Subject:Announcement of the expiry of the term of the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee Kuo, Jung-Fang Wang, Kung-Jeng Liu, Li-Feng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Kuo,Jung-Fang /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Wang,Kung-Jeng/Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Liu,Li-Feng /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee Kuo, Jung-Fang Wang, Kung-Jeng Liu, Li-Feng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Kuo,Jung-Fang /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Wang,Kung-Jeng/Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Liu,Li-Feng /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/09 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None