Tadano : and SDGs (0.3MB)

The Mid-Term Management Plan (21-23) sets forth "Pursuing Further
believe that meeting these five conditions is the prerequisite for "Further
Excellence, Focusing on the Tadano Red Arrow" as one of our basic
Excellence" and that aiming to achieve each of these conditions will
policies. The definition of "Further Excellence" is being "a robust
result in contributing to related SDGs.
company," "a company that continues to evolve," "a company that
|
Going forward, we plan to assess the current status of each of our
benefits society and customers," "a company that earns the esteem of
initiatives and accelerate such initiatives even further, and thereby
the world," and "a company that earns the pride of its employees." We
contribute to society.
Being a Robust
Being a Company that
Being a Company that
Being a Company that
Being a Company that
Beneﬁts Society and
Earns the Esteem of the
Earns the Pride of its
Company
Continues to Evolve
Customers
Greater World
Employees
(Common)
Prepares for and handles
Provides safer and more
Provides products and services
Promotes compliance and
Makes the most of human
Speciﬁc aim
various changes and risks
efﬁcient products by promoting
responding to customer needs
governance
resources and prepares an
correctly
technological innovation
employee-friendly and rewarding
work environment
We anticipate, prepare for and
We conduct research on safe,
We are further evolving core technologies
|
We consider compliance and governance
We accept diversity in terms of
respond to the external environment
highly productive and revolutionary
to meet the expectations of our customers
as one of the important management
various factors, including abilities
that changes in a complex manner.
construction solutions for the future,
and society and developing market-
issues for the purpose of ensuring the
and experience.
In manufacturing, we are making
while looking at "the present from
oriented, safe and high quality products.
transparency, soundness and efﬁciency
Harnessing it for use inside our
efforts to build a global production
the perspective of the future."
In addition, we are developing service
of management, and we are implementing
organization will improve employee
Examples of
network aimed at optimal local
Placing the highest priority on
personnel inside and outside Japan with
various initiatives.
job satisfaction and productivity,
production and to reduce environmental
securing safety at worksites, we are
high technical capabilities, and also
We also engage in activities that contribute
helping to create added value. Driven
initiatives
burdens. We have also formulated
actively implementing initiatives for
engage in activities to achieve higher
to society such as forest preservation as
by this belief, we are creating workplace
and operate a business continuity
further simplifying and facilitating the
product value and quality, while aiming
part of our efforts to improve the global
environments and implementing
plan to restore important business
operation of cranes, automation
for mutual growth and development with
environment through the actions of each
human resources development so
processes as soon as possible
and autonomy through the use of AI
our business partners.
employee.
that every employee can exert their
even if unforeseen events arise.
and also the development of
best performance by utilizing their
electriﬁed products to improve
own talents and individuality.
|
Related SDGs
