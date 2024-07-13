TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7
Corporate Taxpayer's (CNPJ/MF) ID No. 07.859.971/0001-30
State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-55
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Payment of amortization and interest of the 1st Issuance of Janaúba's Debentures
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Taesa" or "Company") hereby informs the holders of the 1st issuance of all simple, non-convertible,unsecured, with an additional fiduciary guarantee and in a single series debenture of Janaúba Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Janaúba"), issued on January 11, 2019, that it will pay amortization and interest on July 15, 2024, in the total amount of R$ 14,224,222.04, as follows:
Single Series:
Event
Asset
Unit Price
Quantity
Total
Amortization
JTEE11
R$ 24.47386185
224,000
R$ 5,482,145.05
Interest
JTEE11
R$ 39.02712942
224,000
R$ 8,742,076.99
The Company's Management is available to debenture holders, shareholders and the market for additional clarifications via its Investor Relations area by e-mail at investor.relations@taesa.com.br.
Rio de Janeiro, July 12, 2024.
Rinaldo Pecchio Junior
CEO and Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.
