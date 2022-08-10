Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Financial reports approved by the board of directors.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/10 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):673,371 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):122,326 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):33,488 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):48,955 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):39,648 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):39,692 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.5 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,744,279 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):271,293 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):1,472,205 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.