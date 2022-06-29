Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement of the resolution by the company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:52:34
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the company's
board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of
cash dividends
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/29
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$0.9 per share.
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/18
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/19
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/20
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/24
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/24
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:none
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:none
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:none
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/12
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
