  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAEE11   BRTAEECDAM10

TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.

(TAEE11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:42 2023-03-14 pm EDT
36.60 BRL   +0.69%
05:30pTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – TLD for the ESTE Concession
PU
02/02Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 26, 2023
PU
01/30Taesa Transmissora Aliança De Energia Eletrica S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 28, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taesa Transmissora Aliança de Energia Eletrica S A : Notice to the Market – TLD for the ESTE Concession

03/14/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE3, TAEE4 and TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company") announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that its subsidiary Empresa Sudeste de Transmissão de Energia SA ("ESTE") obtained yesterday from the National Electric System Operator ("ONS") the Definitive Release Term ("TLD") authorizing the beginning of definitive commercial operation of the transmission facilities as of March 3, 2023.

The Company points out that, as the notice to the market published on February 21, 2022, ESTE had already obtained the Revenue Release Term ("TLR") from the ONS, which authorized the receipt of revenues from February 9, 2022, due to the availability of transmission facilities for the National Interconnected System ("SIN").

ESTE is the project associated with lot 22 of the transmission auction nº 013/2015 (part 2), carried out in October 2016. It is 100% controlled by the subsidiary Empresa Amazonense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("EATE"), in which Taesa holds 49.98% of its total capital. ESTE is attributed a total RAP of R$ 149.0 million for the 2022-2023 cycle (grossed-up of PIS/COFINS) and is located between the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, comprising the LT 500 kV transmission line Mesquita - João Neiva 2, approximately 236 km long, and the SE 500/345 kV João Neiva 2 substation.

Rio de Janeiro, March 14, 2023.

André Augusto Telles Moreira

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 253 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2022 937 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 7 210 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 12 523 M 2 385 M 2 385 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
EV / Sales 2023 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,35 BRL
Average target price 35,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Augusto Telles Moreira Chief Executive Officer & Legal Director
Erik da Costa Breyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Reynaldo Passanezi Filho Chairman
Marco Antônio Resende Faria Chief Technical Officer
Hermes Jorge Chipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A.4.85%2 386
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.33%145 664
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.29%73 101
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.56%72 518
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.77%70 942
ENEL S.P.A.3.92%56 961