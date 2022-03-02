Taewoong Logistics : Decision on Cash Dividend and Dividend in Kind

1. This cash dividend is expected to be proposed to be discussed at the 26th general meeting of shareholders and can be changed during the approval process at the said general meeting of shareholders. .



2. The above dividend ratio to market value refers to the percentage ratio calculated by the dividend per share divided by the one-week average close price of two days before the suspension of entry in the register of shareholders.



3. Pursuant to Article 464(2) of the Korean Commercial Law, dividend payment will be made within one month from the shareholders' meeting.



4. The total dividend is calculated based on 18,786,792 shares (excluding the 750,000 shares of treasury share)in 19,536,792shares issued.