Tadano : Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 2021
Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 2021
(April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
Tadano Ltd.
Forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available as of the date this report was prepared. A variety of factors may cause actual results to differ from projections.
Adjustments are made retroactively on FY2020 1Q Consolidated Financial Statements due to PPA accompanied with acquisition of Demag business. PPA("Purchase Price Allocation") is a process to appraise assets and liabilities at fair value and allocate purchase price.
Income Statement
While net sales were comparable to same period of previous fiscal year, operating income increased due to an improved cost of sales ratio and reductions in SG&A.
First quarterly operating profit recorded since FY 2019 4Q.
Profits related to restructuring of European Operations were recorded as extraordinary gains.
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/
1Q
1Q
Decrease
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Net sales
43,213
100%
42,306
100%
-906
Cost of sales
33,871
78.4%
32,353
76.5%
-1,518
Gross profit on installment sales
-15
-0.0%
-
-
15
Gross profit
9,325
21.6%
9,953
23.5%
627
Selling, general, and
9,924
23.0%
9,161
21.7%
-762
administrative expenses
Operating income
-598
-1.4%
791
1.9%
1,389
Non-operating income and loss
-227
-0.5%
-55
-0.1%
171
Ordinary income
-825
-1.9%
735
1.7%
1,561
Extraordinary income and loss
101
0.2%
10,850
25.6%
10,748
Income before income taxes
-723
-1.7%
11,586
27.4%
12,309
Corporate taxes
306
0.7%
916
2.2%
610
Net income attributable to
-5
-0.0%
18
0.0%
23
noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to
-1,024
-2.4%
10,651
25.2%
11,676
owners of the parent
Balance Sheet
Inventories increased due to a ramp up in production.
Interest-bearingdebt denominated in currencies other than Japanese yen increased in response to temporary working capital needs in North America and Europe.
Allowances for retirement benefits decreased due to restructuring procedures for European Operations.(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/
Year-end
1Q
Decrease
Year-end
1Q
Decrease
Cash deposits
103,110
103,212
102
Accounts payable
32,043
26,799
-5,243
Accounts receivable
48,774
41,581
-7,192
Interest-bearing debt
94,586
102,543
7,956
Inventories
82,010
88,477
6,467
Other liabilities
51,885
39,725
-12,160
Other current assets
5,254
9,103
3,848
Total liabilities
178,515
169,068
-9,447
Total equity
145,404
157,318
11,914
Total current assets
239,149
242,374
3,225
Total liabilities
323,920
326,387
2,467
Tangible fixed assets
68,046
67,739
-307
and equity
Intangible fixed assets
1,692
1,763
71
Investment
and
15,031
14,508
-522
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
other assets
1Q
Year-end
1Q
Total fixed assets
84,770
84,012
-758
Total assets
323,920
326,387
2,467
Receivable turnover
94.0 days
95.7 days
89.4 days
Inventory turnover
225.8 days
160.9 days
190.3 days
Equity ratio
50.9%
44.5%
47.8%
Net Sales by Product
Mobile crane sales increased in Japan, but decreased outside of Japan.
Truck loader crane and aerial work platform sales increased.
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/Decrease
1Q
1Q
Amount
Percentage
Mobile Cranes
26,567
23,727
-2,840
-10.7%
Truck Loader
4,273
4,868
595
13.9%
Cranes
Aerial Work
3,147
3,647
500
15.9%
Platforms
Other
9,224
10,062
837
9.1%
Total
43,213
42,306
-906
-2.1%
Breakdown of Mobile Crane Sales Inside and Outside Japan
Japan
5,913
7,750
1,837
31.1%
Outside Japan
20,653
15,976
-4,677
-22.6%
Total
26,567
23,727
-2,840
-10.7%
Exchange Rate
* Since the fiscal year
for subsidiaries outside Japan ends in December,
the rates given here are January-March average.
USD
¥108.92
¥105.90
EUR
¥120.11
¥127.69
Net Sales by Product
（Millions of Yen）
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
FY20 FY21
Mobile Cranes
Truck Loader Cranes
1Q 1Q
Aerial Work Platforms
Other
Net Sales by Destination
Sales in Europe, North America and Latin America decreased.
