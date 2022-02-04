Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 28, 2022
TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
NIRE 33.3.0027843-5
CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30
Publicly-Held Company
MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORDINARY MEETING
HELD ON JANUARY 28, 2022
DATE, TIME ANDPLACE: The meeting started on January 28, 2022, at 10:00 am by videoconference.
ATTENDANCE ANDCALLNOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance of all the Board Members of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("TAESA" or "Company"), Messrs.: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, Mr. José Reinaldo Magalhães, Mr. Reinaldo Le Grazie, Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer, Mr. José João Abdalla Filho, Mr. Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa, Mr. André Fernandes Berenguer, Mr. César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Mr. Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto, Mr. Fernando Bunker Gentil, Mr. Celso Maia de Barros, and Mr. Hermes Jorge Chipp. The meeting was also attended (invited by the Board) by the Chief Executive Officer and Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. André Augusto Telles Moreira, the Chief Technical, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Erik da Costa Breyer, the Chief Implementation Officer, Mr. Luis Alessandro Alves, and the specialist from the Company's Corporate Governance area, Ms. Mariana Sant'Anna Magalhães.
CHAIRMAN ANDSECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Mariana Sant'Anna Magalhães, to serve as Secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.
MEETINGAGENDA: (1) Information: TAESA 2021; (2) Proposal to define the Executive Board's goals for the year 2022; (3) Company's annual budget review for the year 2022 and Multi-annual Plan (2022-2026) due to the end of Lote 01 of ANEEL Auction 02/2021, including voting guidance for the subsidiary's general meeting that will resolve on its respective budget for the year 2022; (4) Proposal for contracting Independent Audit services; (5) Proposal for contracting the company to carry out the adaptation of the BPT arrangement (main bus and transfer) to BD4 (double bus, four switches) in the Cerro Chato substation of the company Sant'Ana Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Sant'Ana"); (6) Information: Progress of Company's projects under construction; (7) Information: Updating of the Company's M&A Projects; and (8) Outside the agenda: Proposal for the signing of the 5th amendment to the agreement
entered into between the companies Interligação Elétrica Paraguaçu S.A. ("Paraguaçu") and Planova Planejamento e Construções S.A. ("Planova") to mobilize additional resources for the provision of cable laying services and complementary services, as well as the respective required voting guidance.
RESOLUTIONSTAKEN: When the Board Members were asked about having any conflict of interest with the topics on the agenda, they unanimously denied. Then, members of the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to:
For information purposes, a retrospective of TAESA's achievements in 2021 was presented. The support material will be filed at the Company's headquarters.
As recommended by the Strategy, Governance and Human Resources Committee at a meeting held on January 12, 2022, approve the book of targets for 2022, updated from the current targets model and considering the pillars of TAESA's strategic planning, contemplating the following targets:
Target #1 Changes in Operational RAP (Annual Permitted Revenue); Target #2: Changes in Physical-Financial Capex;
Target #3: Opex Efficiency;
Target #4: Operational Performance of Transmission Assets (IDO);
Target #5: Accident Frequency Rate; and
Target #6: Sustainability Project.
All targets will follow the criteria defined in the book of indicators, made available to the members of the Board of Directors, filed at the Company's headquarters.
As decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on January 10, 2022 and following the recommendation of the Finance Committee at a meeting held on
January 12, 2022, approve under the terms of material filed at the Company's headquarters and sent to the members of the Board of Directors:
the Annual Budget and the 5-Year Multiannual Plan of TAESA and Ananaí
Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Ananaí"); and
the total authorized capital of Ananaí, in the amount of R$1,570,913,029.00, indexed by the IPCA since the present date, and delegate to the Company's Executive Board the subscription and the effective contribution according to the needs of the project, observing a variation of 10% of the amount presented in the budget.
As decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on January 4, 2022 and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee at a meeting held on January 12, 2022, approve the engagement of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes
Ltda. ("Deloitte") for the provision of external audit services for a period of three (3) years, under the terms and amounts contained in the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
As decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on January 11, 2022 and recommendation of the Implementation and New Business Committee at a meeting held on January 12, 2022 to approve the engagement of adaptation of Cerro Chato's configuration service to BD4 for the Sant'Ana project, under the terms and values described in the supporting material filed at the Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, the report on the progress of the projects under construction of the Company was presented. The support material will be filed at the Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, updates on the Company's M&A projects in progress were presented. The support material will be filed at the Company's headquarters.
As an outside the agenda item, on an urgent basis and in view of the performance of the members of the Board of Directors and in the best interest of the Company, as decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on January 25, 2022 and as recommended by the Implementation and New Business Committee at a meeting held on January 27, 2022, by unanimous vote of the Board Members present, guide the favorable vote at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company Paraguaçu to resolve on the execution of the 5th addendum to contract 77/2021 with the company Planova whose object is to mobilize additional resources the for the provision of cable launching services and complementary services in a 33 km stretch of the undertaking's transmission line, under the terms and amounts contained in the supporting material filed at the Company's headquarters.
OTHER MATTERS OF INTEREST TO THE COMPANY:The members of the Board of
Directors present thanked Mr. Bernardo Vargas Gibsone for his work and dedication during his term on this Board, wishing him success in his upcoming professional challenges.
CLOSING: There being no further issues to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in conformity, and approved and signed by all members of the Board of Directors who voted at this meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2022.
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho
José Reinaldo Magalhães
Reinaldo Le Grazie
Jaime Leôncio Singer
José João Abdalla Filho
César Augusto Ramírez Rojas
Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto
Fernando Bunker Gentil
Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa
André Fernandes Berenguer
Celso Maia de Barros
Hermes Jorge Chipp
Mariana Sant'Anna Magalhães
Secretary
