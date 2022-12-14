Tadano : and SDGs (0.3MB)

Tadano Group and SDGs

[ Our Basic Policy ]

From the time of our founding, the Tadano Group has held the firm belief that a company can exist only when it is in harmony with the people around it and the greater society. Under this belief, we have carried out our business activities while prioritizing harmony with our stakeholders. In the spirit of "great harmony," we want to contribute to a better global environment as a part of society. As we step forward into our second century of business operations, we seek to achieve long-term growth as a company. These ideas are the reasons for our efforts to promote ESG and SDGs as set out in our Mid-Term Management Plan (21-23).

Tadano has also long held our vision of "Pursuing Further Excellence for the World and the Future." This vision aligns with the aims of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We will aim for "Pursuing Further Excellence for the World and the Future" through our products, services, and business activities and through the behavior of our individual employees.