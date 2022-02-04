Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 28, 2022

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

NIRE 33.3.0027843-5

CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30

Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORDINARY MEETING

HELD ON JANUARY 28, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: The meeting started on January 28, 2022, at 10:00 am by videoconference.

ATTENDANCE AND CALL NOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance of all the Board Members of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("TAESA" or "Company"), Messrs.: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, Mr. José Reinaldo Magalhães, Mr. Reinaldo Le Grazie, Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer, Mr. José João Abdalla Filho, Mr. Luis Augusto Barcelos Barbosa, Mr. André Fernandes Berenguer, Mr. César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Mr. Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto, Mr. Fernando Bunker Gentil, Mr. Celso Maia de Barros, and Mr. Hermes Jorge Chipp. The meeting was also attended (invited by the Board) by the Chief Executive Officer and Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. André Augusto Telles Moreira, the Chief Technical, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Erik da Costa Breyer, the Chief Implementation Officer, Mr. Luis Alessandro Alves, and the specialist from the Company's Corporate Governance area, Ms. Mariana Sant'Anna Magalhães.

CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Mariana Sant'Anna Magalhães, to serve as Secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.

MEETING AGENDA: (1) Information: TAESA 2021; (2) Proposal to define the Executive Board's goals for the year 2022; (3) Company's annual budget review for the year 2022 and Multi-annual Plan (2022-2026) due to the end of Lote 01 of ANEEL Auction 02/2021, including voting guidance for the subsidiary's general meeting that will resolve on its respective budget for the year 2022; (4) Proposal for contracting Independent Audit services; (5) Proposal for contracting the company to carry out the adaptation of the BPT arrangement (main bus and transfer) to BD4 (double bus, four switches) in the Cerro Chato substation of the company Sant'Ana Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Sant'Ana"); (6) Information: Progress of Company's projects under construction; (7) Information: Updating of the Company's M&A Projects; and (8) Outside the agenda: Proposal for the signing of the 5th amendment to the agreement