Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAEE11   BRTAEECDAM10

TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.

(TAEE11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-05-03 pm EDT
36.09 BRL   +0.03%
05/04TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A. : Final dividend
FA
05/03Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – Partial Energization of Sant'Ana
PU
05/01Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.(BOVESPA:TAEE11) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – Partial Energization of Sant'Ana

05/03/2023 | 10:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, on May 2, 2023, it energized the section LT Livramento 3 - Santa Maria 3 and the substation SE Santa Maria 3 of the project Sant'Ana Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Sant'Ana"). As soon as the National Electrical System Operator ("ONS") grants the Release Term for this installation, Sant'Ana will receive an additional Annual Permitted Revenues ("RAP") of approximately 27.4% of the total RAP of the project, approximately R$ 21 million, retroactive to May 2, 2023. As a result, Sant'Ana will receive almost 83% of its total RAP, including the partial energizations that took place in 2022.

Sant'Ana is the project from lot 12 of the transmission auction n. 004/2018, held in December 2018, and is 100% controlled by Taesa. Sant'Ana has a total RAP of R$ 77.8 million for the 2022-2023 cycle (grossed up of PIS/COFINS). The project is located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with approximately 591 km of transmission lines. The deadline stipulated by ANEEL for its energization is July 2023, changed after the publication of ANEEL Authorizing Resolution No. 8.926/2020, which granted 4 months of postponement of the entry into commercial operation as a measure to face the effects of the pandemic.

Rio de Janeiro, May 3, 2023.

André Augusto Telles Moreira

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 02:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
05/04TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S...
FA
05/03Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Notice to the Market – Partial Energization o..
PU
05/01Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.(BOVES..
CI
05/01Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.(BOVES..
CI
04/28Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.(BOVES..
CI
04/27Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
03/30Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/16Transcript : Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings ..
CI
03/16TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S...
CO
03/15TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S...
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 385 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2023 1 127 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2023 7 758 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,48x
Yield 2023 9,62%
Capitalization 12 433 M 2 481 M 2 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,47x
EV / Sales 2024 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,09 BRL
Average target price 34,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Augusto Telles Moreira Chief Executive Officer & Legal Director
Leonardo Bonorino Gonçalves Chief Financial officer
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chairman
Marco Antônio Resende Faria Chief Technical Officer
Hermes Jorge Chipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.5.19%2 518
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.16%155 399
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.55%81 381
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.75%80 788
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.79%76 364
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%69 094
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer