Sep. 8, 2023Materials from August 2023 Financial Explanatory Briefing
Today, Materials from August 2023 Financial Explanatory Briefing were posted.
For the details, please see the following link : https://www.tadano.com/ir/upload/docs/FY 2023 2Q (Jan. - Jun.) Financial Explanatory Briefing.pdf
Disclaimer
Tadano Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 06:11:32 UTC.