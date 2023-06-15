Advanced search
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
1135.00 JPY   -0.35%
Tadano : Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

06/15/2023 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 15, 2023

Company Name: Tadano Ltd.

Representative: Toshiaki Ujiie, President and CEO

(Code Number: 6395, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kozo Yoshida, Executive Officer

Notice Relating to Completion of the Payment for the Disposal of

Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

TADANO LTD. hereby announces that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 15, 2023, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the "Notice Relating to the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation" disclosed on May 15, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Stock

(1) Class and number of shares

Common stock 76,178 shares

to be disposed of

(2)

Disposal price

1,038 yen per share

(3)

Total amount to be paid

79,072,764 yen

4

Directors (*)

58,808 shares

(4)

Scheduled subscriber

9

Officers

17,370 shares

*Excluding Outside Directors

(5)

Disposal date

June 15, 2023

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 06:09:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