Within the "Other" category, sales in Oceania increased.
FY2020
1Q
Europe
8,457
North America
9,865
Latin America
1,799
Asia
2,836
Middle East
1,353
Other
1,829
Subtotal
26,141
(total outside Japan sales)
Japan
17,071
Total
43,213
Outside Japan
60.5%
Sales Ratio
FY2021
1Q
4,816
8,450
160
2,920
1,611
3,851
21,811
20,494
42,306
51.6%
(Unit: millions of yen)
Increase/Decrease Amount Percentage
-3,640-43.0%
-1,415-14.3%
-1,638-91.1%
2.9%
19.1%
2,022 110.5%
-4,330-16.6%
3,423 20.1%
-906-2.1%
（Millions of yen）
Net Sales by Destination
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
FY20 FY21
Europe
North America
1Q
1Q
Latin America
Asia
Middle East
Other
Outside Japan Sales ratio
The graph above excludes Japan.
"Other" is comprised of Oceania, Africa and the CIS.
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
FY 2021 First Half Business Performance Forecast
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
First Half Forecast
First Half Forecast
Increase/Decrease
First Half
(as of April 28th)
(as of July 30th)
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Net sales
91,106
100%
100,000
100%
100,000
100%
－
－
Operating income
-1,038
-1.1%
500
0.5%
1,500
1.5%
1,000
200.0%
Ordinary income
-1,590
-1.7%
100
0.1%
1,200
1.2%
1,100
－
Net income attributable to
-2,566
-2.8%
9,000
9.0%
10,400
10.4%
1,400
15.6%
owners of the parent
Although net sales for the first quarter progressed in line with the initial April, 28, 2021 forecast, improvements in the cost of sales ratio and reductions in SG&A expenses were better than forecast. Therefore, the FY 2021 first half forecast has been revised as listed above. The forecast for the full year remains unchanged from the announced forecast.
FY 2021 First Half Forecast (Net Sales by Product)
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/Decrease
（Millions of Yen）
Net Sales by Product
First Half
First Half
Forecast
Amount
Percentage
250,000
Mobile Cranes
55,106
61,200
6,093
11.1%
Truck Loader
9,099
10,100
1,000
11.0%
200,000
Cranes
Aerial Work
8,493
7,900
-593
-7.0%
Platforms
150,000
Other
18,406
20,800
2,393
13.0%
Total
91,106
100,000
8,893
9.8%
100,000
Breakdown of Mobile Crane Sales Inside and Outside Japan
Japan
18,122
20,100
1,978
10.9%
50,000
Outside Japan
36,984
41,100
4,116
11.1%
Total
55,106
61,200
6,093
11.1%
0
FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
FY20 FY21
First First Half
Exchange Rate
Mobile Cranes
Truck Loader Cranes
Half Forecast
the rates given here are January-June average.
* Since the fiscal year for subsidiaries outside Japan ends in December,
USD
¥108.27
Aerial Work Platforms
Other
¥107.69
EUR
¥119.30
¥129.82
FY 2021 First Half Forecast (Net Sales by Destination)
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
Increase/Decrease
First Half
First Half
Amount
Percentage
Forecast
Europe
13,675
14,000
324
2.4%
North America
18,385
18,500
114
0.6%
Latin America
2,185
800
-1,385
-63.4%
Asia
5,421
7,500
2,078
38.3%
Middle East
3,445
4,100
654
19.0%
Other
4,475
8,500
4,024
89.9%
Subtotal
47,588
53,400
5,811
12.2%
(total outside Japansales)
Japan
43,517
46,600
3,082
7.1%
Total
91,106
100,000
8,893
9.8%
Outside Japan
52.2%
53.4%
Sales ratio
（Millions of yen）
Net Sales by Destination
140,000
70%
120,000
60%
100,000
50%
80,000
40%
60,000
30%
40,000
20%
20,000
10%
0
0%
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY20
FY21
First
First Half
First
First Half
Europe
North America
Half
Forecast
Half
Forecast
Latin America
Asia
Middle East
Other
Outside Japan Sales ratio
The graph above excludes Japan.
"Other" is comprised of Oceania, Africa and the CIS.