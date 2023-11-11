Tahmar Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Tahmar Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 15.09 million. Revenue was INR 17.59 million compared to INR 0.006 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.76 million compared to net loss of INR 0.346 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.56 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.56 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.11 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 15.86 million compared to INR 0.257 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19.93 million compared to INR 0.27 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 11.59 million compared to INR 0.785 million a year ago.