Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement about resignation of the Company's independent director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Sheng-Yann, Lii 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Honorary Advisor of Center for Asia Studies, National Taipei University, & Chief Editor of Asian Financial Quarterly 5.Title and name of the new position holder:none 6.Resume of the new position holder:none 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:Personal career planning 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/17~2023/06/17 11.Effective date of the new appointment:none 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:0 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: the effective date is June 30, 2022.