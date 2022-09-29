Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on September 21, 2022
TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30
NIRE 33.3.0027843-5
MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORDINARY MEETING
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
DATE, TIME ANDPLACE: The meeting was held on September 21, 2022, at 10:00 am by videoconference.
ATTENDANCE ANDCALLNOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance
of the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese (by delegation), Victor Manuel Muñoz Rodriguez, César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. Invited by the Board, the meeting was also attended by Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, executive manager of Corporate Governance area of the Company.
CHAIRMAN ANDSECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.
MEETINGAGENDA: (1) Information: Reporting of Advisory Committee Coordinators to the Board of Directors; (2) Proposal for the participation in the Auction of the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency ("ANEEL") 002/2022, and formalization of (pre)contracts with suppliers for the ANEEL Auctions 002/2022 and 001/2023; (3) Company's annual budget review for the year 2022 due to the end of Lote 10 of ANEEL Auction 01/2022, including voting guidance for the subsidiary's general meeting that will resolve on its respective budget for the year 2022; (4) Proposal to renegotiate loan 4131 and contract a new swap; (5) Proposal to amend the bylaws of the companies controlled by TAESA to change the article relating to the address of the head office and to unify the mandates of the Executive Board of said companies; (6) Authorization to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to replace two (2) members of the Audit Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder; (7) Proposal for the signing of the facility sharing agreement ("CCI") 003/2022 between the related parties Ananaí Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Ananaí") and ISA CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de
Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP"); (8) Proposal for dividend distribution, profit retention reserves, unrealized profit reserves and interim dividends for the first semester of 2022 of the TBE group; (9) Proposal to replace the sitting members of the Boards of Directors of the companies Interligação Elétrica Aimorés S.A. ("Aimorés"), Interligação Elétrica Paraguaçu S.A. ("Paraguaçu"), Interligação Elétrica Ivaí S.A. ("Ivaí") and Empresa Sudeste de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ESTE"), appointed by the shareholder TAESA and the respective required voting guidance; (10) Information: Company's results for August 2022; (11) Information: Presentation on the monitoring of the variable portion ("VP") of 2022 and overview of fortuitous cases; (12) Information: Progress of Company's projects under construction; and (13) Information: Updating of M&A Projects.
RESOLUTIONSTAKEN: When the Board Members were asked about having any conflict of interest with the topics on the agenda, they unanimously denied, except for the specific item in the summary of decisions, as below: Then, the members of the Board of Directors resolved the following:
For information purposes, the Coordinators of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors reported on the discussions and recommendations made at the last meetings held.
I. Regarding the ANEEL Auction 002/2022:
Authorize TAESA's Executive Board's registration in ANEEL Auction 002/2022, aiming at hiring the public service for the transmission of electricity, including the construction, operation and maintenance of transmission facilities of the basic grid of the Interconnected Electric System, and may particularly present all the registration and qualification documents requested by the respective call notice, as well as take all measures that become necessary to the participation in the auction, such as presentation of guarantees requested in the Auction notice. In case of adjudication of lot(s) in the bid, authorize the Executive Board to sign the respective concession contract(s) and all other documents and regulatory contracts derived from the concession contract(s);
authorize the execution of contract instruments with suppliers of services, equipment and materials required for the construction of transmission facilities linked to the new concessions, with binding effects among the parties in the event of acquiring lot(s) (without imposition; however, subscription or bid are required by Taesa to be presented in the auction), stating that the Company's Executive Board may, for Auction 002/2022 and at its discretion, enter into or not in agreements, pre-contracts and/or contracts, trading and setting forth its conditions in respective contract instruments, all of them with under suspensive condition, conditioned to Taesa success in each lot of the auction. and
Delegate powers to the members of the Statutory Board to define the lots and amounts of the Annual Permitted Revenues ("RAPs") that will compose the binding offers under the ANEEL Auction 002/2022, respecting the conditions of minimum required return and volume of maximum investment that will be resolved at a future meeting of the Board of Directors.
II. Regarding the ANEEL Auction 001/2023:
authorize the execution of contract instruments with suppliers of services, equipment and materials required for the construction of transmission facilities linked to the new concessions, with binding effects among the parties in the event of acquiring lot(s) (without imposition; however, subscription or bid are required by Taesa to be presented in the auction), stating that the Company's Executive Board may, for Auction 001/2023 and at its discretion, enter into or not in agreements, pre-contracts and/or contracts, trading and setting forth its conditions in respective contract instruments, all of them with under suspensive condition, conditioned to TAESA success in each lot of the auction under the terms of supporting material filed at Company's headquarters.
