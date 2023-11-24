(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Report on Review of Interim

Financial Information for the

Nine‐month Period Ended

September 30, 2023

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Contents

Company Information

Capital Breakdown

1

Individual Financial Statements

Balance Sheet - Assets

2

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

3

Statement of Income

5

Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)

8

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

10

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

11

Statement of Value Added

12

Consolidated Financial Statements

Balance Sheet - Assets

13

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

14

Statement of Income

16

Statement of Comprehensive Income

18

Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)

19

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

21

Statement of Changes in Equity - 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

22

Statement of Value Added

23

Comments on Performance

24

Notes to Interim Financial Information

31

Audit Review Report and Statements of the Executive Board

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

91

Statement of the Executive Board over Interim Financial Information

93

Statement of the Executive Board over Independent Auditors Review Report

94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Company Information / Capital Breakdown

Number of Shares

Current Quarter

(Thousand)

09/30/2023

Do Capital Integralizado

Of Paid-in Capital

590,714

Common

442,783

Preferred

1,033,497

Total

Treasury

0

Common

0

Preferred

0

PAGE: 1 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

1

Total assets

16,879,353

15,020,922

1.01

Current assets

2,886,205

2,212,441

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

1,271,249

759,628

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

1,057

578

1.01.01.02

Short-term investments

1,270,192

759,050

1.01.03

Trade receivables

239,497

131,587

1.01.03.01

Trade receivables

239,497

131,587

1.01.03.01.01 Receivables from concessionaires and assignees

239,497

131,587

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

252,703

224,266

1.01.06.01

Current recoverable taxes

252,703

224,266

1.01.08

Other current assets

1,122,756

1,096,960

1.01.08.03

Other

1,122,756

1,096,960

1.01.08.03.03

Dividends receivable

260,101

227,643

1.01.08.03.04 Other receivables and other assets

66,176

41,258

1.01.08.03.05

Concession contract asset

796,479

828,059

1.02

Noncurrent assets

13,993,148

12,808,481

1.02.01

Long-term assets

4,253,172

4,621,650

1.02.01.04

Trade receivables

32,866

27,181

1.02.01.04.01 Receivables from concessionaires and assignees

32,866

27,181

1.02.01.10

Other noncurrent assets

4,220,306

4,594,469

1.02.01.10.03

Securities

6,055

5,508

1.02.01.10.05

Other receivables

22,997

24,754

1.02.01.10.06

Escrow deposits

45,669

41,405

1.02.01.10.07

Derivative financial instruments

0

1,149

1.02.01.10.10

Concession contract asset

4,145,585

4,521,653

1.02.02

Investments

9,363,073

7,848,205

1.02.02.01

Ownership interests

9,363,073

7,848,205

1.02.02.01.01

Ownership interests in associates

1,918,183

2,125,272

1.02.02.01.02

Ownership interests in subsidiaries

5,848,180

4,236,896

1.02.02.01.03

Ownership interests in joint ventures

1,596,710

1,486,037

1.02.03

Property, plant and equipment

225,652

201,706

1.02.03.01

Property, plant and equipment in operation

223,141

197,522

1.02.03.02

Lease right of use

2,511

4,184

1.02.04

Intangible assets

151,251

136,920

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

151,251

136,920

PAGE: 2 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

2

Total liabilities

16,879,353

15,020,922

2.01

Current liabilities

1,304,104

856,204

2.01.02

Trade payables

33,951

72,161

2.01.02.01

Domestic suppliers

33,951

72,161

2.01.02.01.01

Domestic suppliers

33,951

72,161

2.01.03

Taxes payable

15,616

18,027

2.01.03.01

Federal taxes payable

13,286

15,064

2.01.03.01.01

Income tax and social contribution payable

13,286

15,064

2.01.03.02

State taxes payable

-343

583

2.01.03.03

Municipal taxes payable

2,673

2,380

2.01.04

Borrowings and financing

1,133,614

616,370

2.01.04.01

Borrowings and financing

