    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51 2022-12-14 am EST
976.00 JPY   +0.62%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tadano : Value Creation Process (0.2MB)

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
Value Creation Process

Pursuing Further Excellence for the World and the Future

(as of March 31, 2022)

Value価 値Creation創 造 プProcessロ セ ス

Change in Society

Tighter environmental regulations due to global warming

Input

Human Capital

Culture that allows for continued learning and growth

No. of employees (consolidated): 4,589

Output

Mobile Cranes

Net sales:

205,661 million yen (Operating income: 5,251 million yen)

"Further誇れる企Excellence"業の実現 Related関連するSDGsDG

Being a Robust Company

Prepares for and handles various changes and risks correctly

Acceleration

of Digital

Transformation

and Green

Transformation

Transitioning to life with COVID-19

Situation in

Russia and

Ukraine

Increasing natural disasters

Diversity and inclusion

Growing awareness of compliance

Stakeholders' requests

Manufacturing Capital

Global production network: 5 sites in Japan

5 sites outside Japan

Advanced manufacturing technologies (including high- tensile-strength steel plates and welding)

Capital investment: 5,364 million yen

Social Capital

Worldwide network: over 100 sites

(Group companies and distributors)

Relationships of trust with customers based on quality and service capability

Relationships of trust with business partners

Financial Capital

Net assets: 160,313 million yen

Interest-bearing debt: 98,177 million yen

Intellectual Capital

Over 60 years of experience in the lifting equipment industry

Core technologies such as structural technologies, carrier technologies, and motion control technologies

R&D expenses: 7,976 million yen

Natural Capital

Energy consumption: 12,115 kiloliters (crude oil equivalent)

Designing

Servicing

One Tadano

Manufacturing

Delivering

Corporate Governance

Rough Terrain Cranes

All Terrain Cranes

Truck Cranes

Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes

Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes

Truck Loader Cranes

Truck Loader Cranes

Aerial Work Platforms

Hyper Deck

Super Deck Skyboy

Bridge Checkers

Other Special-Purpose Products

Customer Support (CS)

Before-sales Services (Maintenance)

After-sales Services

(Repairs and Parts Supply)

Used Equipment

R&I rating: A-

Outside Japan sales ratio: 54.8%

Launch of new products: 11 models

CO2 emissions: 28,911 t

Launch of "E-Pack," electrohydraulic system for rough terrain cranes in the Japanese market

Donation for humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine

First beach clean-up activity

Relocation of the

Tokyo Ofﬁce

Successful relationships with stakeholders

Being a Company that

Continues to Evolve

Provides safer and more efﬁcient products by promoting technological innovation

Being a Company that Beneﬁts

Society and Customers

Provides products and services responding to customer needs

Being a Company that Earns the

Esteem of the Greater World

Promotes compliance and governance

Being a Company that Earns the Pride of its Employees

Makes the most of human resources and prepares an employee-friendly and rewarding work environment

Tadano's DNA

We want to make something that will contribute to the world.

We want to be a company that can contribute to the advancement of society.

Philosophy and Values

  • Business Objective: Implementing the Corporate Philosophy (Creation, Contribution, Cooperation)
  • Core Values: C+SQE (SQE based on C) (Compliance, Safety, Quality, and Efficiency)

07

08

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 253 B 1 872 M 1 872 M
Net income 2023 7 480 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net cash 2023 18 160 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 123 B 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 589
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart TADANO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tadano Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TADANO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 970,00 JPY
Average target price 1 036,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Ujiie President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichi Tadano Chairman
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Kozo Yoshida Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADANO LTD.-12.73%912
CATERPILLAR INC.9.94%121 287
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-27.32%20 113
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.02%8 975
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.69%6 493
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-13.01%2 714