    4706   TW0004706007

TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(4706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
17.90 TWD   +0.56%
04:57aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement about resignation of the Company's independent director
PU
04:57aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
04:57aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the resolution by the company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends
PU
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:52:53
Subject 
 Announcement of change in representative
of the Company's institutional director
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Name of legal person:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Takafumi Shirafuji
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
 Manufacturing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jun Sashiki
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of
 Sales & Marketing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd. assigned a new
 representative to serve as institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
