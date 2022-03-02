Taewoong Logistics : Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
1. Date and Time
Date
2022-03-29
Time
09:00
2. Place
Gasan-dong, Hoseo Univ. Venture Tower) 1103, 70, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
3. Agenda and Key Issues
【Report items】
- Audit report
- Business report
- Report on the operating condition of the internal accounting control system
【Agenda】
- Agenda 1: Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements for the 26th Term
※ includes a cash dividend of KRW 100
per common share)
- Agenda 2: Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
- Agenda 3: Appointment of directors
No.3-1: Reappointment of HAN JAEDONG as internal director
No.3-2: Reappointment of CHO YONGJUN as internal director
- Agenda 4: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration
- Agenda 5: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration
4. Date of Board of Directors' Resolution(Decision Date)
2022-02-24
-Outside Directors in Attendance
Number Present
2
Number Absent
0
-Auditors in Attendance (on Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
Present
-Type of Shareholders' Meeting
Annual Meeting
5. Other references concerning investment decisions
-
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
Details of Directors' Appointment
Name
Date of Birth(Year and month)
Term of Office
Newly Appointed
Curriculum Vitae(Including Present Position)
HAN JAEDONG
1963-03
3years
Reappointed
Taewoong logsitics co.,ltd Chairman
CHO YONGJUN
1968-07
3years
Reappointed
Taewoong logsitics co.,ltd President