248

6,446

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

49

1,960

2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency

199

4,486

2.01.04.02

Debentures

1,131,691

607,452

2.01.04.03

Finance lease

1,675

2,472

2.01.05

Other payables

120,923

149,646

2.01.05.02

Other

120,923

149,646

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on capital payable

71

26,105

2.01.05.02.04

Regulatory charges

48,020

52,800

2.01.05.02.05

Other payables

72,832

70,741

2.02

Noncurrent liabilities

8,922,923

7,594,242

2.02.01

Borrowings and financing

7,836,078

6,475,436

2.02.01.01

Borrowings and financing

354,912

372,293

2.02.01.01.01

In local currency

0

36

2.02.01.01.02

In foreign currency

354,912

372,257

2.02.01.02

Debentures

7,479,728

6,100,129

2.02.01.03

Finance lease

1,438

3,014

2.02.02

Other payables

126,833

53,624

2.02.02.02

Other

126,833

53,624

2.02.02.02.03

Other payables

34,323

7,387

2.02.02.02.04

Derivative financial instruments

92,510

46,237

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

918,842

1,029,888

2.02.03.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

918,842

1,029,888

2.02.03.01.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

678,967

769,022

2.02.03.01.02

Deferred PIS and COFINS

239,875

260,866

2.02.04

Provisions

41,170

35,294

2.02.04.01

Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil risks

41,137

35,261

2.02.04.01.01

Provisions for tax risks

14,231

17,033

2.02.04.01.02

Provisions for social security and labor risks

10,665

9,739

2.02.04.01.04

Provisions for civil risks

16,241

8,489

2.02.04.02

Other provisions

33

33

2.02.04.02.04 Provision for asset retirement

33

33

2.03

Equity

6,652,326

6,570,476

2.03.01

Realized capital

3,042,035

3,042,035

2.03.01.01

Subscribed and paid-in capital

3,067,535

3,067,535

PAGE: 3 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Previous Year

Code

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

2.03.01.02

(-) Share issuance costs

-25,500

-25,500

2.03.02

Capital reserves

598,736

598,736

2.03.04

Earnings reserves

2,459,295

2,919,295

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

433,057

433,057

2.03.04.06

Special reserve for undistributed dividends

1,698,616

1,698,616

2.03.04.07

Tax incentive reserve

327,622

327,622

2.03.04.08

Additional dividends proposed

0

460,000

2.03.05

Retained earnings/accumulated losses

886,140

0

2.03.06

Valuation adjustments to equity

-313,440

0

2.03.06.01

Interim dividends and interest on capital

-313,440

0

2.03.08

Other comprehensive income

-20,440

10,410

PAGE: 4 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Accumulated for the

Same Quarter of the

Accumulated for the

Code

07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

Current Year

Previous Year

Previous Year

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

3.01

Revenue from sales and/or services

255,239

884,656

365,889

1,401,257

3.01.01

Revenue from infrastructure, inflation adjustment operation and maintenance and

115,948

450,904

210,759

944,517

other, net

3.01.02

Compensation for concession contract asset

139,291

433,752

155,130

456,740

3.02

Cost of sales and/or services

-63,242

-132,923

-41,789

-106,145

3.02.01

Personnel

-13,416

-40,411

-16,453

-42,794

3.02.02

Material

-39,326

-59,549

-14,274

-27,949

3.02.03

Outside services

-8,270

-26,034

-7,652

-25,256

3.02.04

Depreciation and amortization

-1,228

-4,627

-2,233

-6,645

3.02.05

Other operating costs

-1,002

-2,302

-1,177

-3,501

3.03

Gross profit (loss)

191,997

751,733

324,100

1,295,112

3.04

Operating expenses/income

192,458

713,121

71,924

771,980

3.04.02

General and administrative expenses

-45,814

-128,715

-41,176

-116,643

3.04.02.01

Personnel and management

-32,564

-91,442

-30,680

-82,649

3.04.02.02

Outside services

-10,705

-29,586

-7,431

-22,210

3.04.02.03

Depreciation and amortization

-2,545

-7,687

-3,065

-11,784

3.04.05

Other operating expenses

19,851

25,134

-2,130

-11,577

3.04.06

Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries

218,421

816,702

115,230

900,200

3.04.06.01

Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries

218,421

816,702

115,230

900,200

3.05

Profit (loss) before finance income (costs) and taxes

384,455

1,464,854

396,024

2,067,092

3.06

Finance income (costs)

