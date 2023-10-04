Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Street:
|Steckelhörn 5
|Postal code:
|20457
|City:
|
Hamburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900TAE68USJNXLR59
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|
Norges Bank
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
|02 Oct 2023
6. Total positions
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.01 %
|0.00 %
|3.01 %
|175489025
|Previous notification
|2.67 %
|0.00 %
|2.67 %
|/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008303504
|0
|5276879
|0.00 %
|3.01 %
|Total
|5276879
|3.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|State of Norway
|%
|%
|%
|Norges Bank
|3.01 %
|%
|%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
|%
|%
|%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
|03 Oct 2023
