Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tadano Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51 2022-12-14 am EST
976.00 JPY   +0.62%
01:06aTadano : Value Creation Process (0.2MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : and SDGs (0.3MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : Environmental (0.2MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tadano : Environmental (0.2MB)

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Environmental

Our Commitment to the Environment

  • Our Basic Policy ]

In April 2021, the Tadano Group declared a target of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 in order to contribute to a better global environment as a part of society through our products, services, and business activities and through the behavior of our individual employees. By carrying out Tadano Green Solutions, we will contribute to the improvement of the global environment and the achievement of a carbon-neutral society. We also expressed support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in April 2021.

What are Tadano Green Solutions?

As part of the greater society, the Tadano Group gathers all of its sustainable solutions under the name Tadano Green Solutions which are integral to our efforts to protect the global environment and achieve the goal of making a net zero carbon world a reality.

Setting Long-Term Environmental Targets

Environmental

Changes in CO2 emissions

t

Japan

35,000

Base year

Outside Japan

30,000

[

Long-term target

]

Goal

25,000

25% reduction

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

100%

0

reduction

2019

2020

2021

2030

2050

Item

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2030 Target

Total CO2 emissions (t)

30,887

26,197

28,911

23,165

We set long-term environmental targets for 2030 compared to the 2019 baseline of a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions from business activities, a 35% reduction in CO2 emissions from product use, and a 50% reduction in the volume of industrial waste from business activities.

Tadano Group's Long-Term

Environmental Targets 2030

2 Emissions> Compared to 2019 Baseline

  • CO2 emissions from business activities・・・・・・25% reduction
    CO2 emissions from product use・・・・・・・・・・・35% reduction
Compared to 2019 Baseline

Industrial waste from business activities・・・・・・・・50% reduction

[ Breakdown ] Japan*1

19,343

15,666

16,722

Outside Japan*2

11,544

10,531

12,189

[ Reference value]

13.55

14.08

14.06

Intensity per sales amount*3

*1: Applicable to all business locations in Japan (including group companies and plants, etc.)

*2: Applicable to five production locations outside Japan. The scope of calculation will be expanded to other group companies outside Japan in the future.

*3: Intensity with the Tadano Group sales amount as the denominator is indicated (CO2: ton/sales: 100 million yen).

Reduction of CO2 from Product Use

Environmental

Reduction of CO2 from Business Activities

Emissions generated during product operations account for a large portion of the CO2 emissions in the life cycle of construction machinery. Against such background, reducing CO2 emissions from our products has become a major issue for protecting the future of our planet.

smaller impact than conventional diesel fuels.

In April 2022, we announced our plans to commercialize the world's first electric rough terrain crane. This electric rough terrain crane is able to travel and perform crane work using electrical power, and can

The problem of climate change is a critical issue which cannot be resolved unless the entire world works together. The Tadano Group is also carrying out programs aimed at contributing to preserving the global environment and creating a sustainable society.

Our efforts include installation of solar panels with a maximum output of 260kW at our Shido Plant in 2008 and reorganization for greater efficiency in production and energy usage. In addition, at the Kozai Plant, constructed under the concept of "Next Generation Smart Plant: Harmonizing the Balance of People and Machinery, Connecting to the Next Generation of Smart Manufacturing," we adopted an energy management system, which can monitor energy consumption in real-time.

We also installed solar panels with a maximum output of 1,182kW in 2021. At both plants, we are transporting products using barge vessels that feature high energy efficiency and low CO2 emissions, and are also actively implementing a modal shift. We are working to reduce environmental impacts at our other business sites in and outside Japan as well, including by installing solar panels, conserving air conditioning and lighting power, and changing company-owned vehicles to EV and HV models. As a member of society, we will continue to accelerate the pace of our programs aimed at harmonization with the global environment and environmental improvements.

