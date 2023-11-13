TAG Immobilien AG Stock price
Equities
TEG
DE0008303504
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 01:07:25 pm
|11.45 EUR
|-0.39%
|10.91
|-4.76%
|06:41pm
|DP
|Nov. 07
|Geywitz hopes for faster housing construction through federal-state pact
|DP
|Sales 2023 *
|349 M 373 M
|Sales 2024 *
|358 M 382 M
|Capitalization
|2,017 M 2,157 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-286 M -306 M
|Net income 2024 *
|78.00 M 83.43 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
15,3x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|3,331 M 3,563 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|3,293 M 3,522 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
14,8x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-15,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
19,7x
|Employees
|1,834
|Yield 2023 *
4,84%
|Yield 2024 *
4,57%
|Free-Float
|95.26%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|-5.13%
|1 week
|+1.60%
|Current month
|+11.33%
|1 month
|+14.82%
|3 months
|+17.20%
|6 months
|+41.99%
|Current year
|+89.41%
1 week
11.04
11.83
1 month
9.06
11.83
Current year
5.41
11.83
1 year
5.37
11.83
3 years
5.37
29.37
5 years
5.37
29.37
10 years
5.37
29.37
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Claudia Hoyer CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|51
|2012
Martin Thiel CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|51
|2014
Dominique Mann IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|2005
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|48
|2013
Kristin Wellner BRD
|Director/Board Member
|50
|2018
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.60%
|127 M€
|-4.14%
|2.60%
|66 M€
|-1.13%
|-
|1.53%
|17 M€
|-.--%
|1.50%
|280 M€
|-1.46%
|-
|1.47%
|119 M€
|0.00%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|11.45
|-0.39%
|399 742
|23-11-10
|11.50
|-2.05%
|387,734
|23-11-09
|11.74
|+3.39%
|529,102
|23-11-08
|11.35
|-0.79%
|277,766
|23-11-07
|11.44
|+1.51%
|462,940
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST
TAG Immobilien AG specializes in developing, promoting and managing of real estate assets. At the end of 2019, the real estate property, of a total area of 5,094,435 m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR5,302.4 million and break down by type of assets into residential buildings (97.9%; 5,073,552 m2) and other (2.1%; 20,883 m2).
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
11.50EUR
Average target price
10.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
-11.74%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+89.41%
|2 152 M $
|+5.63%
|20 192 M $
|-35.60%
|17 951 M $
|-8.67%
|10 876 M $
|+4.80%
|8 911 M $
|-13.85%
|7 574 M $
|-16.73%
|6 858 M $
|+7.95%
|5 214 M $
|+13.57%
|4 315 M $
|+4.19%
|3 969 M $