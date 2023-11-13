TAG Immobilien AG specializes in developing, promoting and managing of real estate assets. At the end of 2019, the real estate property, of a total area of 5,094,435 m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR5,302.4 million and break down by type of assets into residential buildings (97.9%; 5,073,552 m2) and other (2.1%; 20,883 m2).