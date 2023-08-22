TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30
Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE3, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that the Instituto Água e Terra of the Secretary of State for Sustainable Development of Government of the State of Paraná granted the Preliminary License ("LP") for the LT 525kV Bateias - Curitiba Leste (C1/C2) facilities, with an approximate length of 75 km, including the expansion works of Substations SE Bateias and SE Curitiba Leste to be interconnected, referring to the facilities of Ananaí Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Ananaí").
Ananaí is a project related to lot 1 of transmission auction nº 02/2021, held in December 2021, 100% controlled by Taesa. Ananaí has a total RAP of R$166.2 million for the 2023- 2024 cycle and an ANEEL Capex of R$1,750 million. The project is located in the states of São Paulo and Paraná, with an extension of approximately 363 km of transmission lines. The deadline stipulated by ANEEL for energizing Ananaí is March 2027.
Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2023.
Rinaldo Pecchio Junior
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.
