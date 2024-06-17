Tadvest Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius on 05 November 2014) (Registration number: 126446) SEM share code: TAD.N0000 NSX share code: TAD ISIN: MU0510N00001
("Tadvest" or "the Company")
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Tadvest Limited will be passed via written resolution in lieu of holding an Annual Meeting, on 27 June 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's constitution and the Companies Act 2001.
AGENDA
- To receive and adopt the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023;
- To re-elect the following Directors:
- Mr Ian Andrew Chambers;
- Mr David Stanley Savage;
- Mr Michael John Gray ;
- Mr Christiaan Brink Neser ; and
- Mrs Shaheen Coowar
- To fix the Directors' remuneration;
- To re-appoint Lancasters Chartered Accountants as the Company's Auditor for the year 2024; and
- To authorise the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditor.
By order of the Board
For further information, please contact: NSX sponsor
PSG Namibia
+26461 378900
Company Secretary
SAFYR UTILIS CORPORATE AND TRIST SERVICES LTD
___
+230 403 4230
SEM Listing Sponsor
SAFYR CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
+230 489 3789
12 June 2024
This Communique is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and 11.5 and the Board of Directors of Tadvest accepts full responsibility for the information contained therein.
