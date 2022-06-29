Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Name of legal person:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Takafumi Shirafuji 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of Manufacturing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Jun Sashiki 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of Sales & Marketing Division of Sumika Color Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:Sumika Color Co.,Ltd. assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): from2020/06/17 to 2023/06/16 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None