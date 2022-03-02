Log in
    A124560   KR7124560004

TAEWOONG LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.

(A124560)
Taewoong Logistics : Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
1. Date and Time Date 2022-03-29
Time 09:00
2. Place Gasan-dong, Hoseo Univ. Venture Tower) 1103, 70, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
3. Agenda and Key Issues 【Report items】

- Audit report
- Business report
- Report on the operating condition of the internal accounting control system

【Agenda】

- Agenda 1: Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements for the 26th Term
※ includes a cash dividend of KRW 100
per common share)

- Agenda 2: Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

- Agenda 3: Appointment of directors
No.3-1: Reappointment of HAN JAEDONG as internal director
No.3-2: Reappointment of CHO YONGJUN as internal director

- Agenda 4: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration

- Agenda 5: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration
4. Date of Board of Directors' Resolution(Decision Date) 2022-02-24
-Outside Directors in Attendance Number Present 2
Number Absent 0
-Auditors in Attendance (on Audit Committee who are not outside directors) Present
-Type of Shareholders' Meeting Annual Meeting
5. Other references concerning investment decisions
-
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -
Details of Directors' Appointment
Name Date of Birth(Year and month) Term of Office Newly Appointed Curriculum Vitae(Including Present Position)
HAN JAEDONG 1963-03 3years Reappointed Taewoong logsitics co.,ltd Chairman
CHO YONGJUN 1968-07 3years Reappointed Taewoong logsitics co.,ltd President

Disclaimer

Taewoong Logistics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
