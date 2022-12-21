Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 13, 2022

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ [EIN] 07.859.971/0001-30
NIRE 33.3.0027843-5
MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EXTRAORDINARY MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 13, 2022
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: The meeting was held on December 13, 2022, at 02:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters and by videoconference.
ATTENDANCE AND CALL NOTICE: The meeting was duly convened, with the attendance
of all the Board Members of the Company, Messrs.: Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, José Reinaldo Magalhães, Reinaldo Le Grazie, Jaime Leôncio Singer, Maurício Dall'Agnese, Jaime Caballero Uribe, César Augusto Ramírez Rojas, Victor Manuel Muñoz Rodriguez, Fernando Bunker Gentil, Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira, André Fernandes Berenguer, Celso Maia de Barros and Hermes Jorge Chipp. Invited by the Board, the meeting was also attended by Ms. Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, executive manager of Corporate Governance area of the Company.
CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY: Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho presided over the meeting as Chairman, and invited me, Bárbara da Cunha Xavier, to serve as secretary. Once the meeting was installed, all members were present and the meeting was properly installed, the Board Members unanimously approved the drawing up of these minutes in a summary format.
MEETING AGENDA: (1) Proposal for the maximum investment allowed and minimum return required in the bids to be submitted by TAESA within the scope of Auction 02/2022 of the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency - ANEEL.
RESOLUTIONS TAKEN: When inquired as to a possible conflict of interest with the topics on the agenda, the board members Mr. César Augusto Ramírez Rojas and Mr. Jaime Caballero Uribe, members appointed by the shareholder ISA Investimentos e Participações do Brasil S.A. - ISA, as well as the board members Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, Mr. José Reinaldo Magalhães, Mr. Jaime Leôncio Singer and Mr. Maurício Dall'Agnese, appointed by the shareholder Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, declared themselves in a situation of conflict of interest, reason whereby they did not participate in the deliberation of the lots for which they reported conflict. Then, members of the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to:
-
Authorize: (I) TAESA to present proposals for lots in Auction 002/2022 that represent the maximum total investment and the minimum return conditions according to values and conditions contained in the support material that will be filed at the Company's headquarters; and (II) (a.) the execution of the global derivative contract by TAESA's subsidiaries with financial institutions; (b) that TAESA is the guarantor in the said contracts; and, (c.) that TAESA's subsidiaries contract the hedging operations necessary to comply with its strategy, seeking to hedge from currency changes, necessary to comply with its hedging strategy in auctions, according to the supporting material that will be filed at the Company's headquarters.
• The matter was deliberated by the Company's Executive Board at a meeting on
November 16, 2022 and recommended by the Committee on Implementation and New Business at a meeting held on November 23, 2022.
Resolution: Unanimously approved, as defined in the rate proposed at the meeting.
CLOSING: There being no further issues to be discussed, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in conformity, and approved and signed by all members of the Board of Directors who voted at this meeting.
Rio de Janeiro, December 13, 2022.
|
_________________________________
|
_________________________________
|
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho
|
José Reinaldo Magalhães
|
_________________________________
|
_________________________________
|
Reinaldo Le Grazie
|
Jaime Leôncio Singer
|
_________________________________
|
________________________________
|
Maurício Dall'Agnese
|
Jaime Caballero Uribe
|
_________________________________
|
_______________________________
|
César Augusto Ramírez Rojas
|
Victor Manuel Muñoz Rodriguez
|
_________________________________
|
_________________________________
|
Fernando Bunker Gentil
|
Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira