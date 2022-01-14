Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAEE11   BRTAEECDAM10

TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.

(TAEE11)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of interest and amortization of 1st Issuance of Janaúba's Debentures

01/14/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's (CNPJ/MF) ID No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-55

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Payment of interest and amortization of the 1st Debentures Issuance of Janaúba

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Taesa" or "Company") hereby informs to the holders of the 1st issuance of simple, all nominative, book-entry, non-convertible,unsecured Janaúba's debentures, issued on January 11, 2019, that it will pay interest and amortization on January 17, 2022, in the total amount of R$ 51,133,437.67, as follows:

Event

Asset

Unit Price

Quantity

Total

Amortizatio

JTEE11

R$ 65.7350287

224,000

R$ 14,724,646.43

n

Interest

JTEE11

R$ 162.53924661

224,000

R$ 36,408,791.24

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations area, is available to debenture holders, shareholders and the market for additional clarifications by the e-mailinvestor.relations@taesa.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, January 14, 2022.

Erik da Costa Breyer

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
05:46pTAESA TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGI : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of interest a..
PU
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELET : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
2021Transmissora Alian?a de Energia El?trica Seeks Acquisitions
CI
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉT : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021Transmissora Alian?a de Energia El?trica S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELET : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
2021TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉT : Press Release
CO
2021Transmissora Aliança De Energia Elétrica S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Q..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 799 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2021 1 220 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2021 5 872 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 9,65%
Capitalization 12 416 M 2 238 M 2 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 673
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,04 BRL
Average target price 35,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Augusto Telles Moreira Chief Executive Officer
Erik da Costa Breyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chairman
Marco Antônio Resende Faria Chief Technical Officer
Hermes Jorge Chipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.-0.71%2 254
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-9.06%166 585
ENEL S.P.A.-1.21%81 120
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.72%80 127
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.17%72 438
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.84%70 888