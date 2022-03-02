Taewoong Logistics : Decision on Cash Dividend and Dividend in Kind
1. Dividend Type
Year-end Dividend
2. Dividend in Distribution
Cash Dividend
- Details of Dividend in Kind
-
3. Dividend per Share(KRW)
Common Shares
100
Different Classes of Shares
-
- Difference Dividend
No
4. Dividend Ratio to Market Value (%)
Common Shares
1.1
Different Classes of Shares
-
5. Total Dividend Amount(KRW)
1,878,679,200
6. Dividend Record Date
2021-12-31
7. Scheduled Dividend Payment Date
2022-04-28
8. Approving institution
Shareholders' Meeting
9. Scheduled Date of Shareholders' Meeting
2022-03-29
10. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution(Decision Date)
2022-02-24
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
2
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
Present
11. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1. This cash dividend is expected to be proposed to be discussed at the 26th general meeting of shareholders and can be changed during the approval process at the said general meeting of shareholders. .
2. The above dividend ratio to market value refers to the percentage ratio calculated by the dividend per share divided by the one-week average close price of two days before the suspension of entry in the register of shareholders.
3. Pursuant to Article 464(2) of the Korean Commercial Law, dividend payment will be made within one month from the shareholders' meeting.
4. The total dividend is calculated based on 18,786,792 shares (excluding the 750,000 shares of treasury share)in 19,536,792shares issued.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
