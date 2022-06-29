Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4706   TW0004706007

TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(4706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
17.90 TWD   +0.56%
12:47aTAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/13Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of Tah Kong Fine Chemical (Kun-Shan) Co., Ltd. for temporarily suspended opperation by following local goverment's policies.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 12:34:01
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgement of the 2021 Annual Final Account Books and Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:none.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Amendment to the Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets:
Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend of
NT$0.9 cash per share for shareholders approved.

Disclaimer

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 446 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net income 2021 89,2 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2021 485 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 1 415 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Fa Huang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Mei Na Wu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Hui Teng Chairman
Sheng Yan Li Independent Director
Cheng Wu Yueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAH KONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION-9.37%48
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD-18.13%5 015
DIC CORPORATION-14.88%1 715
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-14.91%1 367
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-23.61%373
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-10.06%338