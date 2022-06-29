Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:52:53
Subject
Announcement of change in representative
of the Company's institutional director
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Name of legal person:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Takafumi Shirafuji
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
Manufacturing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jun Sashiki
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of
Sales & Marketing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd. assigned a new
representative to serve as institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