The CREVO G5 Series of rough terrain crane include a new- generation engine designed to protect the environment, "automatic acceleration" that reduces wasteful engine speed, and "automatic pump stop" that stops the power-take-off pump when the crane is not being operated. In addition, the electric power unit "E-Pack," which allows the crane to be operated without starting the engine has been released in Japan as well as Europe. In this way, our cranes support efficient and environmentally friendly operations through reduction of CO2 emissions, improvement of fuel consumption, and low-noise operation. We are also actively working for the use of bio-diesel fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, that have a

reduce CO2 emissions from our products to zero. With support from a variety of industries and partners, we are aiming for product release in 2023. In addition, Tadano Group's products are expected to play a big role in the construction of renewable energy power plants such as wind power stations, which are anticipated to increase due to Green Transformation in the future. To help our society, we will continue to develop products that contribute to environmental conservation.

We are currently collecting and examining various types of data on CO2 emissions from products with the aim of disclosing them by the end of FY 2022.

Solar panels installed at Kozai Plant

Solar panels installed at Advanced Technology Research Center Transportation of products by barge vessels

E-Pack (special specifications for CREVO250 G5)

Image of the world's first electric rough terrain crane Assembling wind power generation equipment

13

14

Exhibit at WIND EXPO (Spring) 2022

In order to create points of contact with a wide range of stakeholders related to wind power generation, improve the company's presence in the wind energy industry, and acquire sales negotiations with new customers, we exhibited at the "10th WIND EXPO (Spring) 2022 International Wind Energy Expo" held from March 16 to 18, 2022 at Tokyo Big Sight, with more than 40,000 visitors.

We introduced products and services related to wind energy through videos and panel displays. We also provided detailed explanations of our products to visitors, and were able to build relationships with members of the wind energy industry.

Reduction of Industrial Waste from Business Activities

Working towards the creation of a recycling-oriented society, we

generated at production sites. We are working to reduce industrial

are placing greater focus than ever before on reducing, reusing,

waste by means including complete sorting of waste, recycling

and recycling waste. Since acquiring ISO 14001 environmental

waste to create valuable materials, reducing the use of plastic in part

management system certification in 2008, the Tadano Group has

packaging, and making effective use of surplus parts. In 2021, we

been working to reduce industrial waste emissions from its business

began recycling waste oil to create a valuable material, allowing the

activities.

waste oil that was previously incinerated to be reused as a resource.

Approximately 90% of industrial waste in the Tadano Group is

Acquisition of ISO 14001

Waste storage area where all waste is thoroughly

Sale of surplus parts (outlet parts auction)

certification

sorted

Environmental

Response to TCFD Recommendations

Governance

In 2005, Tadano established the CSR Committee, which is composed of all company officers and chaired by the company president, as well as the Risk Committee that carries out and supervises business risk management for the Tadano Group, and the Environmental Committee that promotes environmental initiatives. In 2021, we established the CO2/Energy Reduction Subcommittee as an organization within the Environmental Committee. This subcommittee is studying specific action to take, sharing information among different divisions, and working for continued improvements aimed at achieving long-term targets.

Strategy

The CO2/Energy Reduction Subcommittee has studied the transition risks and opportunities resulting from the so-called 2 scenario, as well as the physical risks and opportunities resulting from the 4 scenario, and has produced the following analysis regarding risks and opportunities in the Tadano Group. (As of March 31, 2022)

Changes and effects produced by electrification and other

Falling behind or taking the lead within the lifting equipment industry in terms of the

development, production, and sales of electrified products.

product changes to address climate change (transition

Tangible and intangible measures are necessary for both electrified product manufacturing

risks and opportunities)

and supply chains.

  • There will be large changes in social and economic structures in the markets and customers
    Changes in social and economic structures and its which use our products (Shrinkage of the fossil fuel market, reinforcement of CO2 emission
    effects resulting from climate change (transition risks regulations in all countries, and GX investment in wind power generation and other areas).

and opportunities)

Falling behind (reputation risk) or taking the lead within the lifting equipment industry in terms of

action to address climate change.

Effects on workplaces resulting from rising temperatures

Worsening working enviroments at construction and manufacturing sites, increased risk of

disasters affecting our plants and supply chains. (There is also the potential for increased

and increasing natural disasters (physical risks and

product demand resulting from the use of Al and robots for automation and work support, and

opportunities)

from increased frequency of disasters.)

Risk Management

Twice each year, the Risk Committee identifies and evaluates business risks, identifies the departments responsible for addressing each risk and carrying out response measures, and reviews the results. Starting from FY 2022, the same process will be used to also regularly identify, evaluate, and manage climate change risks, as well as provide reports to the Board of Directors.

Metrics and Targets

Environmental

Changes in industrial waste emissions

t

Japan

5,000

Base year

Outside Japan

4,000

Goal

3,000

[Long-term target]

50% reduction

2,000

1,000

0

2019

2020

2021

2030

Waste Alkali

Others

70

Waste Oil

162

(2%)

(5%)

117

Waste Wood

(4%)

Waste Paint

722

(23%)

390

(13%)

Total

3,128

Landfill

(100%)

Sludge

508

(sewage, paint dust)

(16%)

Plastic

629

(20%)

530

(17%)

unit:t

Amount by type (FY 2021)

Long-term environmental targets for the Tadano Group are a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions from business activities and a 35% reduction in CO2 emissions from product use by 2030 (all compared with FY 2019 baseline).

Changes in CO2 emissions from Tadano Group business activities (Scope 1 / Scope 2) are as shown below.

Item

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2030 Target

Total CO2 emissions (t)

30,887

26,197

28,911

23,165

[ Breakdown ] Japan*1

19,343

15,666

16,722

Outside Japan*2

11,544

10,531

12,189

[ Reference value]

13.55

14.08

14.06

Intensity per sales amount*3

*1: Applicable to all business locations in Japan (including group companies and plants, etc.)

*2: Applicable to five production locations outside Japan. The scope of calculation will be expanded to other group companies outside Japan in the future.

*3: Intensity with the Tadano Group sales amount as the denominator is indicated (CO2: ton/sales: 100 million yen).

Item

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2030 Target

Total industrial waste

4,216

3,183

3,128

2,108

emissions (t)

[ Breakdown ] Japan*1

2,292

1,993

1,889

Outside Japan*2

1,924

1,190

1,239

[Reference value]

1.85

1.71

1.52

Intensity per sales amount*3

*1: Applicable to all business locations in Japan (including group companies and plants, etc.)

*2: Applicable to five production locations outside Japan. The scope of calculation will be expanded to other group companies outside Japan in the future.

*3: Intensity with the Tadano Group sales amount as the denominator is indicated (CO2: ton/sales: 100 million yen).

Future Actions

The Environmental Committee will play a central role in discussing measures aimed at addressing climate change, and we will continue to undertake our group-wide efforts. Specifically, the following measures will be considered in FY 2022 and beyond, and we will disclose the related information as each is carried out.

  • Calculation and disclosure of Scope 3 CO2 emissions, including CO2 emissions from product use (together with the basis for the calculations)
  • Supply chain initiatives to address climate change
  • Quantified disclosure of scenario analysis and establishment/disclosure of materiality

15

16

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TADANO LTD.
01:06aTadano : Value Creation Process (0.2MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : and SDGs (0.3MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : Environmental (0.2MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : Social (0.8MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : Governance (0.1MB)
PU
01:06aTadano : Business Segments (0.6MB)
PU
11/14Tadano : Consolidated Financial Results For Second Quarter of FY 2022
PU
11/10Escorts Kubota Completes Sale of 49% Stake in Tadano JV
MT
11/09Tadano Ltd. (TSE:6395) completed the acquisition of 49% stake in Tadano..
CI
11/03Tadano : Invitation to the 44th Tadano Internet Auction
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 253 B 1 872 M 1 872 M
Net income 2023 7 480 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net cash 2023 18 160 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 123 B 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 589
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart TADANO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tadano Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TADANO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 970,00 JPY
Average target price 1 036,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Ujiie President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Tadano Chairman
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Kozo Yoshida Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADANO LTD.-12.73%912
CATERPILLAR INC.9.94%121 287
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-27.32%20 113
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.02%8 975
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.69%6 493
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-13.01%2 714