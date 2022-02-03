Log in
    TAEE11   BRTAEECDAM10

TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.

(TAEE11)
Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – Amendment to the Concession of Mariana

02/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE3, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders, that its subsidiary, Mariana Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Mariana"), signed on February 2, 2022, the Second Amendment to the Concession Agreement No. 011/2014 with the Federal Government, extending the concession period of 30 (thirty) years by 883 (eight hundred and eighty-three)days, with a new end date of October 2, 2046.

The amendment is the result of the granting of the request for exclusion of liability for the delay in the enterprise becoming commercially operational (Process No. 48500.000670/2021-54). The executive board of ANEEL, upon recognizing that the environmental agency exceeded the deadline for issuing the applicable licenses, determined that the related losses borne by Mariana shall be recovered through a proportional extension of the term of the related concession agreement.

Mariana became commercially operational in June 2020, with 82 km of transmission lines and 2 substations. The project currently completes the 500kV ring in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, interconnecting large hydroelectric plants to the National Interconnected System.

Rio de Janeiro, February 3, 2022.

Erik da Costa Breyer

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
