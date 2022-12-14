Tadano : Social (0.8MB) 12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Social Our Promises to Customers [ Our Basic Policy ] Based on its corporate philosophy of Sozo (Creation), Hoshi (Contribution) and Kyoryoku (Cooperation), the Tadano Group intends to be the global leader in customer satisfaction by providing customers with quality and services with the sincere desire to inspire a wow factor. As the use of IoT and AI spreads rapidly due to innovation in digital technology, we will integrate digital technology into our products and adapt our business model. Specifically, we aim to respond to the needs of customers and construction sites by offering not only tangible products but also intangible solution services that focus on the lifting function. Our Commitment to Quality Complex pieces of precision machinery like cranes rely on the continuous improvements in skill and technique derived from our wealth of accumulated engineering experience. Tadano develops the skills of its workforce through both specialized skill training, which leads to quality improvements, and multi-skill development, which leads to efficient manufacturing. In 1996, Tadano received ISO 9001 certification, the international standard for quality management systems. To ensure that we can continue to deliver satisfaction to our customers, the company also overhauled its operational processes, from the initial development phase to prompt responses to post- market quality issues. Since 2007, Tadano's Production Division introduced "core value activities" at all our production sites, including the use of a management board to visualize and improve the status of quality on a daily basis (the PDCA cycle). Establishment of Global Production Network The Tadano Group has production sites across the world, each with a long history of manufacturing lifting equipment, expertise, and supply chains. As One Tadano, while staying true to the aspirations that led to our founding, "We want to make something that will contribute to the world"and "We want to be a company that can contribute to the advancement of society," and taking pride in our tradition, we are making an effort as a group to pursue "globally optimizing production" to meet the needs of the new era, starting from the climate change issue. Germany Tadano Faun GmbH Tadano Demag GmbH Social US Tadano Mantis Corporation Japan Chiba Plant Head Ofﬁce / Takamatsu Plant Shido Plant Kozai Plant Tadotsu Plant Digital Services - New Value with Lifting Solutions R&D Initiatives Agreement with Kyoto University for a Initiatives for open innovation AI algorithm competition comprehensive partnership for collaborative research In March 2018, Tadano signed an agreement with Kyoto In recent years, we have accelerated joint creation In September 2021, we held the "Crane Slewing University with the goal of combining our technical expertise with new partners, including venture companies, in Operation Optimization Challenge," the world's first with Kyoto University's leading-edge academic knowledge. our research activities. We are accelerating innovation AI algorithm competition using an automated crane In order to improve safety and productivity in construction by incorporating potential ideas and knowledge from operation simulator. operations, we are currently promoting collaboration while greater areas outside the company. We aim to resolve the issues faced by our industry increasing the number of projects. together through open innovation programs. "We want to provide safe, high quality and efficient lifting work." This is Tadano's consistent passion that has never changed over the years to this date. That is why we were early to implement digital services including telematics. Under the banner of Digital Transformation, we Various Stakeholders ・Crane Information Tadano Request Internet PC App Web App Provision of Data Web Server Database ・Lifting Capacity ・Outrigger Reaction Force Mobile App ・Telematics Data Collected by Hello-Net will support our customers with total solutions in promoting DX, amid a major turning point faced by the construction and building industry. The provision of Lifting Solutions beyond Lifting Equipment will be one of Tadano's future missions. Communications GPS Satellite/Mobile Owner Service Tadano Contractor Work Site Mobile Base Station Ground Station Social Lift API *The general term for API (Application Programming Interface) advocated by the company. Digitalization and open interface BIM Data Project planning with Tadano Group construction cranes is even easier when you use our BIM data HELLO-NET Keeps customers and Tadano Group connected to cranes in the field Safety Initiatives Holding training sessions Safety training Safety classes are held for various types of products in and outside Japan in response to requests of customers, for their proper and safe use. The curriculum can be matched to the participants, from people using the equipment for the first time to machine administrators. Maintenance training Cranes must be properly serviced and parts regularly replaced so that they can continue operating safely without having to stop due to accidents. Tadano offers maintenance training sessions for various types of products in response to request of customers, to a wide variety of participants from people who have no familiarity with this to those who engage in servicing at their own companies. The Lift API is an API for providing the calculation function of Tadano cranes and telematics data via the Internet. Through the linkage with crane construction plan apps and currently used fleet management systems, customers and Tadano can be connected by way of crane data. Through the linkage with lift planning apps for example, the Lift API allows for precise lift planning and ascertains rated lifting capacity based on calculation results from virtual on-board computer. When used in conjunction with fleet management systems, Tadano products can be managed on a platform of the customer's choice along with all other equipment. There are many more ways of using the Lift API. Tadano will create even more value together with our stakeholders. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process that utilizes a database of digital products, allowing users to digitally model a building, and calculate the associated cost, material type, and other elements. BIM brings together the previously separated stages of design, construction, and management, and can be used throughout the whole building lifecycle. And, unlike 3D CAD, BIM files can be used with a variety of software. The BIM data of our construction crane lineup is now available both on the BIMobject® platform and Tadano website. Using communication satellites and mobile devices, Hello-Net makes it easy to ascertain the operating status of a crane in real time. This enables a proactive approach to service through which we can identify early signs of trouble and provide maintenance in advance. We are making progress in installing Hello-Net as standard equipment, chiefly on rough terrain cranes. Hello-Net is currently used with approximately 18,400 cranes in Japan and 7,300 cranes outside Japan. We are also expanding this system for use with all terrain cranes and aerial work platforms. Safe operation and travelling support systems Boom Tip Camera Human Alert System Superstructure Left Rear View Camera Display The camera installed at the boom tip reduces (person detection and warning device) A camera on the left rear of the crane superstructure the risk of an accident. The system covers the left/right side of the vehicle, allows the operator to check safety to the left which is difficult to check from the operator's seat. rear. It triggers an alarm when it detects pedestrians or people riding bicycles. Superstructure left rear view camera Customer Engagement In spring 2022, two major customer events involving our overseas companies in the US and UK were held resulting to be both a complete success for Tadano. The first event, the SC&RA Annual Conference conducted in the US in April provided an opportunity for the company to share current lifting solutions with all attendees. The second event, Vertikal Days, the largest customer event in the UK, were held in May, and the brand new Tadano AC 2.040-1 could be seen live, meeting with great interest. But also, the other exhibits such as the AC 3.060-1, the AC 7.450-1, and the GTC-800EX enthused the visitors of the event. 17 18 May 2018 Social Our Promises Among Employees Social Diversity and Inclusion We accept diversity in terms of various factors, including abilities and experience. Harnessing it for use inside our organization will improve employee job satisfaction and productivity, helping to create added value. Driven by this belief, we are creating workplace environments where diverse employees can best utilize their talents, and we set out principles to respect human rights in the Tadano Group CSR Charter and the Tadano Group Compliance Regulations. [ Our Basic Policy ] Employee development is what drives a company to accomplish its long-term goals. Company growth cannot be achieved without the growth and development of employees. Based on the concept that employees are our assets, Tadano emphasizes workplace building and human resources development to best leverage the skills and individuality of each person, allowing employees to give their maximum performance. In addition, we regularly conduct employee engagement surveys in and outside Japan to make improvements. We believe that the synergy generated by ensuring a proper work-life balance on the foundation of the physical and mental well-being is fundamental to raising productivity and creating added value. Tadano's Health Management Initiatives Empowerment of women Aiming to increase the percentage of female employees at the company to 10% by the end of FY 2026, Tadano hires women in a well-planned and proactive manner. At the same time, we are making steady progress in developing a work environment and a job rotation system to promote the advancement of women through initiatives such as providing more training opportunities to help them succeed as the next generation of leaders. We will promote diversity by increasing the ratio of female employees and by increasing the number of women in leadership positions (managers and supervisors). In addition, in FY 2022, we added new recruitment and PR tools such as brochures and videos to introduce our employees. We will support not only the female employees currently working for us, but also employees who will join the company in the future so that each and every one can work and live in their own way. Target Term Ratio of female employees 10% By end of FY 2026 Appointment of women to leadership positions Managers: 3% / Supervisors: 5% Ratio of female employees 20% From FY 2027 Appointment of women to leadership positions Managers: 7% / Supervisors: 9% onwards ( Reference ) As of March 31, 2022 Ratio of female employees: 9.5%, ratio of female managers: 1.0%, ratio of female supervisors: 4.1% Our voices "I was the first woman in the Test and Research Department, where I was initially assigned. With this in mind, we made various improvements, including alternations to the changing rooms. I believe that our generation must do our best to pave the way now for women who will join the company in the future." "If anything, I would like to focus on balancing work and family in the future. I devote myself to work on weekdays but I really enjoy my days off. For that reason too, I would like to establish my area of expertise at an early stage. Once the company needs you, you will not have to worry about whether there is still a place for you when returning to work after taking maternity leave." We promote health management as we recognize that the physical and mental well-being of each and every employee is essential for maintaining a prosperous life and professional-level performance. Work-style reform Social Tadano is certiﬁed as a Health & Productivity Management Organization Since launching its Physical and Mental Wellness Program in 1981, Tadano has been working to foster a culture of health in the workplace. Initiatives include granting company employees and families access to the Fitness Center located within the company. Since 2018 Tadano has been recognized in the Large Enterprise Category of the Certiﬁed Health Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi (Japan Health Council). Our seven group companies in Japan (four in the previous fiscal year) were also recognized in the Small and Medium- sized Enterprise Category of the Certiﬁed Health & Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program in March 2022. Employee Health Management Declaration Tadano takes pride in the culture of health it has cultivated since launching its Physical and Mental Wellness Program in 1981. To maintain and further develop this culture, we hereby declare that we will value the physical and mental well-being of each and every employee and that we will make organization-wide efforts to create a positive workplace where employees can thrive. President & CEO Obtaining "Kurumin" certification In May 2022, we obtained the "Kurumin" certification from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan in recognition of our various initiatives from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. Our programs is designed to create an employee-friendly and rewarding work environment, including by increasing the ratio of employees taking paid annual leave, extending the applicable period of shorter working hours for employees engaged in childcare, and promoting telework. "Kurumin" certification is awarded by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan to companies that have formulated a general action plan, and have also achieved the "Kurumin" targets set forth in it and met certain standards based on the certification's Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next- mark Generation Children, as a childcare support company. Childcare leave for men and families We are encouraging male employees at the company to take a greater part in housework and child-rearing through special features on male employees taking childcare leave in our internal newsletters, and encouraging and getting across various programs at training sessions for newly appointed managers and supervisors. In FY 2021, seven male employees took childcare leave. Among them, there were cases where employees and their spouses took childcare leave together (paid family leave). In order to create a work environment where it is possible for all employees to take childcare leave in the future, we will continue our efforts to promote the understanding and use of this system by all group employees. Our Commitment to Safety in the Workplace Tadano has signiﬁcant obligations and responsibility for product safety, to protect both our customers and society. It is occupational safety at the company that supports the product safety. We believe that realizing occupational safety at the company is essential to ensuring the safety of our products. Based on this concept, we prepared the Tadano Group Safety Fundamentals Card in December 2017 with the goal of further raising awareness about workplace safety among group employees. Prepared in nine languages (Japanese, English, German, French, Dutch, Thai, Hindi, Spanish and Italian), the card is distributed to all group employees. Our plants in Japan were subjected to a safety diagnosis conducted by an external organization, wherein the evaluation and feedback were reported to the company in March 2022. Going forward, we will continue to regularly communicate with safety ofﬁcers at plants both in and outside Japan, to pursue further improvement in safety. Incidents of work-related Tadano Ltd. accidents (frequency rate*) Manufacturing sector (Japan) All sectors (Japan) 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Number of occupational accidents per 1 million actual work hours. Describes the frequency of occupational accidents resulting in lost workdays. (Figures for the manufacturing sector and all sectors, excluding the general contracting sector, are taken from the Survey on Industrial Accidents by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.)

Starting from this report, the scope of calculation has been expanded to all sites of Tadano on a non-consolidated basis. This change has been applied retroactively to past years. Human Resources Development Based on our belief that a company is its people and the success of a company is built on human resources development, we always place emphasis on the development of human resources, and invest resources in our employees education. In particular, Tadano actively develops human resources capable of competing on the global stage as its business domain expands globally. For instance, we encourage young employees at the company to undertake international assignments. Every year we also hold the Tadano Way Meetings at each group company and division to confirm what Tadano values as a company, what we are aiming for, and what we are doing concretely to implement initiatives that lead to action. Education system diagram Role Administrated by Human Resources Department Safety Departmental Generation example Level Hierarchical Next-generation global leader training Self- and expertise growth ( Common Selection health ( Ofﬁcer New ofﬁcer training 50s Executive (external) h) Ofﬁcer General Management seminars KY/educationspecial education Safety T) healtmental/classeshealth education Health General Manager skillsandknowledge Specialized divisionachby promoted n educa tio Manager Existing manager training Management A training company employee Follow-up training for cultural-Cross trainingunderstanding trainingdeparture - pre Overseas conversationlish Eng trainees trainingskill based-Theme learningDistance New employee training 40s Manager third-year managers Manager New manager training Assistant Study within Japan Supervisor Manager [MBA / MOT] New supervisor training Global leadership 30s skill training ② Leader Chief/ Management B training Global leadership Overseas Mid-level skill training ① （ Mid-level employee training In charge scheduled Follow-up training in third year 20s New since joining the company ） Join the 19 20 Social Our Promises Among Partners [ Our Basic Policy ] Tadano's products are made of tens of thousands of parts, many of which are procured from our suppliers. To deliver even safer and higher-quality products to our customers, building strong relationships with our suppliers is essential. The Tadano Group CSR Charter and the Tadano Group Compliance Regulations set out principles for coexistence with business associates and fair procurement activities. Tadano also promotes environmentally-friendly product development through the non-use of substances of concern with the understanding and cooperation of our suppliers. Social Social Our Promises to Shareholders and Investors [ Our IR Policy ] In the Tadano Group CSR Charter, the company positions our shareholders and investors as key stakeholders and pledges to "improve our performance and achieve long-term, steady growth to increase the asset value of our shareholders and investors." We pledge to all our stakeholders that we not only comply with relevant laws and regulations, but also disclose corporate information including updates on management and business activities in a timely and appropriate fashion. We hold our biannual financial results briefings for securities analysts in Tokyo, where the president personally explains the company's financial results as well as the future direction of our business. We also welcome our institutional investors and others for company visits and plant tours. Aiming for Mutual Development: the Tadano Kyoei Society In April 1999, Tadano and its suppliers established the "Tadano Kyoei Society" with the aim of fostering an independent, solution-oriented organization with the competitive technologies and capabilities needed to survive in the 21st century. Since then up to the present time, we have developed and maintained lasting, strong relationships with our suppliers and worked with them for mutual growth and development. The organization is comprised of a total of 59 corporate members in Japan (as of June 2022). A variety of activities and events are held each year, including safety workshops, presentations on improvement initiatives, plant tours, and SVE conferences. The association also presents awards to suppliers with outstanding achievements each year. Plant tours by members of the Tadano SVE Conference (presentation by a supplier) Kyoei Society Building a "Win-Win" Relationship: SVE Activities by the "Team of Four" Since 2009, Tadano's three divisions (Research and Development, Production, Procurement) have worked with our suppliers as a "Team of Four" to promote its SVE activities, with the goal of developing and producing products with greater value. "SVE"-an original concept developed by Tadano by adding "S" (Super and Sustainable) to "VE" (Value Engineering) - embodies our determination to surpass our past VE activities and continue to move forward vigorously with our efforts. SCOOP activities We began our SCOOP (Super Cooperation) program, a key component of our SVE activities, in 2011. We work with our suppliers on an individual basis to set themes and targets to enhance the value and functionality of products and reduce costs while leveraging strengths and qualities of both Tadano and the suppliers. IR Calendar Event FY 2022 Event FY 2022 Announcement of ﬁnancial results for the April 28, 2022 Announcement of ﬁnancial results for the ﬁrst August 10, 2022 year ended March 2022 quarter of the year ending December 2022 Financial results brieﬁng for securities May 16, 2022 Announcement of ﬁnancial results for the second November 14, 2022 analysts quarter of the year ending December 2022 The 74th Ordinary General Stakeholders' June 24, 2022 Second quarter financial results briefing for Not held due to irregular Meeting securities analysts accounting period Opportunities for Dialogue with Institutional Investors and Analysts Activity FY 2021 Activity FY 2021 Brieﬁng by the president Twice Individual interviews 158 times Small meetings 12 times Facility tours None Analyst Coverage Social Our Suppliers Below is a list of securities analysts who review and make recommendations on Tadano's stock based on their analyses of the company's operating performance (as of June 1, 2022). Tetsuya Yoshinaga President and CEO, Exedy Corporation Based on our corporate philosophy of "Creation of Fulfillment," our company has been growing by supplying transmissions and torque converters, which are key engine parts, with the aim of creating customers' happiness through advanced technology and meticulous service. In recent years, the rapid wave of electrification has surged forward, and the Tadano Group, a leading manufacturer of mobile cranes, has announced the world's first electric rough terrain crane, giving us the constant joy of creating happiness for customers. We would like to build a relationship that enables us to grow together with the Tadano Group so that we can play a part in next-generation development. Cabin manufactured by Amron Corporation Transmission manufactured by Exedy Corporation Naoki Iwasaki Chief Operating Officer, Amron Corporation Our company was founded in 1948. Our relationship with the Tadano Group began with the bond between our founders, and continues to this day. Our company, which had been mainly engaged in the distribution of steel materials and the shearing business, made a full-scale entry into the cutting business so that we could supply cut plates to Tadano. Furthermore, we have a history of introducing presses in order to supply boom materials, and making serious inroads into the welding industry in order to manufacture cabins and carrier frames. As a company that has been nurtured by Tadano, we will work diligently to expand production functions and introduce new technologies so as to keep pace with and contribute to the global growth of the Tadano Group. Company name Name of analyst CLSA Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Edward Bourlet JP Morgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Tomohiko Sano SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Satoshi Taninaka Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Yusuke Miura Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. Mitsuyuki Ohdaira Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Jin Qian Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Tsubasa Sasaki Co., Ltd. Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Yoshinao Ibara The list includes securities analysts who were conﬁrmed to have published reports concerning Tadano based on the information available to the company at the time of publishing the list. Please note that there is a possibility of other analysts that are not listed and that not all of the information may be up to date.

The list is posted for the sole purpose of introducing information on the analysts belonging to a corporation or research institution that provides analyses and forecasts regarding Tadano's operating performance, and is not intended as a solicitation to purchase or sell the company's stock.

