    TAO   CA87377N2005

TAG OIL LTD.

(TAO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:29 2022-11-02 pm EDT
0.4300 CAD   -8.51%
Tag Oil : Return Card
PU
10/31TAG Oil Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Update to Previously Announced $22 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Shares
AQ
10/31TAG Oil Files Final Prospectus for $22 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Shares
MT
TAG Oil : Return Card

11/02/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
TAG OIL LTD.

Interim Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements by mail.

Annual Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements by mail.

Financial Statements Request Form

Under securities regulations, a reporting issuer must send annually a form to holders to request the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A and/or the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A. If you would like to receive the report(s) by mail, please make your selection and return to the address as noted or register online at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

Alternatively, you may choose to access the report(s) online at www.sedar.com.

Computershare will use the information collected solely for the mailing of such financial statements. You may view Computershare's Privacy Code at www.computershare.com/privacy or by requesting that we mail you a copy.

Please place my name on your financial statements mailing list.

S S G Q

SSGQ.BEN_IA.E.33158.OUTSOURCED/000001/000001/i

Disclaimer

TAG Oil Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,08 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2022 12,7 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,0 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 CAD
Average target price 1,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 187%
Managers and Directors
Toby Robert Pierce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Abdel Fattah Badwi Executive Chairman
Suneel Krishan Gupta Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Keith Charles Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAG OIL LTD.49.21%51
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.28%356 684
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.03%162 668
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.45%79 884
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.43%68 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.84%67 522