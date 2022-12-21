Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 13, 2022

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30

NIRE 33.3.0027843-5

MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 13, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: The meeting was held on December 13, 2022, at 02:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters and by videoconference.

ATTENDANCE AND CALL NOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance

of all the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese, Jaime Caballero Uribe, César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Victor Manuel Muñoz Rodriguez, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. Invited by the Board, the meeting was also attended by Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, executive manager of Corporate Governance area of the Company.

CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.

MEETING AGENDA: (1) Proposal for the maximum investment allowed and minimum return required in the bids to be submitted by TAESA within the scope of Auction 02/2022 of the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency - ANEEL.

RESOLUTIONS TAKEN: When inquired as to a possible conflict of interest with the topics on the agenda, the board members Mr. César Augusto Ramírez Rojas and Mr. Jaime Caballero Uribe, members appointed by the shareholder ISA Investimentos e Participações do Brasil S.A. - ISA, as well as the board members Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, Mr. José Reinaldo Magalhães, Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer and Mr. Maurício Dall'Agnese, appointed by the shareholder Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, declared themselves in a situation of conflict of interest, reason whereby they did not participate in the deliberation of the lots for which they reported conflict. Then, members of the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to: