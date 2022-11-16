TAG Oil : 51-101F1

The oil and gas reserves and operational information of TAG Oil Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "TAG Oil") contained in this Form 51-101F1 contains the information required to be included in the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities("NI51-101") adopted by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers should also refer to the Form 51-101F2 - Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluatorand the Form 51-101F3 - Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure, which are both accessible through the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This Form 51-101F1 contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-lookingstatements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "forecasts", "schedule", "potential", "believe", "plan", "continuous", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this Form 51-101F1 contains forward- looking statements pertaining to the estimated future net revenue of reserves; forecast price and cost assumptions; changes to reserve estimates; future development plans of undeveloped reserves; costs associated with converting undeveloped reserves to developed reserves; potential impacts of fluctuating commodity prices and their affect on future net revenue of the Company; availability of funds for any future development costs; accuracy of timing and impacts of any future development projects; anticipated oil production from operating wells; production optimization; success of future interventions to improve and stabilize well flow rates; future oil and gas prospects; plans to develop wells for future use; future partnerships or joint ventures and any new business opportunities; success of maintaining existing or new permits; expiry of existing unproved acreage or permits; and amount of income taxes payable.
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain assumptions and, although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based, will in fact be realized. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. This includes, but is not limited to, assumptions related to, among other things: forecast price and cost assumptions based on the independent reserve evaluator report; the Company's current commodity price and other cost assumptions will generally be accurate; interest and foreign exchange rates will remain consistent; the Company's ability to develop future natural gas and oil production levels in the manner contemplated; the Company's ability to maintain and acquire key permits; the Company having sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; the Company's ability to add production and reserves through
development and exploration activities will be consistent with its expectations; the information provided by its independent reserve evaluator is accurate; the estimates of the Company's reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto are accurate in all material respects; and the Company has the ability to obtain labour and equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to political, social, and other risks inherent in daily operations for the Company, including: risks associated with oil and gas exploration; operational risks; development and operating costs; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; volatility of natural gas and oil prices; government regulation; health, safety and environmental risks; interest rate risks; dependence on key personnel; delays or changes in plans with respect to growth projects or capital expenditures; availability of drilling equipment and access; variations in foreign exchange rates; expiration of licenses and leases; reserves estimates; competition and risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates; and litigation. Further information regarding these factors may be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Amended and Restated Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2022. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.
The forward-looking statements contained in this Form 51-101F1 are made as of the date hereof and TAG Oil does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Currency and Measurement
All currency amounts in this Form 51-101F1 are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Abbreviations
Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids
bbl
Barrel or barrels
bbl/d
Barrels per day
Mbbl
Thousand barrels
MMbbl
Million barrels
boe
Barrel or barrels of oil
equivalent of natural gas and
crude oil, unless otherwise
indicated
boe/d
Barrel or barrels of oil
equivalent per day
MMboe
Natural Gas
Mcf
Thousand cubic feet
MMcf
Million cubic feet
Mcf/d
Thousand cubic feet per day
MMcf/d
Million cubic feet per day
Bcf
Billion cubic feet
NGL
Million barrels of oil
equivalent
Natural gas liquids
Conversion
The following table sets forth certain standard conversions from Standard Imperial units to the International System of Units (or metric units).
To Convert from
To
Multiply by
Mcf
Thousand cubic meters
0.0282
Thousand cubic meters
Mcf
35.494
bbl
Cubic meters
0.159
Cubic meters
bbl
6.290
Feet
Meters
0.305
Meters
Feet
3.281
Miles
Kilometers
1.609
Kilometers
Miles
0.621
Acres
Hectares
0.405
Hectares
Acres
2.471
Disclosure provided herein in respect of boe (barrels of oil equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Notes and Definitions
Certain of the following definitions and guidelines are contained in the Glossary to NI 51- 101 contained in CSA Notice 51-324, which incorporates certain definitions from the COGE Handbook. Readers should consult CSA Notice 51-324 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE") Handbook for additional explanation and guidance.
Interests in Reserves, Production, Wells and Properties
In this Form 51-101F1, the following terms have the meaning assigned thereto in CSA Notice 51-324 and the COGE Handbook:
"gross" means:
in relation to the Company's interest in production or reserves, its working interest
(operating or non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Corporation;
in relation to wells, the total number of wells in which the Company has an interest; and
in relation to properties, the total area in which the Company has an interest.
"net" means:
in relation to the Company's interest in production or reserves, its working interest
(operating or non-operating) share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the
Company's royalty interests in production or reserves;
in relation to the Company's interest in wells, the number of wells obtained by aggregating the Company's working interest in each of its gross wells; and
in relation to the Company's interest in a property, the total area in which the
Company has an interest multiplied by the working interest owned by the Company.
Reserves Categories and Levels of Certainty for Reported Reserves
In this Form 51-101F1, the following terms have the meaning assigned thereto in CSA Notice 51-324 and the COGE Handbook:
"reserves" are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on: analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable, and shall be disclosed.
Reserves may be divided into proved and probable categories according to the degree of certainty associated with the estimates.
"proved reserves" are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.
"probable reserves" are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.
"possible reserves" are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable plus possible reserves.
The qualitative certainty levels referred to in the definitions above are applicable to "individual reserves entities", which refers to the lowest level at which reserves calculations are performed, and to "reported reserves", which refers to the highest level sum of individual entity estimates for which reserves estimates are presented. Reported reserves should target the following levels of certainty under a specific set of economic conditions:
at least a 90 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves;
at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves; and
