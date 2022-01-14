Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of interest and amortization of 1st Issuance of Janaúba's Debentures

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's (CNPJ/MF) ID No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-55

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Payment of interest and amortization of the 1st Debentures Issuance of Janaúba

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Taesa" or "Company") hereby informs to the holders of the 1st issuance of simple, all nominative, book-entry, non-convertible,unsecured Janaúba's debentures, issued on January 11, 2019, that it will pay interest and amortization on January 17, 2022, in the total amount of R$ 51,133,437.67, as follows:

Event Asset Unit Price Quantity Total Amortizatio JTEE11 R$ 65.7350287 224,000 R$ 14,724,646.43 n Interest JTEE11 R$ 162.53924661 224,000 R$ 36,408,791.24

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations area, is available to debenture holders, shareholders and the market for additional clarifications by the e-mailinvestor.relations@taesa.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, January 14, 2022.

Erik da Costa Breyer

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

