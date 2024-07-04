Jul. 4, 2024

Tadano Ltd. (Head office: Takamatsu, Kagawa; President and CEO: Ujiie Toshiaki) is pleased to announce a new global collaboration with Vestas, the Danish wind power manufacturer with the world's top market share, to develop and sell wind turbine nacelle cranes.

Please see the following link for more information : https://www.tadano.com/news/upload/docs/240704.pdf