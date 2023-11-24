Individual Financial Statements / Statement of Cash Flows (Indirect Method)

(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Account Account Description Accumulated - Current Accumulated - Prior Year

Code Year 01/01/2022 to 09/30/2022

01/01/2023 to 09/30/2023

6.01 Net cash from operating activities 1,475,970 1,396,171

6.01.01 Cash generated by operations 432,102 419,366

6.01.01.01 Profit for the period 886,140 1,426,399

6.01.01.02 Share of profit (loss) of subsidiaries -816,702 -900,200

6.01.01.03 Depreciation and amortization 10,433 11,948

6.01.01.04 Interest, exchange rate changes, net and fair value -357 -42,810

adjustment to borrowings and financing

6.01.01.05 Interest, inflation adjustment and fair value adjustment to 688,208 551,539

debentures

6.01.01.06 Current income tax and social contribution -464 4,423

6.01.01.07 Deferred income tax and social contribution -74,162 138,242

6.01.01.08 (Reversal of) provision for tax, social security, labor and civil -3,718 9,624

risks

6.01.01.09 Deferred taxes -20,991 3,132

6.01.01.10 Inflation adjustment expenses on contingencies 10,825 3,176

6.01.01.11 Interest on lease liabilities 252 718

6.01.01.12 Revenue from infrastructure implementation -24,634 -6,776

6.01.01.13 Loss on derivative financial instruments 11,018 74,966

6.01.01.14 (Reversal of) allowance for variable portion -25,869 934

6.01.01.15 Income from short-term investments -547 -432

6.01.01.16 Infrastructure implementation cost 20,001 2,751

6.01.01.17 Compensation for concession contract asset -433,752 -456,740

6.01.01.18 Inflation adjustment to concession contract asset 208,715 -401,625

6.01.01.19 Depreciation of right of use 1,881 6,481

6.01.01.20 Revenue from inflation adjustment to escrow deposits -4,175 -6,384

6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities 1,043,868 976,805

6.01.02.01 Decrease in receivables from concessionaires and assignees 569,594 649,891

and concession contract asset

6.01.02.02 Income tax and social contribution paid -35,402 -48,207

6.01.02.03 (Decrease) increase in taxes and social contribution assets, 5,018 -43,339

net of liabilities

6.01.02.04 Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 287,681 262,491

6.01.02.05 (Increase) decrease in other receivables -23,249 19,289

6.01.02.06 (Decrease) in trade payables -58,211 -19,249

6.01.02.07 (Decrease) increase in regulatory fees -4,780 6,760

6.01.02.08 Increase (decrease) in other payables 27,791 -2,782

6.01.02.09 Dividends received from subsidiaries 275,426 151,951

6.02 Net cash from investing activities -1,344,113 -374,594

6.02.03 Capital increase in subsidiaries -1,293,731 -208,801

6.02.04 Net additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible -50,382 -72,293

assets

6.02.05 Capital increase in joint ventures 0 -93,500

6.03 Net cash from financing activities 379,764 -23,253

6.03.01 Payment of borrowings and financing - principal -1,944 -515,557

6.03.02 Payment of borrowings and financing - interest -21,278 -7,140

6.03.03 Payment of debentures - principal -176,531 -450,000

6.03.04 Payment of debentures - interest -400,352 -229,008