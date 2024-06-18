WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Housing construction in Germany is not gaining momentum. In April, the number of building permits for the construction and conversion of apartments was again significantly below the level of the same month last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

The Wiesbaden-based statisticians counted 14,300 new builds in the month. This was 17 percent less than a year earlier. At 17,600, building permits including conversions were also 17 percent down on the same month last year.

Building projects have become much more expensive over the past two years due to the sharp rise in interest rates on loans and higher construction costs. Building permits have been falling for months. Construction and real estate industry associations are calling for more government support in view of the housing shortage, particularly in conurbations.

According to the Federal Office, from January to April inclusive, the authorities gave the green light for 57,100 new-build apartments - almost a quarter (23.7 percent) less than in the same period last year. The number of building permits for single-family homes fell particularly sharply in the four months: by almost a third (32.5 percent) to 12,300 units. The largest building type in terms of numbers, multi-family houses, saw a drop of one fifth (20.2 percent) to 38,500 apartments.

Including the conversion of apartments, approvals from January to April totaled 71,100 apartments. This was 21 percent less than in the same period last year./ben/DP/mis