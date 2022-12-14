Advanced search
    6395   JP3465000002

TADANO LTD.

(6395)
2022-12-14
976.00 JPY   +0.62%
Tadano : and SDGs (0.3MB)

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
Tadano Group and SDGs

[ Our Basic Policy ]

From the time of our founding, the Tadano Group has held the firm belief that a company can exist only when it is in harmony with the people around it and the greater society. Under this belief, we have carried out our business activities while prioritizing harmony with our stakeholders. In the spirit of "great harmony," we want to contribute to a better global environment as a part of society. As we step forward into our second century of business operations, we seek to achieve long-term growth as a company. These ideas are the reasons for our efforts to promote ESG and SDGs as set out in our Mid-Term Management Plan (21-23).

Tadano has also long held our vision of "Pursuing Further Excellence for the World and the Future." This vision aligns with the aims of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We will aim for "Pursuing Further Excellence for the World and the Future" through our products, services, and business activities and through the behavior of our individual employees.

Tadano Group and SDGs

Initiatives for Pursuing "Further Excellence" and SDGs

The Mid-Term Management Plan (21-23) sets forth "Pursuing Further

believe that meeting these five conditions is the prerequisite for "Further

Excellence, Focusing on the Tadano Red Arrow" as one of our basic

Excellence" and that aiming to achieve each of these conditions will

policies. The definition of "Further Excellence" is being "a robust

result in contributing to related SDGs.

company," "a company that continues to evolve," "a company that

Going forward, we plan to assess the current status of each of our

benefits society and customers," "a company that earns the esteem of

initiatives and accelerate such initiatives even further, and thereby

the world," and "a company that earns the pride of its employees." We

contribute to society.

Being a Robust

Being a Company that

Being a Company that

Being a Company that

Being a Company that

Beneﬁts Society and

Earns the Esteem of the

Earns the Pride of its

Company

Continues to Evolve

Customers

Greater World

Employees

(Common)

Prepares for and handles

Provides safer and more

Provides products and services

Promotes compliance and

Makes the most of human

Speciﬁc aim

various changes and risks

efﬁcient products by promoting

responding to customer needs

governance

resources and prepares an

correctly

technological innovation

employee-friendly and rewarding

work environment

We anticipate, prepare for and

We conduct research on safe,

We are further evolving core technologies

We consider compliance and governance

We accept diversity in terms of

respond to the external environment

highly productive and revolutionary

to meet the expectations of our customers

as one of the important management

various factors, including abilities

that changes in a complex manner.

construction solutions for the future,

and society and developing market-

issues for the purpose of ensuring the

and experience.

In manufacturing, we are making

while looking at "the present from

oriented, safe and high quality products.

transparency, soundness and efﬁciency

Harnessing it for use inside our

efforts to build a global production

the perspective of the future."

In addition, we are developing service

of management, and we are implementing

organization will improve employee

Examples of

network aimed at optimal local

Placing the highest priority on

personnel inside and outside Japan with

various initiatives.

job satisfaction and productivity,

production and to reduce environmental

securing safety at worksites, we are

high technical capabilities, and also

We also engage in activities that contribute

helping to create added value. Driven

initiatives

burdens. We have also formulated

actively implementing initiatives for

engage in activities to achieve higher

to society such as forest preservation as

by this belief, we are creating workplace

and operate a business continuity

further simplifying and facilitating the

product value and quality, while aiming

part of our efforts to improve the global

environments and implementing

plan to restore important business

operation of cranes, automation

for mutual growth and development with

environment through the actions of each

human resources development so

processes as soon as possible

and autonomy through the use of AI

our business partners.

employee.

that every employee can exert their

even if unforeseen events arise.

and also the development of

best performance by utilizing their

electriﬁed products to improve

own talents and individuality.

the global environment.

Related SDGs

Our Concrete Actions

We started "Engage in ESG and SDGs" activities from FY 2019 and in the first year invited outside lecturers to provide in-house SDG lectures and also engaged in executive discussion at an all-officer meeting session dedicated to the topic of SDGs.

In FY 2020, the first year of our full-scale efforts, we established the SDGs Promotion Committee with overall responsibility for promoting activities of the group and the SDGs Promotion Group as a dedicated body for implementing such activities. We have also held study sessions for all employees throughout the Tadano Group. From the perspective of preventing the spread of COVID-19, these study sessions were held online except for those held on-site at plants, etc. and we deepened everyone's understanding about "What are ESG and SDGs" and "Why is Tadano engaged in ESG and SDGs," while exchanging small group discussions.

In FY 2021, we prepared the "SDG Report 2021," which summarizes all the SDG-related initiatives implemented within the Tadano Group and shared the report with all the group employees in order to further spread knowledge on the SDGs. We will continue to contribute to the SDGs as One Tadano by sharing and deploying information among group companies and divisions.

In addition, under the "Forest Matching Promotion Project" organized by Kagawa Prefecture, we have designated a part of the forest owned by Sanuki City as "Tadano Forest of Learning" and have been carrying out forestation activities. Since FY 2020, we have been organizing forest maintenance events as an opportunity for volunteer group employees to learn about the importance of environmental conservation, and at the same time interact with each other.

We also engage in beach cleaning activities as part of our efforts for the marine conservation. Most of our plants in Kagawa Prefecture are located overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Products are sometimes transported by sea, and the Tadano Group has developed a close relationship with the sea in the course of its business activities. In recent years, marine debris has continued to increase, causing a variety of adverse effects on the environment. We have been organizing beach cleaning initiatives since FY 2021, hoping that participating in the cleanup will help raise people's awareness of marine debris and heighten their interest in the issue.

Forestation activity

Beach cleaning

11

12

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
