Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on September 21, 2022

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30

NIRE 33.3.0027843-5

MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORDINARY MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 21, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: The meeting was held on September 21, 2022, at 10:00 am by videoconference.

ATTENDANCE AND CALL NOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance

of the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese (by delegation), Victor Manuel Muñoz Rodriguez, César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. Invited by the Board, the meeting was also attended by Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, executive manager of Corporate Governance area of the Company.

CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.

MEETING AGENDA: (1) Information: Reporting of Advisory Committee Coordinators to the Board of Directors; (2) Proposal for the participation in the Auction of the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency ("ANEEL") 002/2022, and formalization of (pre)contracts with suppliers for the ANEEL Auctions 002/2022 and 001/2023; (3) Company's annual budget review for the year 2022 due to the end of Lote 10 of ANEEL Auction 01/2022, including voting guidance for the subsidiary's general meeting that will resolve on its respective budget for the year 2022; (4) Proposal to renegotiate loan 4131 and contract a new swap; (5) Proposal to amend the bylaws of the companies controlled by TAESA to change the article relating to the address of the head office and to unify the mandates of the Executive Board of said companies; (6) Authorization to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to replace two (2) members of the Audit Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder; (7) Proposal for the signing of the facility sharing agreement ("CCI") 003/2022 between the related parties Ananaí Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Ananaí") and ISA CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de