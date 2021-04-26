Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TAG Immobilien AG
  News
  Summary
    TEG   DE0008303504

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TEG)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/26/2021 | 09:59am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG 
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-26 / 15:57 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           TAG Immobilien AG 
 
 Street:                         Steckelhörn 5 
 
 Postal code:                    20457 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900TAE68USJNXLR59 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 21 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               7.65 %                     0.31 %       7.96 %                            146498765 
 
 Previous                          7.52 %                     0.42 %       7.94 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0008303504               0       11211610            0 %         7.65 % 
 
 Total                   11211610                       7.65 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    382129           0.26 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  382129           0.26 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                              70018         0.05 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                             70018         0.05 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2021 366 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2021 2 653 M 3 208 M 3 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 3 808 M 4 593 M 4 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 354
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TAG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,18 €
Last Close Price 26,03 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thiel Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Hoyer Chief Operating Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp K. Wagner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG0.50%4 593
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.13%42 047
VONOVIA SE-5.96%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.79%23 448
VINGROUP27.82%19 340
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.96%18 833
