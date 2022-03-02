Taewoong Logistics : 30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scale corporations)
30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scale corporations)
1. Type of Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Details of Changes in Sales or Profit/Loss (KRW)
Current Fiscal Year
Previous Fiscal Year
Amount Increased/ Decreased
Increase/ Decrease Rate (%)
- Sales(Limited to the amount of Revenue according to sales of goods and services provided)
939,002,259,674
341,289,550,986
597,712,708,688
175.1
- Operating Income
79,291,619,959
14,653,355,866
64,638,264,093
441.1
- Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax
84,479,236,397
12,395,592,352
72,083,644,045
581.5
- Net Income
64,018,414,491
7,936,558,351
56,081,856,140
706.6
- Applicability of Large-scale Corporation
No
3. Financial Status (KRW)
Current Fiscal Year
Previous Fiscal Year
- Total Assets
329,860,674,273
122,625,756,653
- Total Liabilities
207,963,803,861
63,446,689,632
- Total Shareholders' Equity
121,896,870,412
59,179,067,021
- Capital Stock
1,953,679,200
1,953,679,200
4. Main Reasons for Changes in Sales or Profits/Losses
Increase in cargo volume through business diversification
5. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution(Decision Date)
2022-02-24
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
2
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
Present
6. Other references concerning investment decisions
-
※Relevant Disclosure
-
Note that this disclosure includes the un-audited information and some of the details may be changed according to the audit results
Disclaimer
Taewoong Logistics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
2021 Taewoong Logistics Center Co., Ltd announced that it has received KRW 50 million in fun..
CI
2021 Taewoong Logistics Center Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 50 million..
CI
2020 Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 20, 2020, has expired w..
CI
2020 Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020 Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020 Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020 Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till September 19, 2021.
CI
2020 Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020 Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd. acquired Gls Korea Co.,Ltd for KRW 6.8 billion.
CI
2020 Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for KRW 2,000 million worth of ..
CI
Sales 2021
754 B
0,63 B
0,63 B
Net income 2021
45,5 B
0,04 B
0,04 B
Net cash 2021
19,3 B
0,02 B
0,02 B
P/E ratio 2021
3,58x
Yield 2021
0,60%
Capitalization
157 B
130 M
130 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,18x
EV / Sales 2022
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
228
Free-Float
50,6%
Chart TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
8 350,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.