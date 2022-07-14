Tadano : Notice Relating to the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

shall be lifted on the condition that (a) the Directors of the Company continuously serves the posts among the Directors of the Company and other post(s) specified by its Board of Directors during service period specified by its Board of Directors and (b) in the case that the Directors of the Company resigns or retires from the posts among the Directors of the Company and other post(s) specified by its Board of Directors during such serviceperiod, Directors of the Company have reasons deemed legitimate by the Board of Directors.

Under the Plan, the Directors of the Company will receive the Company's common stock to be newly issued or disposed of by the Company in exchange for in-kind contribution of all monetary compensation claims granted by the Company pursuant to the Plan.

The total number of the Company's common stock to be newly issued or disposed of under the Plan shall not exceed 300,000 shares per year for the Directors of the Company. The amount per share to be paid has been determined by the Board of Directors, based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the business day preceding the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors (if the Company's shares are not traded on said date, the closing price of the most recent trading day preceding said date) to the extent that it is not excessively advantageous for the Directors of Company to be subscribers.

Furthermore, the Company has introduced for Officers of a Company a restricted stock purchase compensation plan comparable to the Plan for the purpose of providing the Officers of the Company with incentives to continuously increase the Company's mid-tolong-term corporate value and shareholder value, as well as promoting further shared value with shareholders.

In light of the above, the Company has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held today to grantmonetary compensation claims in a total amount of 59,494,611 yen and consequently 63,767 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Allocated Shares") in exchange for in-kind contribution of such monetary compensation claims to 4 Directors and 9 Officers (the "Eligible Directors/Officers" or the "Eligible Director/Officer") taking the purpose of the Plan, the business performance of the Company, the scope of the work responsibility of each Eligible Director/Officer and other circumstances into consideration.

The Company and the Eligible Directors/Officers will individually conclude the Allocation Agreement accompaniedby the Disposal, and the overview of the Allocation Agreement is as follows.

(1) Restriction period

An Eligible Director/Officer may not transfer, create security interest on, or otherwise dispose of the Allocated Shares during the period from August 5, 2022 (the "Disposal Date") to the date when