    4706   TW0004706007

TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(4706)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
17.50 TWD    0.00%
04:06aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Financial reports approved by the board of directors.
PU
03:56aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement about new appointment of the Company's member of Remuneration Committee
PU
03:56aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Change to the spokesperson of the company
PU
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Financial reports approved by the board of directors.

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 15:46:16
Subject 
 Financial reports approved by the board of directors.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):673,371
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):122,326
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):33,488
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):48,955
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):39,648
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):39,692
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.5
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,744,279
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):271,293
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,472,205
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 446 M - -
Net income 2021 89,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 1 383 M 46,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 46,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Fa Huang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Mei Na Wu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Hui Teng Chairman
Sheng Yan Li Independent Director
Cheng Wu Yueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION-11.39%46
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD-22.57%4 712
DIC CORPORATION-15.33%1 720
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-16.68%1 330
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.22%396
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-0.20%368