TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM No. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's (CNPJ/MF) ID No. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) No. 33.3.0027843-55

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Payment of amortization and interest of the 1st Issuance of Janaúba's Debentures

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Taesa" or "Company") hereby informs the holders of the 1st issuance of all simple, non-convertible,unsecured, with an additional fiduciary guarantee and in a single series debenture of Janaúba Transmissora de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Janaúba"), issued on January 11, 2019, that it will pay amortization and interest on July 15, 2024, in the total amount of R$ 14,224,222.04, as follows:

Single Series:

Event

Asset

Unit Price

Quantity

Total

Amortization

JTEE11

R$ 24.47386185

224,000

R$ 5,482,145.05

Interest

JTEE11

R$ 39.02712942

224,000

R$ 8,742,076.99

The Company's Management is available to debenture holders, shareholders and the market for additional clarifications via its Investor Relations area by e-mail at investor.relations@taesa.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, July 12, 2024.

Rinaldo Pecchio Junior

CEO and Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.