• The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on August
23, 2022 and recommended by the Committee on Implementation and New Business at a meeting held on September 08, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved.
Approve, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters and forwarded to the members of the Board of Directors: a) the update of the annual budget and the 5-yearmulti-annual plan of TAESA to include the company Pitiguari
Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Pitiguari"); and b) Approve Pitiguari's full capital stock as amount indicated in supporting material, indexed by the IPCA since the auction date, and delegate to the Company's Executive Board the subscription and the effective contribution according to the needs of the project, observing a variation of 10% of the amount presented in the budget.
• The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on August
30, 2022 and recommended by the Finance Committee at a meeting held on September 08, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved.
Approve the renegotiation of loan 4131 and contracting a new swap with Citibank, in the approximate amount of R$ 350,000,000.00, to extend the term and maintain the cost, leaving the contracting of operation conditioned to the maximum limit of the total cost for the CDI swap + equivalent to 106% of CDI (current cost), to be defined upon
contracting and with a term of three (3) years, with principal bullet and quarterly interest, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on August
30, 2022 and recommended by the Finance Committee at a meeting held on September 08, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved.
Declare a favorable vote at the Extraordinary General Meetings of the companies Ananaí Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Anambé Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., ATE III Transmissora de Energia S.A., Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A., Biguá Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Irerê Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Janaúba Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Juruá Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Lagoa Nova Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A, Mariana Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Miracema Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., Pitiguari, Saíra Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., São Gotardo Transmissora de Energia S.A.,
Sant'Ana Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A., São Pedro Transmissora de Energia
S.A., São João Transmissora de Energia S.A., and Tangará Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. that resolve on the amendment of their Bylaws to amend Article 2 to exclude the reference to the full address of the registered offices of said companies, being limited to a new wording to indicate the city and state that constitute its headquarters and forum, as well as to approve the unification of the terms of office of said companies keeping the composition of the members equivalent to that of the current Board of Directors of TAESA for a period of three (3) years, expected to end on September 22, 2025, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
• The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on
September 02, 2022 and recommended by the Strategy, Governance and Human Resources Committee at a meeting on September 08, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved.
Authorize the convening of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to replace two (2) members of the Audit Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder.
Resolution: Unanimously approved.
Before starting the presentation of the topic, Mr. César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, the members of the Board of Directors appointed by the shareholder ISA, declared himself in a situation of conflict of interest, reason why he did not participate in the deliberation.
Approve the execution of a regulated contract between the related parties Ananaí and ISA CTEEP - CCI 003/2022, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters.
The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on August
30, 2022 and recommended by the Strategy, Governance and Human Resources Committee at a meeting on September 08, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved, except for the board member who declared himself conflicted about the topic.
(I) Declare the favorable vote at the Extraordinary General Meetings of the companies
Empresa Amazonense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("EATE"), EBTE - Empresa Brasileira de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("EBTE"), ECTE - Empresa Catarinense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ECTE"), EDTE - Empresa Diamantina de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("EDTE"), Empresa Norte de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ENTE") and Empresa Paraense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ETEP") that resolve on the distribution of additional dividends, which may be paid in installments, according to cash availability, not exceeding the date of December 31, 2022, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters, as detailed below:
(i) R$ 167,000,000.00 from the company EATE referring to part of the balance of the profit reserve account to be realized until December 31, 2021;
(ii) R$ 9,000,000.00 from the company EBTE referring to part of the balance of the profit retention reserve account until December 31, 2021;
(iii) R$ 7,999,730.00 from the company ECTE referring to part of the balance of the profit reserve account to be realized until December 31, 2021;
(iv) R$ 14,000,000.00 from the company EDTE referring to part of the balance of the profit reserve account to be realized until December 31, 2021;
(v) R$ 29,460,000.00 from the company ENTE referring to part of the balance of the profit retention reserve account until December 31, 2021; and
(vi) R$ 12,948,970.00 from the company ETEP referring to part of the balance of the profit retention reserve account.
(II) Guide the favorable vote at the Board of Directors meetings of the companies ETEP,
Lumitrans Companhia Transmissora de Energia Elétrica "Lumitrans") and STC - Sistema de Transmissão Catarinense S.A. ("STC") that resolve on the distribution of additional dividends, may be paid in installments, according to cash availability, not exceeding the date of December 31, 2022, pursuant to the support material filed at the Company's headquarters, as detailed below:
(i) R$ 2,051,030.00 from the company ETEP referring to the interim dividends for the year 2022;
