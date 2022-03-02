Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A124560   KR7124560004

TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.

(A124560)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taewoong Logistics : Decision on Cash Dividend and Dividend in Kind

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Cash Dividend and Dividend in Kind
1. Dividend Type Year-end Dividend
2. Dividend in Distribution Cash Dividend
- Details of Dividend in Kind -
3. Dividend per Share(KRW) Common Shares 100
Different Classes of Shares -
- Difference Dividend No
4. Dividend Ratio to Market Value (%) Common Shares 1.1
Different Classes of Shares -
5. Total Dividend Amount(KRW) 1,878,679,200
6. Dividend Record Date 2021-12-31
7. Scheduled Dividend Payment Date 2022-04-28
8. Approving institution Shareholders' Meeting
9. Scheduled Date of Shareholders' Meeting 2022-03-29
10. Date Of Board Of Directors Resolution(Decision Date) 2022-02-24
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) 2
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) Present
11. Other references useful for making investment decisions
1. This cash dividend is expected to be proposed to be discussed at the 26th general meeting of shareholders and can be changed during the approval process at the said general meeting of shareholders. .

2. The above dividend ratio to market value refers to the percentage ratio calculated by the dividend per share divided by the one-week average close price of two days before the suspension of entry in the register of shareholders.

3. Pursuant to Article 464(2) of the Korean Commercial Law, dividend payment will be made within one month from the shareholders' meeting.

4. The total dividend is calculated based on 18,786,792 shares (excluding the 750,000 shares of treasury share)in 19,536,792shares issued.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Taewoong Logistics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
2021Taewoong Logistics Center Co., Ltd announced that it has received KRW 50 million in fun..
CI
2021Taewoong Logistics Center Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 50 million..
CI
2020Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 20, 2020, has expired w..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till September 19, 2021.
CI
2020Tranche Update on Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
2020Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd. acquired Gls Korea Co.,Ltd for KRW 6.8 billion.
CI
2020Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for KRW 2,000 million worth of ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 754 B 0,63 B 0,63 B
Net income 2021 45,5 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net cash 2021 19,3 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,58x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 157 B 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 228
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taewoong Logistics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8 350,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae-Dong Han Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Bok Jeong President-Executive Board & Head-Operations
Seong-Hun Han Independent Director
Seung-Cheon Baek Independent Director
Yong-Jun Jo Director, Vice President & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-5.01%130
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.36%57 267
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-4.62%53 133
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.84%41 896
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED15.00%18 593
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA21.80%15 637