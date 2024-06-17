Tadvest Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius on 05 November 2014) (Registration number: 126446) SEM share code: TAD.N0000 NSX share code: TAD ISIN: MU0510N00001

("Tadvest" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Tadvest Limited will be passed via written resolution in lieu of holding an Annual Meeting, on 27 June 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's constitution and the Companies Act 2001.

AGENDA

To receive and adopt the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023; To re-elect the following Directors: Mr Ian Andrew Chambers;

Mr David Stanley Savage;

Mr Michael John Gray ;

Mr Christiaan Brink Neser ; and

Mrs Shaheen Coowar To fix the Directors' remuneration; To re-appoint Lancasters Chartered Accountants as the Company's Auditor for the year 2024; and To authorise the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditor.

By order of the Board

For further information, please contact: NSX sponsor PSG Namibia +26461 378900 Company Secretary SAFYR UTILIS CORPORATE AND TRIST SERVICES LTD ___ +230 403 4230 SEM Listing Sponsor SAFYR CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD +230 489 3789

12 June 2024

This Communique is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and 11.5 and the Board of Directors of Tadvest accepts full responsibility for the information contained therein.