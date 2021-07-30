Tadano : Consolidated Financial Results(Quantitative) For First Quarter of FY 2021

Income Statement

 While net sales were comparable to same period of previous fiscal year, operating income increased due to an improved cost of sales ratio and reductions in SG&A.

 First quarterly operating profit recorded since FY 2019 4Q.

 Profits related to restructuring of European Operations were recorded as extraordinary gains.

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020 FY2021 Increase/ 1Q 1Q Decrease Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Net sales 43,213 100% 42,306 100% -906 Cost of sales 33,871 78.4% 32,353 76.5% -1,518 Gross profit on installment sales -15 -0.0% - - 15 Gross profit 9,325 21.6% 9,953 23.5% 627 Selling, general, and 9,924 23.0% 9,161 21.7% -762 administrative expenses Operating income -598 -1.4% 791 1.9% 1,389 Non-operating income and loss -227 -0.5% -55 -0.1% 171 Ordinary income -825 -1.9% 735 1.7% 1,561 Extraordinary income and loss 101 0.2% 10,850 25.6% 10,748 Income before income taxes -723 -1.7% 11,586 27.4% 12,309 Corporate taxes 306 0.7% 916 2.2% 610 Net income attributable to -5 -0.0% 18 0.0% 23 noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to -1,024 -2.4% 10,651 25.2% 11,676 owners of the parent 2

Balance Sheet

Inventories increased due to a ramp up in production.

Interest-bearing debt denominated in currencies other than Japanese yen increased in response to temporary working capital needs in North America and Europe.

Operations. (Unit: millions of yen)