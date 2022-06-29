Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
12:34:01
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 Annual Final Account Books and Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:none.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Amendment to the Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets:
Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend of
NT$0.9 cash per share for shareholders approved.
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:46:07 UTC.