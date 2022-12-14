Tadano : Value Creation Process (0.2MB)

Change in Society
Tighter environmental regulations due to global warming
Input
Human Capital
・Culture that allows for continued learning and growth
・No. of employees (consolidated): 4,589
Output
205,661 million yen (Operating income: 5,251 million yen)
Being a Robust Company
Prepares for and handles various changes and risks correctly
Acceleration
of Digital
Transformation
and Green
Transformation
Transitioning to life with COVID-19
Situation in
Russia and
Ukraine
Increasing natural disasters
Diversity and inclusion
Growing awareness of compliance
Stakeholders' requests
Manufacturing Capital
・Global production network: 5 sites in Japan
5 sites outside Japan
・Advanced manufacturing technologies (including high- tensile-strength steel plates and welding)
・Capital investment: 5,364 million yen
Social Capital
・Worldwide network: over 100 sites
(Group companies and distributors)
・Relationships of trust with customers based on quality and service capability
・Relationships of trust with business partners
Financial Capital
・Net assets: 160,313 million yen
・Interest-bearing debt: 98,177 million yen
Intellectual Capital
・Over 60 years of experience in the lifting equipment industry
・Core technologies such as structural technologies, carrier technologies, and motion control technologies
・R&D expenses: 7,976 million yen
Natural Capital
・Energy consumption: 12,115 kiloliters (crude oil equivalent)
Designing
Servicing
One Tadano
Manufacturing
|
Delivering
Corporate Governance
・Rough Terrain Cranes
・All Terrain Cranes
・Truck Cranes
・Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes
・Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes
Truck Loader Cranes
・Truck Loader Cranes
Aerial Work Platforms
・Hyper Deck
・Super Deck ・Skyboy
・Bridge Checkers
Other Special-Purpose Products
Customer Support (CS)
・Before-sales Services (Maintenance)
・After-sales Services
(Repairs and Parts Supply)
Used Equipment
R&I rating: A-
Outside Japan sales ratio: 54.8%
Launch of new products: 11 models
CO2 emissions: 28,911 t
Launch of "E-Pack," electrohydraulic system for rough terrain cranes in the Japanese market
Donation for humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine
First beach clean-up activity
Relocation of the
Tokyo Ofﬁce
Successful relationships with stakeholders
Being a Company that
Continues to Evolve
Provides safer and more efﬁcient products by promoting technological innovation
Being a Company that Beneﬁts
Society and Customers
Provides products and services responding to customer needs
Being a Company that Earns the
Esteem of the Greater World
Promotes compliance and governance
Being a Company that Earns the Pride of its Employees
Makes the most of human resources and prepares an employee-friendly and rewarding work environment