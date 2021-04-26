Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TAG Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEG   DE0008303504

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -3-

04/26/2021 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock UK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)                         %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Fund Managers Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TAG Immobilien AG 
              Steckelhörn 5 
              20457 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.tag-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1188304 2021-04-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188304&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)

All news about TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
09:59aDGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:59aDGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
09:59aDGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
04/23TAG IMMOBILIEN AG  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
04/22HOMES FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW : TAG Immobilien AG publishes Sustainability Report..
EQ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Homes for today and tomorrow: TAG Immobilien AG publishes Susta..
DJ
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
04/19TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
04/19DGAP-PVR  : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2021 366 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2021 2 653 M 3 208 M 3 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 3 808 M 4 593 M 4 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 354
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TAG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,18 €
Last Close Price 26,03 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thiel Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Hoyer Chief Operating Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp K. Wagner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG0.50%4 593
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.13%42 047
VONOVIA SE-5.96%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.79%23 448
VINGROUP27.82%19 340
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.96%18 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