    3426   TW0003426003

TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION

(3426)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-05
37.70 TWD   -0.79%
Subject:Announcement of the expiry of the term of the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:02:06
Subject 
 Subject:Announcement of the expiry of the term of
the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Name of the functional committees:
Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
Kuo, Jung-Fang
Wang, Kung-Jeng
Liu, Li-Feng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Kuo,Jung-Fang /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Wang,Kung-Jeng/Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Liu,Li-Feng   /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
Kuo, Jung-Fang
Wang, Kung-Jeng
Liu, Li-Feng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Kuo,Jung-Fang /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Wang,Kung-Jeng/Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Liu,Li-Feng   /Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/09
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
