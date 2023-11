Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica) S.A. specializes in electricity transmission. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - operation and maintenance of electricity transmission networks: operating, at the end of 2020, a network of 13,576 km-long power lines and 97 substations; - services: mainly consulting, project planning, engineering services, chemical analysis of materials and technical support.

Sector Electric Utilities