Tadano : Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

June 15, 2023

Company Name: Tadano Ltd.

Representative: Toshiaki Ujiie, President and CEO

(Code Number: 6395, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kozo Yoshida, Executive Officer

Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of

Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

TADANO LTD. hereby announces that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 15, 2023, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the "Notice Relating to the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation" disclosed on May 15, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Stock