Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgement of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgement of the 2021 Annual Final Account Books and Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:none. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Amendment to the Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets: Approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend of NT$0.9 cash per share for shareholders approved.