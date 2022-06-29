Subject:Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of subsidiary Tse Technology(ningabo)Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):2022 pegged exchange rate for corporate structured deposits customized third-phase products 506 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29~2022/06/29 3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: RMB15,000,000 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Everbright Bank Beilun Sub-branch(unrelated person) 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary value of transfer:None 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been an related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:None 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party:None 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and explained):RMB112,500 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:One-Time payment 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The authority of approval 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:None 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:RMB15,000,000 13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements, as of the present moment: ratio to total assets:16.98% ratio to shareholders equity:25.84% operating capital:NTD658,103thousand 14.Broker and broker's fee:None 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: investment and financial products 16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current transaction:None 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:None 18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:NA 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the current transaction:None 21.Name of the CPA firm:None 22.Name of the CPA:None 23.License no.of the CPA:None 24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None