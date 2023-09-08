TADANO LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of construction machinery. The Company operates in three geological segments, including Japan segment, Europe segment and the Americas segment. The Company manufactures and sells construction cranes, which include all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, truck cranes, road-rail vehicles and telescopic boom crawler cranes; vehicle-based cranes, which include cargo cranes, vehicle-hauling cranes, road-rail vehicles and others, as well as aerial vehicles, which include aerial vehicles, hole-digging construction vehicles, elevated highway and bridge checking vehicles, illuminating vehicles, road-rail vehicles and others. In addition, the Company also provides machinery parts, secondhand cars and lifters, etc.