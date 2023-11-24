(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.
Report on Review of Interim
Financial Information for the
Nine‐month Period Ended
September 30, 2023
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Contents
Company Information
Capital Breakdown
1
Individual Financial Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
2
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
3
Statement of Income
5
Statement of Comprehensive Income
7
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
8
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
10
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
11
Statement of Value Added
12
Consolidated Financial Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
13
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
14
Statement of Income
16
Statement of Comprehensive Income
18
Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
19
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
21
Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
22
Statement of Value Added
23
Comments on Performance
24
Notes to Interim Financial Information
31
Audit Review Report and Statements of the Executive Board
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
91
Statement of the Executive Board over Interim Financial Information
93
Statement of the Executive Board over Independent Auditors Review Report
94
Company Information / Capital Breakdown
Number of Shares
Current Quarter
(Thousand)
09/30/2023
Do Capital Integralizado
Of Paid-in Capital
590,714
Common
442,783
Preferred
1,033,497
Total
Treasury
0
Common
0
Preferred
0
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
1
Total assets
16,879,353
15,020,922
1.01
Current assets
2,886,205
2,212,441
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
1,271,249
759,628
1.01.01.01
Cash and banks
1,057
578
1.01.01.02
Short-term investments
1,270,192
759,050
1.01.03
Trade receivables
239,497
131,587
1.01.03.01
Trade receivables
239,497
131,587
1.01.03.01.01 Receivables from concessionaires and assignees
239,497
131,587
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
252,703
224,266
1.01.06.01
Current recoverable taxes
252,703
224,266
1.01.08
Other current assets
1,122,756
1,096,960
1.01.08.03
Other
1,122,756
1,096,960
1.01.08.03.03
Dividends receivable
260,101
227,643
1.01.08.03.04 Other receivables and other assets
66,176
41,258
1.01.08.03.05
Concession contract asset
796,479
828,059
1.02
Noncurrent assets
13,993,148
12,808,481
1.02.01
Long-term assets
4,253,172
4,621,650
1.02.01.04
Trade receivables
32,866
27,181
1.02.01.04.01 Receivables from concessionaires and assignees
32,866
27,181
1.02.01.10
Other noncurrent assets
4,220,306
4,594,469
1.02.01.10.03
Securities
6,055
5,508
1.02.01.10.05
Other receivables
22,997
24,754
1.02.01.10.06
Escrow deposits
45,669
41,405
1.02.01.10.07
Derivative financial instruments
0
1,149
1.02.01.10.10
Concession contract asset
4,145,585
4,521,653
1.02.02
Investments
9,363,073
7,848,205
1.02.02.01
Ownership interests
9,363,073
7,848,205
1.02.02.01.01
Ownership interests in associates
1,918,183
2,125,272
1.02.02.01.02
Ownership interests in subsidiaries
5,848,180
4,236,896
1.02.02.01.03
Ownership interests in joint ventures
1,596,710
1,486,037
1.02.03
Property, plant and equipment
225,652
201,706
1.02.03.01
Property, plant and equipment in operation
223,141
197,522
1.02.03.02
Lease right of use
2,511
4,184
1.02.04
Intangible assets
151,251
136,920
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
151,251
136,920
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
2
Total liabilities
16,879,353
15,020,922
2.01
Current liabilities
1,304,104
856,204
2.01.02
Trade payables
33,951
72,161
2.01.02.01
Domestic suppliers
33,951
72,161
2.01.02.01.01
Domestic suppliers
33,951
72,161
2.01.03
Taxes payable
15,616
18,027
2.01.03.01
Federal taxes payable
13,286
15,064
2.01.03.01.01
Income tax and social contribution payable
13,286
15,064
2.01.03.02
State taxes payable
-343
583
2.01.03.03
Municipal taxes payable
2,673
2,380
2.01.04
Borrowings and financing
1,133,614
616,370
2.01.04.01
Borrowings and financing
248
6,446
2.01.04.01.01
In local currency
49
1,960
2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency
199
4,486
2.01.04.02
Debentures
1,131,691
607,452
2.01.04.03
Finance lease
1,675
2,472
2.01.05
Other payables
120,923
149,646
2.01.05.02
Other
120,923
149,646
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on capital payable
71
26,105
2.01.05.02.04
Regulatory charges
48,020
52,800
2.01.05.02.05
Other payables
72,832
70,741
2.02
Noncurrent liabilities
8,922,923
7,594,242
2.02.01
Borrowings and financing
7,836,078
6,475,436
2.02.01.01
Borrowings and financing
354,912
372,293
2.02.01.01.01
In local currency
0
36
2.02.01.01.02
In foreign currency
354,912
372,257
2.02.01.02
Debentures
7,479,728
6,100,129
2.02.01.03
Finance lease
1,438
3,014
2.02.02
Other payables
126,833
53,624
2.02.02.02
Other
126,833
53,624
2.02.02.02.03
Other payables
34,323
7,387
2.02.02.02.04
Derivative financial instruments
92,510
46,237
2.02.03
Deferred taxes
918,842
1,029,888
2.02.03.01
Deferred income tax and social contribution
918,842
1,029,888
2.02.03.01.01
Deferred income tax and social contribution
678,967
769,022
2.02.03.01.02
Deferred PIS and COFINS
239,875
260,866
2.02.04
Provisions
41,170
35,294
2.02.04.01
Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil risks
41,137
35,261
2.02.04.01.01
Provisions for tax risks
14,231
17,033
2.02.04.01.02
Provisions for social security and labor risks
10,665
9,739
2.02.04.01.04
Provisions for civil risks
16,241
8,489
2.02.04.02
Other provisions
33
33
2.02.04.02.04 Provision for asset retirement
33
33
2.03
Equity
6,652,326
6,570,476
2.03.01
Realized capital
3,042,035
3,042,035
2.03.01.01
Subscribed and paid-in capital
3,067,535
3,067,535
Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Previous Year
Code
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
2.03.01.02
(-) Share issuance costs
-25,500
-25,500
2.03.02
Capital reserves
598,736
598,736
2.03.04
Earnings reserves
2,459,295
2,919,295
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
433,057
433,057
2.03.04.06
Special reserve for undistributed dividends
1,698,616
1,698,616
2.03.04.07
Tax incentive reserve
327,622
327,622
2.03.04.08
Additional dividends proposed
0
460,000
2.03.05
Retained earnings/accumulated losses
886,140
0
2.03.06
Valuation adjustments to equity
-313,440
0
2.03.06.01
Interim dividends and interest on capital
-313,440
0
2.03.08
Other comprehensive income
-20,440
10,410
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Accumulated for the
Same Quarter of the
Accumulated for the
Code
07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
Current Year
Previous Year
Previous Year
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
3.01
Revenue from sales and/or services
255,239
884,656
365,889
1,401,257
3.01.01
Revenue from infrastructure, inflation adjustment operation and maintenance and
115,948
450,904
210,759
944,517
other, net
3.01.02
Compensation for concession contract asset
139,291
433,752
155,130
456,740
3.02
Cost of sales and/or services
-63,242
-132,923
-41,789
-106,145
3.02.01
Personnel
-13,416
-40,411
-16,453
-42,794
3.02.02
Material
-39,326
-59,549
-14,274
-27,949
3.02.03
Outside services
-8,270
-26,034
-7,652
-25,256
3.02.04
Depreciation and amortization
-1,228
-4,627
-2,233
-6,645
3.02.05
Other operating costs
-1,002
-2,302
-1,177
-3,501
3.03
Gross profit (loss)
191,997
751,733
324,100
1,295,112
3.04
Operating expenses/income
192,458
713,121
71,924
771,980
3.04.02
General and administrative expenses
-45,814
-128,715
-41,176
-116,643
3.04.02.01
Personnel and management
-32,564
-91,442
-30,680
-82,649
3.04.02.02
Outside services
-10,705
-29,586
-7,431
-22,210
3.04.02.03
Depreciation and amortization
-2,545
-7,687
-3,065
-11,784
3.04.05
Other operating expenses
19,851
25,134
-2,130
-11,577
3.04.06
Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries
218,421
816,702
115,230
900,200
3.04.06.01
Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries
218,421
816,702
115,230
900,200
3.05
Profit (loss) before finance income (costs) and taxes
384,455
1,464,854
396,024
2,067,092
3.06
Finance income (costs)
-183,794
-653,340
-89,102
-498,028
3.06.01
Finance income
24,076
71,496
44,867
102,634
3.06.02
Finance costs
-207,870
-724,836
-133,969
-600,662
3.07
Profit (loss) before income taxes
200,661
811,514
306,922
1,569,064
3.08
Income tax and social contribution
78,281
74,626
-4,468
-142,665
3.08.01
Current
8,735
464
4,229
-4,423
3.08.02
Deferred
69,546
74,162
-8,697
-138,242
3.09
Profit from continuing operations
278,942
886,140
302,454
1,426,399
3.11
