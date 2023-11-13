EQS-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Dividend
TAG Immobilien AG: Suspension of the dividend for FY 2023 planned to further strengthen the capital base and to finance investments in Poland with high returns

13-Nov-2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Suspension of the dividend for FY 2023 planned to further strengthen the capital base and to finance investments in Poland with high returns

Hamburg, 13 November 2023

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG plan not to propose a dividend payment to the Annual General Meeting, which decides on the appropriation of profits for the 2023 financial year.

The liquidity retained in the company as a result will be used to further strengthen the capital base and to finance projects in Poland with high returns in both the sales and rental business. In the company’s view, the suspension of the dividend also ensures a greater independence from the currently volatile and still challenging capital and transaction markets.

Contact

 

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

Fax +49 (0) 40 380 32 388

ir@tag-ag.com

 




 


