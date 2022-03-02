Taewoong Logistics : Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders

3. Agenda and Key Issues

【Report items】



- Audit report

- Business report

- Report on the operating condition of the internal accounting control system



【Agenda】



- Agenda 1: Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements for the 26th Term

※ includes a cash dividend of KRW 100

per common share)



- Agenda 2: Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation



- Agenda 3: Appointment of directors

No.3-1: Reappointment of HAN JAEDONG as internal director

No.3-2: Reappointment of CHO YONGJUN as internal director



- Agenda 4: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration



- Agenda 5: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration