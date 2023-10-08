HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - For Hamburg-based residential real estate group TAG Immobilien, the Polish residential market is much more attractive than the German one. "We don't buy in Germany, we invest in Poland," Chief Financial Officer Martin Thiel told financial news agency dpa-AFX. In the neighboring country, the Group is building itself. There, construction costs for buildings of the same quality are significantly lower than in Germany, he said. This is mainly due to the much lower regulatory requirements in the Eastern European country. Building permits take about half the time in Poland.

The company can build really good apartments in Poland for less than 2,000 euros per square meter in Warsaw, Wroclaw and Gdansk, the CFO said. The apartments are therefore affordable for the Polish population despite the high interest rates, he added. TAG currently sells 3000 to 4000 apartments a year in Poland, he said.

The Hamburg-based company entered the Polish market with the purchase of project developer Vantage Development at the end of 2019 and expanded the business in 2022 with the purchase of residential developer Robyg. Only recently, the real estate group established a joint venture with a fund company of the financial investor Centerbridge Partners, which is responsible for the purchase of land, the construction and the sale of residential units./mne/lew/he