

Japan

43,517

46,600

3,082

7.1%

Total

91,106

100,000

8,893

9.8%

Outside Japan

52.2%

53.4%

Sales ratio

Millions of yen

Net Sales by Destination

140,000

70%

120,000

60%

100,000

50%

80,000

40%

60,000

30%

40,000

20%

20,000

10%

0

0%

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY21

First

First Half

First

First Half

Europe

North America

Half

Forecast

Half

Forecast

Latin America

Asia

Middle East

Other

Outside Japan Sales ratio

The graph above excludes Japan.

"Other" is comprised of Oceania, Africa and the CIS.

9

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TADANO LTD.
02:10aTADANO : Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 20..
PU
05/14Tadano Swings to Loss in FY21; Shares Rise 4%
MT
05/12Tadano Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended March ..
CI
05/12Tadano Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
05/12Tadano Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Mid Year, Year End and Full Ye..
CI
04/28TADANO : Expresses Support for the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-..
PU
04/28TADANO : Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For FY 2020
PU
04/08Tadano Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/08Tadano Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/01TADANO : Conclusion of Restructuring Procedure for Two German Subsidiaries of th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 1 937 M 1 937 M
Net income 2022 10 030 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net cash 2022 10 800 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 144 B 1 313 M 1 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 074
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart TADANO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tadano Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TADANO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 135,00 JPY
Average target price 1 235,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Ujiie President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Tadano Chairman
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Kozo Yoshida Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADANO LTD.28.54%1 313
CATERPILLAR INC.16.16%115 824
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-26.87%32 408
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.75%9 418
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.51.10%3 905
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-5.67%1 725