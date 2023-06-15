Tadano : Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

June 15, 2023
Company Name: Tadano Ltd.
Representative: Toshiaki Ujiie, President and CEO
(Code Number: 6395, TSE Prime)
Contact: Kozo Yoshida, Executive Officer
Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of
Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
TADANO LTD. hereby announces that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 15, 2023, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the "Notice Relating to the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation" disclosed on May 15, 2023.
Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Stock
|
(1) Class and number of shares
|
Common stock 76,178 shares
|
|
to be disposed of
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Disposal price
|
1,038 yen per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Total amount to be paid
|
79,072,764 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Directors (*)
|
58,808 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Scheduled subscriber
|
9
|
Officers
|
17,370 shares
|
|
|
*Excluding Outside Directors
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Disposal date
|
June 15, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Tadano Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 06:09:17 UTC.