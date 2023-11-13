Stock TEG TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : TAG Immobilien AG

TAG Immobilien AG Stock price

Equities

TEG

DE0008303504

Real Estate Development & Operations

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for TAG Immobilien AG After market 01:07:25 pm
11.45 EUR -0.39% 10.91 -4.76%
06:41pm DP
Nov. 07 Geywitz hopes for faster housing construction through federal-state pact DP
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 349 M 373 M Sales 2024 * 358 M 382 M Capitalization 2,017 M 2,157 M
Net income 2023 * -286 M -306 M Net income 2024 * 78.00 M 83.43 M EV / Sales 2023 *
15,3x
Net Debt 2023 * 3,331 M 3,563 M Net Debt 2024 * 3,293 M 3,522 M EV / Sales 2024 *
14,8x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-15,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
19,7x
Employees 1,834
Yield 2023 *
4,84%
Yield 2024 *
4,57%
Free-Float 95.26%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart TAG Immobilien AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about TAG Immobilien AG

DP
Geywitz hopes for faster housing construction through federal-state pact DP
Real estate stocks continue to rise - Vonovia strong after figures DP
Sofidy SA acquired office building in Hamburg from TAG Immobilien AG. CI
Real estate stocks under pressure with further rise in yields DP
Moody's Affirms TAG Immobilien Rating Backed by Credit Metrics MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/16/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
TAG Immobilien Names Finance, Operating Chiefs as Co-CEOs MT
TAG Immobilien board members also become company heads DP
Recovery of real estate stocks flattens with the market DP
Association: Property owners shy away from investing in apartments DP
TAG Immobilien Repays Bridge Financing Facility MT
Round Hill Capital LLC acquired 497 residential units in Greater Berlin from TAG Immobilien AG. CI
TAG CFO: Polish residential market brings higher rents DP
Study: Rent eats up a third of income in big city neighborhoods DP
More news

Analyst Recommendations on TAG Immobilien AG

Moody's Affirms TAG Immobilien Rating Backed by Credit Metrics MT
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Baader Bank maintains a Sell rating ZD
Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference FA
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
Deutsche Bank Research raises target for Vonovia to 27 euros - 'Buy'. DP
More recommendations

Press releases TAG Immobilien AG

TAG confirms based on continuous good operating results all forecasts for FY 2023; stable FFO I performance expected for the 2024 FY; dividend suspension to be proposed to the AGM for 2023 as well EQ
TAG Immobilien AG: Suspension of the dividend for FY 2023 planned to further strengthen the capital base and to finance investments in Poland with high returns EQ
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
More press releases

News in other languages on TAG Immobilien AG

TAG bestätigt mit weiterhin guten operativen Ergebnissen sämtliche Prognosen für 2023; für 2024 stabile FFO I-Entwicklung erwartet; der HV soll auch für 2023 Dividendenaussetzung vorgeschlagen werden
TAG bestätigt mit weiterhin guten operativen Ergebnissen sämtliche Prognosen für 2023; für 2024 stabile FFO I-Entwicklung erwartet; der HV soll auch für 2023 Dividendenaussetzung vorgeschlagen werden
TAG Immobilien will für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
TAG Immobilien setzt Dividende erneut aus
TAG Immobilien AG: Aussetzung der Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 zur weiteren Stärkung der Kapitalbasis und zur Finanzierung renditestarker Investitionen in Polen geplant
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-5.13%
1 week+1.60%
Current month+11.33%
1 month+14.82%
3 months+17.20%
6 months+41.99%
Current year+89.41%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
11.04
Extreme 11.04
11.83
1 month
9.06
Extreme 9.056
11.83
Current year
5.41
Extreme 5.41
11.83
1 year
5.37
Extreme 5.37
11.83
3 years
5.37
Extreme 5.37
29.37
5 years
5.37
Extreme 5.37
29.37
10 years
5.37
Extreme 5.37
29.37
More quotes

Managers and Directors - TAG Immobilien AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Claudia Hoyer CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 51 2012
Martin Thiel CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 51 2014
Dominique Mann IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - 2005
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Philipp K. Wagner BRD
 Director/Board Member 48 2013
Kristin Wellner BRD
 Director/Board Member 50 2018
More insiders

ETFs positioned on TAG Immobilien AG

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT EUROZONE CAPPED UCITS ETF - D - EUR ETF BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Capped UCITS ETF - D - EUR
2.60% 127 M€ -4.14%
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT EUROZONE CAPPED UCITS ETF - C - EUR ETF BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Capped UCITS ETF - C - EUR
2.60% 66 M€ -1.13% -
ISHARES MSCI GERMANY SMALL-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF - USD
1.53% 17 M€ -.--%
ISHARES EUROPEAN PROPERTY YIELD UCITS ETF - ACC - EUR ETF iShares European Property Yield UCITS ETF - Acc - EUR
1.50% 280 M€ -1.46% -
LYXOR 1 MDAX ESG UCITS ETF (I) - EUR ETF LYXOR 1 MDAX ESG UCITS ETF (I) - EUR
1.47% 119 M€ 0.00% -
More ETFs positioned on TAG Immobilien AG

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 11.45 -0.39% 399 742
23-11-10 11.50 -2.05% 387,734
23-11-09 11.74 +3.39% 529,102
23-11-08 11.35 -0.79% 277,766
23-11-07 11.44 +1.51% 462,940

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG specializes in developing, promoting and managing of real estate assets. At the end of 2019, the real estate property, of a total area of 5,094,435 m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR5,302.4 million and break down by type of assets into residential buildings (97.9%; 5,073,552 m2) and other (2.1%; 20,883 m2).
Sector
Real Estate Development & Operations
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11.50EUR
Average target price
10.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
-11.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Residential Real Estate Development

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG Stock TAG Immobilien AG
+89.41% 2 152 M $
VONOVIA SE Stock Vonovia SE
+5.63% 20 192 M $
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. Stock China Vanke Co., Ltd.
-35.60% 17 951 M $
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) Stock Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)
-8.67% 10 876 M $
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Stock Deutsche Wohnen SE
+4.80% 8 911 M $
VINHOMES Stock Vinhomes
-13.85% 7 574 M $
VINGROUP Stock Vingroup
-16.73% 6 858 M $
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Stock LEG Immobilien SE
+7.95% 5 214 M $
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
+13.57% 4 315 M $
OPEN HOUSE GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Open House Group Co., Ltd.
+4.19% 3 969 M $
Residential Real Estate Development
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock TAG Immobilien AG - Xetra
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer