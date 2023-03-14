Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – TLD for the ESTE Concession

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE3, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that its subsidiary Empresa Sudeste de Transmissão de Energia SA ("ESTE") obtained yesterday from the National Electric System Operator ("ONS") the Definitive Release Term ("TLD") authorizing the beginning of definitive commercial operation of the transmission facilities as of March 3, 2023.

The Company points out that, as the notice to the market published on February 21, 2022, ESTE had already obtained the Revenue Release Term ("TLR") from the ONS, which authorized the receipt of revenues from February 9, 2022, due to the availability of transmission facilities for the National Interconnected System ("SIN").

ESTE is the project associated with lot 22 of the transmission auction nº 013/2015 (part 2), carried out in October 2016. It is 100% controlled by the subsidiary Empresa Amazonense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("EATE"), in which Taesa holds 49.98% of its total capital. ESTE is attributed a total RAP of R$ 149.0 million for the 2022-2023 cycle (grossed-up of PIS/COFINS) and is located between the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, comprising the LT 500 kV transmission line Mesquita - João Neiva 2, approximately 236 km long, and the SE 500/345 kV João Neiva 2 substation.