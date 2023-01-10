Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Fitch Ratings | Fitch affirms Taesa's Ratings and revises outlook for IDR in local currency to negative

1/10/23, 6:32 PM Fitch Affirms Taesa at 'BB'; Revises Outlook on Local Currency Rating to Negative

Capex Program Pressures FCF: Aggressive capex plan and signifcant dividends distribution will pressure Taesa's FCF over the next three years. It should be negative at around BRL1.8 billion in 2023, BRL710 million in 2024 and BRL540 million in 2025, after expected negative BRL627 million in 2022. The two new concessions recently acquired should require investments of BRL2.3 billion until 2025.

Taesa's investments should peak at BRL2.4 billion in 2023, pressured by the payment of BRL886 million in indemnity to the previous concessionaire of one of these concessions (Lot 5). The base case scenario incorporates annual capex of BRL1.0 billion on average during 2024 and 2025. Dividend distribution of 95% of regulatory net income during the rating horizon will represent an average disbursement of BRL1.1 billion during 2023-2025 period.

Leverage to Increase: Taesa should present adjusted net leverage above 3.5x until 2026, not consistent with its current LC IDR. The base case scenario considers Taesa's adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.7x in 2022, 4.0x in 2023 and 4.4x in 2024 and 2025, declining to 3.9x in 2026 after the end of the current investment cycle. Fitch includes off balance sheet debt related to guarantees provided as well as dividends received from non- consolidated companies on those ratios.

As of September 2022, off balance sheet debt totaled BRL1.3 billion, being BRL1.1 billion from Interligação Elétrica Ivaí S.A. (Ivaí) and BRL196 million from Empresa Diamantina de Transmissão de Energia S.A. (EDTE). Ivai has started its operation in November 2022 and EDTE in February 2022, with corporate guarantee not expected to be released at least until 2024.

Robust Asset Portfolio: Taesa presents a strong and diversifed asset portfolio and no exposure to concession renewals over the short-to-medium term. The company is one of the largest power transmission companies in Brazil. It has 11,623km of transmission lines across the country, with 1,332km under construction, considering its stake in each project. Recently acquired Lots 3 and 5 will add 1,094km to the company's portfolio after the signature, expected to March 2023. Out of the two new projects, 743km of Lot 5 is already in operational phase, while the 351km from Lot 3 should be built until 2026. The two concessions will add BRL243 million in terms of consolidated permitted annual revenues (PAR) to Taesa, representing a 9% growth.

Low Business Risk: Taesa's credit profle benefts from the low business risk associated with Brazil's power transmission segment in Brazil, as revenues are based on assets availability rather than volume transported. Positively, PARs are annually adjusted by