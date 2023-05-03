Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – Partial Energization of Sant'Ana

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, on May 2, 2023, it energized the section LT Livramento 3 - Santa Maria 3 and the substation SE Santa Maria 3 of the project Sant'Ana Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Sant'Ana"). As soon as the National Electrical System Operator ("ONS") grants the Release Term for this installation, Sant'Ana will receive an additional Annual Permitted Revenues ("RAP") of approximately 27.4% of the total RAP of the project, approximately R$ 21 million, retroactive to May 2, 2023. As a result, Sant'Ana will receive almost 83% of its total RAP, including the partial energizations that took place in 2022.

Sant'Ana is the project from lot 12 of the transmission auction n. 004/2018, held in December 2018, and is 100% controlled by Taesa. Sant'Ana has a total RAP of R$ 77.8 million for the 2022-2023 cycle (grossed up of PIS/COFINS). The project is located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with approximately 591 km of transmission lines. The deadline stipulated by ANEEL for its energization is July 2023, changed after the publication of ANEEL Authorizing Resolution No. 8.926/2020, which granted 4 months of postponement of the entry into commercial operation as a measure to face the effects of the pandemic.