Analysts, whether included in the list or not, periodically or irregularly prepare analyses and forecasts on performance, business, products, technologies, and other aspects of the company based on their independent judgment. Neither the company nor the company's management team is involved in the processes in any way. Investors are requested to make their ﬁnal investment decision based on their own judgment. 21 22 Social Our Promises to Society [ Our Basic Policy ] Tadano established the CSR Committee in 2005 to promote and promulgate CSR. The Tadano Group believes that a company can exist only when it is in harmony with the people around it and the greater society. Therefore, we will contribute to the development of local and international societies, and promote business activities that help protect the global environment. We will also seek to maximize our corporate value in response to the expectations of all of our stakeholders. Under our corporate philosophy of Sozo (Creation), Hoshi (Contribution), and Kyoryoku (Cooperation), we want to serve our communities in ways only Tadano can. ⒸKAMATAMARE SANUKI Cultural Restoration and Academic Support As a manufacturer of lifting equipment, Tadano has been uniquely positioned to make contributions to the community by assisting with cultural restoration projects and academic support. In order to support the maintenance and development of Kyoto University's Kwasan Observatory, which is world-famous for its observation of the solar system and the sun, we established the General Incorporated Kwasan Cultural Foundation for the Promotion of Cosmology, which has been donating 10 million yen annually over ten years since 2019. In terms of cultural restoration, in response to a message from Easter Island (Chile) seeking technical assistance to return the Moai statues to the standing position, Tadano took on the Moai Restoration Project, which lasted from 1988 to 1996. In 2019, as part of our 100th anniversary project, we donated a third crane to Easter Island. Tadano also provided technical cooperation in the disassembly of the Takamatsuzuka Tomb's stone chamber in Nara by developing a disassembly jig in 2007. This cooperation was highly evaluated, and in February 2018, Tadano won the Special Prize of the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry in the Monozukuri Nippon Grand Award. In 2008, we donated three products to help in restoration work on West Prasat Top, part of the Angkor Thom ruins that were in a critical condition after destruction to masonry owing to long years of neglect, in part due to the civil war in Cambodia. Initiatives for the Eco Cap Movement In response to major changes in the global environment and the disharmony between human beings and the global environment, we started the Eco Cap movement as an initiative to contribute to a better global environment through the behavior of our individual employees. By collecting plastic bottle caps, we can help to provide medical assistance and support for children all around the world, eliminate plastic waste in our workplaces and seas, and reduce CO2 emissions. Until now, Tadano has implemented the Eco Cap movement at limited locations but since July 2021, we have been expanding the number of sites participating in this initiative, including plants in Kagawa Prefecture (Takamatsu, Shido, Kozai and Tadotsu). As of June 2022, we have collected 250,235 caps, contributing to the reduction of 1,835 kg of CO2. Going forward, we will also include our companies outside Japan, making this movement a group-wide activity. Social Forestation Activities Under the "Forest Matching Promotion Project" organized by Kagawa Prefecture, we have designated a part of forest owned by Sanuki City as "Tadano Forest of Learning" and have been carrying out on forestation activities. Since FY 2020, we have been organizing forest maintenance events as an opportunity for volunteer group employees to learn about the importance of environmental conservation, and at the same time interact with each other. In 2021, we held a forestation event at "Tadano Forest of Learning" with a total of 40 participants working on forest maintenance to restore the lawn and plant trees. Beach Cleaning Most of our plants in Kagawa are located by the sea. To maintain the richness of the Seto Inland Sea, we launched a beach cleaning initiative. The cleaning is an attempt to raise interest in and learn about the amount and types of garbage found on the beach, as well as how the garbage got to the sea. The first cleaning activity took place in October 2021. 44 participants, including volunteer employees picked up garbage on the beach in Yashimanishi-machi, Takamatsu City, and deepened their understanding of and knowledge on marine conservation by filling in and reporting through the International Coastal Cleanup data sheet. Donation Activities for Flood Victims Heavy flooding in western Germany in mid-July 2021 and in southern Australia in late February 2022 caused extensive damage to buildings and roads. Tadano Europe Holdings GmbH and Tadano Oceania Pty Ltd solicited donations from their employees and donated them to charitable organizations that support relief activities as part of their commitment to "Contribution," one of Tadano's corporate philosophies. Our employees also visited the damaged areas and contributed to their reconstruction. 