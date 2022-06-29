Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Announcement of the resolution by the company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/29 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend NT$0.9 per share. 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/18 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/19 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/20 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/24 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/24 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:none 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:none 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:none 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/12 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:none