-183,794

-653,340

-89,102

-498,028

3.06.01

Finance income

24,076

71,496

44,867

102,634

3.06.02

Finance costs

-207,870

-724,836

-133,969

-600,662

3.07

Profit (loss) before income taxes

200,661

811,514

306,922

1,569,064

3.08

Income tax and social contribution

78,281

74,626

-4,468

-142,665

3.08.01

Current

8,735

464

4,229

-4,423

3.08.02

Deferred

69,546

74,162

-8,697

-138,242

3.09

Profit from continuing operations

278,942

886,140

302,454

1,426,399

3.11

Profit/loss for the period

278,942

886,140

302,454

1,426,399

PAGE: 5 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Accumulated for the

Same Quarter of the

Accumulated for the

Code

07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

Current Year

Previous Year

Previous Year

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

3.99 Earnings per share (R$/share)

3.99.01 Basic earnings per share

3.99.01.01

Common

0.2699

0.85742

0.29265

1.38017

3.99.01.02

Preferred

0.2699

0.85742

0.29265

1.38017

3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share

3.99.02.01

Common

0.2699

0.85742

0.29265

1.38017

3.99.02.02

Preferred

0.2699

0.85742

0.29265

1.38017

PAGE: 6 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Current Quarter

Accumulated for the

Same Quarter of the

Accumulated for the

Code

07/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

Current Year

Previous Year

Previous Year

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

07/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

4.01

Profit for the period

278,942

886,140

302,454

1,426,399

4.02

Other comprehensive income

-2,478

-30,850

1,047

-210

4.02.01

Fair value adjustment to derivative financial instruments

-2,478

-30,850

1,047

-210

4.03

Comprehensive income for the period

276,464

855,290

303,501

1,426,189

PAGE: 7 of 94

ITR - Interim Financial Information - TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Version : 1

Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)

(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account

Account Description

Accumulated - Current

Accumulated - Prior Year

Code

Year

01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

6.01

Net cash from operating activities

1,475,970

1,396,171

6.01.01

Cash generated by operations

432,102

419,366

6.01.01.01

Profit for the period

886,140

1,426,399

6.01.01.02

Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries

-816,702

-900,200

6.01.01.03

Depreciation and amortization

10,433

11,948

6.01.01.04

Interest, exchange rate changes, net and fair value

-357

-42,810

adjustment to borrowings and financing

6.01.01.05

Interest, inflation adjustment and fair value adjustment to

688,208

551,539

debentures

6.01.01.06

Current income tax and social contribution

-464

4,423

6.01.01.07

Deferred income tax and social contribution

-74,162

138,242

6.01.01.08

(Reversal of) provision for tax, social security, labor and civil

-3,718

9,624

risks

6.01.01.09

Deferred taxes

-20,991

3,132

6.01.01.10

Inflation adjustment expenses on contingencies

10,825

3,176

6.01.01.11

Interest on lease liabilities

252

718

6.01.01.12

Revenue from infrastructure implementation

-24,634

-6,776

6.01.01.13

Loss on derivative financial instruments

11,018

74,966

6.01.01.14

(Reversal of) allowance for variable portion

-25,869

934

6.01.01.15

Income from short-term investments

-547

-432

6.01.01.16

Infrastructure implementation cost

20,001

2,751

6.01.01.17

Compensation for concession contract asset

-433,752

-456,740

6.01.01.18

Inflation adjustment to concession contract asset

208,715

-401,625

6.01.01.19

Depreciation of right of use

1,881

6,481

6.01.01.20

Revenue from inflation adjustment to escrow deposits

-4,175

-6,384

6.01.02

Changes in assets and liabilities

1,043,868

976,805

6.01.02.01

Decrease in receivables from concessionaires and assignees

569,594

649,891

and concession contract asset

6.01.02.02

Income tax and social contribution paid

-35,402

-48,207

6.01.02.03

(Decrease) increase in taxes and social contribution assets,

5,018

-43,339

net of liabilities

6.01.02.04

Dividends received from joint ventures and associates

287,681

262,491

6.01.02.05

(Increase) decrease in other receivables

-23,249

19,289

6.01.02.06

(Decrease) in trade payables

-58,211

-19,249

6.01.02.07

(Decrease) increase in regulatory fees

-4,780

6,760

6.01.02.08

Increase (decrease) in other payables

27,791

-2,782

6.01.02.09

Dividends received from subsidiaries

275,426

151,951

6.02

Net cash from investing activities

-1,344,113

-374,594

6.02.03

Capital increase in subsidiaries

-1,293,731

-208,801

6.02.04

Net additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible

-50,382

-72,293

assets

6.02.05

Capital increase in joint ventures

0

-93,500

6.03

Net cash from financing activities

379,764

-23,253

6.03.01

Payment of borrowings and financing - principal

-1,944

-515,557

6.03.02

Payment of borrowings and financing - interest

-21,278

-7,140

6.03.03

Payment of debentures - principal

-176,531

-450,000

6.03.04

Payment of debentures - interest

-400,352

-229,008

6.03.05

(Payment) receipt of derivative financial instruments

-10,338

132,663

PAGE: 8 of 94

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 17:36:13 UTC.