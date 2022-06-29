Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 15, 2022

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

NIRE 33.3.0027843-5

CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30

Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 15, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: The meeting was held on June 15, 2022, at 02:00 p.m. by videoconferencing.

ATTENDANCE AND CALL NOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance of all

the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese, Jaime Caballero Uribe, César Augusto Ramirez Rojas, Daniel Isaza Bonnet, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. The meeting was also attended (invited by the Board) by the Chief Executive Officer and Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. André Augusto Telles Moreira, the Chief Technical, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Sr. Erik da Costa Breyer, Chief Business and Ownership Interest Management Officer, Mr. Fabio Antunes Fernandes, the Chief Implementation Officer, Mr. Luis Alessandro Alves, and the manager from the Company's Corporate Governance area, Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier.

CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.

MEETING AGENDA: (1) Proposal for TAESA to be surety/guarantor in the contracting of hedge instruments by special purpose entities ("SPEs") that are directed to the lots that we win in the upcoming auction with financial institutions; (2) Proposal for the replacement of the Chief Technical Officer of the AIE companies and respective required voting guidance; (3) Information: TAESA results for the month of April/May 2022; (4) Information: Progress of Company's projects under construction; (5) Information: Updating the internalization of ETAU's operation and maintenance (O&M) activities; (6) Information: Status of works at the new head office; (7) Information: Updating of the Érika and Ipanema Projects; and (8) Information: Work Plan for ANEEL Auction 001/2022.