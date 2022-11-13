Advanced search
    TDRN   IL0002580129

TADIRAN GROUP LTD

(TDRN)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-09
477.90 ILS   +4.30%
Tadiran : Company presentation

11/13/2022 | 07:32am EST
Company presentation | November 2022

This presentation was prepared by Tadiran Group Ltd. (Previously: Tadiran Holdings Ltd.) (hereinafter: "the Company" and / or the "Group" and / or "Tadiran") as a general presentation about the Company and is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Stock Exchange. Value in Tel Aviv Ltd. including, inter alia, the Company's periodic reports including the Company's periodic report for 2021, third quarter 2022 and immediate reports (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

The information contained in the presentation does not constitute advice, recommendation, opinion regarding investment, does not constitute an offer to invest and / or purchase securities of the Company (and in particular does not constitute an "offer to the public" or "sale to the public" of any kind) and does not replace independent examination and personal advice according to the unique needs of each investor. Such an offer shall be made only in accordance with the provisions of the law, after obtaining the necessary permits from the Securities Authority and the stock exchange.

This presentation includes a summary of the issues described in the context in which they are discussed and not the full information available to the Company in relation to these issues and does not include the full results and financial information of the Company and the notes to them, and / or the Company's business plans and / or the Company's risk factors.

The presentation includes data on international markets, including growth volumes, penetration rates, and sales, statistics, etc. It should be emphasized that this data is based on public data and the Company's assessments and does not constitute any facts and / or representations.

This presentation may include forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law, 1968 (hereinafter: "forward-looking information"), including forecasts, subjective assessments by the Company's management as of the date of publication of the presentation, which although the Company believes are reasonable, Which are inherently uncertain, estimates and information regarding future events.

The forward-looking information is solely aimed at the date to which it relates and is uncertain, unpredictable, affected by factors beyond the control of the Company, each of which, or a combination thereof and the realization of which risk factors characterize the Company's activities, may materially impair results. The activities of the Company and cause the actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking information.

Except as an undertaking to disclose information as required by the securities laws applicable to the Company, the Company does not undertake to update or change any information contained in this presentation in order to reflect events and / or circumstances that will apply after the date of its preparation. It is clarified that the Company's plans and strategy included in this presentation are correct as of the date of their publication and may and will change in accordance with the decisions of the Company's Board of Directors from time to time.

Without detracting from the generality of the above, the information contained in the presentation, inter alia, regarding the Company's working principles, the Company's business plans in connection with Air Care O2 technology, expansion of energy activity, product marketing and development, growth potential and revenue distribution in the coming years (including advancing the target for the realization of the growth strategy by two years), is forward-looking information based and derived, inter alia, on the Company's goals.

The Company's assessments regarding the Company's objectives are based, inter alia, on the Company's assessments regarding trends in the Company's business in particular and trends in the market in which the Company operates in general, as well as the Company's management assessments regarding potential and market trends in Israel and international markets as of this report. These assessments may not materialize and / or materialize significantly differently from the Company's assessments, inter alia, as a result of factors external to the Company and which are not under control, including, inter alia, changes in the economic situation in Israel in general Different from those that the Company's management estimates as of the date of this report, the non-realization of the potential penetration into international markets in general, and in particular those listed above, regulatory changes and the realization of some of the risk factors described in the Company reports, continued potential effects. These assessments may not materialize and / or materialize significantly differently from the Company's assessments, inter alia, as a result of factors external to the Company and which are not under control, including, inter alia, changes in the economic situation in Israel in general and in the market in which the Company operates in particular, development of new and / or different trends from those that the Company's management estimates as of the date of this report, failure to penetrate international markets in general, and in particular those listed above, regulatory changes and the realization of risk factors described in the Company's reports, the continuation of potential effects of the corona crisis and so on.

To the extent that there is a conflict between what is stated in this presentation and what is stated in the Company's reports required by law, what is stated in the Company's reports will prevail.

Enable a better living environment through renewable energies, a comfortable climate and healthy air

The future is

already here

ID

Global presences in

around 35 countries

Focusing on the core business while developing tangential growth engines

A leading service division with 200 service providers

Starting in 2021 - expansion in the areas of air quality, renewable energy, energy efficiency

About 600 employees in the group (including production and service)

Owner of well-known Israeli brands: "Tadiran", "Amcor" and "Crystal"

The group has been leading the field of air

conditioning in Israel

over 60 years

Development and production of air conditioning systems at the Afula factory

Financials
Sales 2021 1 448 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2021 134 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net Debt 2021 31,8 M 9,31 M 9,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 4 103 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart TADIRAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Tadiran Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TADIRAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Moshe Mamrod Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elad Peleg Vice President-Finance & Business Development
Ariel Herzfeld Chairman
Yael Ravhon-Timor Independent External Director
Ebraham Eini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TADIRAN GROUP LTD9.86%1 200
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-10.87%48 906
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-18.35%45 730
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-12.84%40 553
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-18.07%37 163
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-27.81%19 161