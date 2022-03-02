Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A124560   KR7124560004

TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.

(A124560)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taewoong Logistics : 30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scale corporations)

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scale corporations)
1. Type of Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Details of Changes in Sales or Profit/Loss (KRW) Current Fiscal Year Previous Fiscal Year Amount Increased/ Decreased Increase/ Decrease Rate (%)
- Sales(Limited to the amount of Revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) 939,002,259,674 341,289,550,986 597,712,708,688 175.1
- Operating Income 79,291,619,959 14,653,355,866 64,638,264,093 441.1
- Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax 84,479,236,397 12,395,592,352 72,083,644,045 581.5
- Net Income 64,018,414,491 7,936,558,351 56,081,856,140 706.6
- Applicability of Large-scale Corporation No
3. Financial Status (KRW) Current Fiscal Year Previous Fiscal Year
- Total Assets 329,860,674,273 122,625,756,653
- Total Liabilities 207,963,803,861 63,446,689,632
- Total Shareholders' Equity 121,896,870,412 59,179,067,021
- Capital Stock 1,953,679,200 1,953,679,200
4. Main Reasons for Changes in Sales or Profits/Losses Increase in cargo volume through business diversification
5. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution(Decision Date) 2022-02-24
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) 2
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) Present
6. Other references concerning investment decisions -
※Relevant Disclosure -
Note that this disclosure includes the un-audited information and some of the details may be changed according to the audit results

Disclaimer

Taewoong Logistics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