Profit/loss for the period
278,942
886,140
302,454
1,426,399
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Accumulated for the
Same Quarter of the
Accumulated for the
Code
07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
Current Year
Previous Year
Previous Year
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
3.99 Earnings per share (R$/share)
3.99.01 Basic earnings per share
3.99.01.01
Common
0.2699
0.85742
0.29265
1.38017
3.99.01.02
Preferred
0.2699
0.85742
0.29265
1.38017
3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share
3.99.02.01
Common
0.2699
0.85742
0.29265
1.38017
3.99.02.02
Preferred
0.2699
0.85742
0.29265
1.38017
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Current Quarter
Accumulated for the
Same Quarter of the
Accumulated for the
Code
07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
Current Year
Previous Year
Previous Year
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
4.01
Profit for the period
278,942
886,140
302,454
1,426,399
4.02
Other comprehensive income
-2,478
-30,850
1,047
-210
4.02.01
Fair value adjustment to derivative financial instruments
-2,478
-30,850
1,047
-210
4.03
Comprehensive income for the period
276,464
855,290
303,501
1,426,189
Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Account
Account Description
Accumulated - Current
Accumulated - Prior Year
Code
Year
01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022
01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023
6.01
Net cash from operating activities
1,475,970
1,396,171
6.01.01
Cash generated by operations
432,102
419,366
6.01.01.01
Profit for the period
886,140
1,426,399
6.01.01.02
Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries
-816,702
-900,200
6.01.01.03
Depreciation and amortization
10,433
11,948
6.01.01.04
Interest, exchange rate changes, net and fair value
-357
-42,810
adjustment to borrowings and financing
6.01.01.05
Interest, inflation adjustment and fair value adjustment to
688,208
551,539
debentures
6.01.01.06
Current income tax and social contribution
-464
4,423
6.01.01.07
Deferred income tax and social contribution
-74,162
138,242
6.01.01.08
(Reversal of) provision for tax, social security, labor and civil
-3,718
9,624
risks
6.01.01.09
Deferred taxes
-20,991
3,132
6.01.01.10
Inflation adjustment expenses on contingencies
10,825
3,176
6.01.01.11
Interest on lease liabilities
252
718
6.01.01.12
Revenue from infrastructure implementation
-24,634
-6,776
6.01.01.13
Loss on derivative financial instruments
11,018
74,966
6.01.01.14
(Reversal of) allowance for variable portion
-25,869
934
6.01.01.15
Income from short-term investments
-547
-432
6.01.01.16
Infrastructure implementation cost
20,001
2,751
6.01.01.17
Compensation for concession contract asset
-433,752
-456,740
6.01.01.18
Inflation adjustment to concession contract asset
208,715
-401,625
6.01.01.19
Depreciation of right of use
1,881
6,481
6.01.01.20
Revenue from inflation adjustment to escrow deposits
-4,175
-6,384
6.01.02
Changes in assets and liabilities
1,043,868
976,805
6.01.02.01
Decrease in receivables from concessionaires and assignees
569,594
649,891
and concession contract asset
6.01.02.02
Income tax and social contribution paid
-35,402
-48,207
6.01.02.03
(Decrease) increase in taxes and social contribution assets,
5,018
-43,339
net of liabilities
6.01.02.04
Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
287,681
262,491
6.01.02.05
(Increase) decrease in other receivables
-23,249
19,289
6.01.02.06
(Decrease) in trade payables
-58,211
-19,249
6.01.02.07
(Decrease) increase in regulatory fees
-4,780
6,760
6.01.02.08
Increase (decrease) in other payables
27,791
-2,782
6.01.02.09
Dividends received from subsidiaries
275,426
151,951
6.02
Net cash from investing activities
-1,344,113
-374,594
6.02.03
Capital increase in subsidiaries
-1,293,731
-208,801
6.02.04
Net additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible
-50,382
-72,293
assets
6.02.05
Capital increase in joint ventures
0
-93,500
6.03
Net cash from financing activities
379,764
-23,253
6.03.01
Payment of borrowings and financing - principal
-1,944
-515,557
6.03.02
Payment of borrowings and financing - interest
-21,278
-7,140
6.03.03
Payment of debentures - principal
-176,531
-450,000
6.03.04
Payment of debentures - interest
-400,352
-229,008
6.03.05
(Payment) receipt of derivative financial instruments
-10,338
132,663
