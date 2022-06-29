Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement about resignation of the Company's independent director
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:53:15
Subject
Announcement about resignation of the Company's
independent director
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Sheng-Yann, Lii
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Honorary Advisor of
Center for Asia Studies, National Taipei University, &
Chief Editor of Asian Financial Quarterly
5.Title and name of the new position holder:none
6.Resume of the new position holder:none
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Personal career planning
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/17~2023/06/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:none
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:0
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: the effective date
is June 30, 2022.
