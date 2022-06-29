Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 15, 2022
TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
NIRE 33.3.0027843-5
CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30
Publicly-Held Company
MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL MEETING
HELD ON JUNE 15, 2022
DATE, TIME ANDPLACE: The meeting was held on June 15, 2022, at 02:00 p.m. by videoconferencing.
ATTENDANCE ANDCALLNOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance of all
the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese, Jaime Caballero Uribe, César Augusto Ramirez Rojas, Daniel Isaza Bonnet, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. The meeting was also attended (invited by the Board) by the Chief Executive Officer and Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. André Augusto Telles Moreira, the Chief Technical, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Sr. Erik da Costa Breyer, Chief Business and Ownership Interest Management Officer, Mr. Fabio Antunes Fernandes, the Chief Implementation Officer, Mr. Luis Alessandro Alves, and the manager from the Company's Corporate Governance area, Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier.
CHAIRMAN ANDSECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.
MEETINGAGENDA:(1) Proposal for TAESA to be surety/guarantor in the contracting of hedge instruments by special purpose entities ("SPEs") that are directed to the lots that we win in the upcoming auction with financial institutions; (2) Proposal for the replacement of the Chief Technical Officer of the AIE companies and respective required voting guidance; (3) Information: TAESA results for the month of April/May 2022; (4) Information: Progress of Company's projects under construction; (5) Information: Updating the internalization of ETAU's operation and maintenance (O&M) activities; (6) Information: Status of works at the new head office; (7) Information: Updating of the Érika and Ipanema Projects; and (8) Information: Work Plan for ANEEL Auction 001/2022.
RESOLUTIONSTAKEN: Members of the Board of Directors unanimously resolved:
As decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on May 23, 2022 and following the recommendation of the Finance Committee at a meeting held on June 1, 2022, approve:
that the global derivative contract is entered into by the subsidiaries: Anambé Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Biguá Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Irerê Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Pitiguari Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Tangará Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Juruá Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. and Saíra Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., to contract with financial institutions Citibank, BR Partners, ABC, Itaú, Santander, HSBC, BNP Paribas, and XP Investimento; (ii) that TAESA is the guarantor in the foregoing contracts; and
(iii) that TAESA, for its subsidiaries named above, contracts the hedge operations necessary to fulfill its hedge strategy in the upcoming Auction 001/2022, under the terms of the supporting material on file at the Company's headquarters, and in order to carry out a derivative operation different from the US dollar, the Board of Directors shall be consulted for specific approval.
As decided by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting held on June 7, 2022 and the recommendation of the Strategy, Governance and Human Resources Committee at a meeting held on June 8, 2022, to instruct a favorable vote at the meetings of the Boards of Directors of the companies Interligação Elétrica Aimorés S.A. ("Aimorés"), Interligação Elétrica Paraguaçu S.A. ("Paraguaçu"), and Interligação Elétrica Ivaí S.A. ("Ivaí") that resolve on the appointment of Mr. Vinícius Fernando Conrrado Crema as Chief Technical Officer of the aforementioned companies, to fulfill the remainder of the current term of office until July 23,
2023 and authorize that the compensation be paid through Directors' fee payments by the respective companies or through a service agreement entered into between the companies Aimorés, Paraguaçu and Ivaí with the company CTEEP for reimbursement of the amounts owed, according to the supporting material on file at the Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, TAESA's result for the month of May 2022 was presented, as well as the monthly cash flow and net debt, according to the support material filed at the
Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, the progress of the Company's projects under construction was presented, according to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
For informative purposes, the update on the internalization of ETAU's operation and maintenance (O&M) activities was presented, according to the supporting material on file at the Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, the status of the works of the Company's new head office was presented, according to supporting material filed at the Company's headquarters.
For information purposes, the update of Érika and Ipanema Projects was presented, according to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
For informative purposes, the Work Plan for ANEEL Auction 001/2022 was presented, according to the supporting material on file at the Company's headquarters. CLOSING: There being no further issues to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in conformity, and approved and signed by all members of the Board of Directors who voted at this meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2022.
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho
José Reinaldo Magalhães
Reinaldo Le Grazie
Jaime Leôncio Singer
Maurício Dall'Agnese
Jaime Caballero Uribe
César Augusto Ramirez Rojas
Daniel Isaza Bonnet
Fernando Bunker Gentil
Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira
André Fernandes Berenguer
Celso Maia de Barros
Hermes Jorge Chipp
Bárbara da Cunha Xavier - Secretary
(This page comprises the minutes of the Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors of Transmissora Aliança de Energia
