    3426   TW0003426003

TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION

(3426)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of subsidiary Tse Technology(ningabo)Co.,Ltd.

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 16:52:05
Subject 
 Announcement of equity disposal on behalf of
subsidiary Tse Technology(ningabo)Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
 the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):"Yuntong wealth" time structured deposit 63day
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/17~2022/03/17
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
RMB13,800,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Bank of
Communications(unrelated person)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:None
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:None
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
 rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:None
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
 explained):RMB32,155.89
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:One-Time payment
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:The authority of approval
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:None
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
 and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
 as of the present moment:RMB13,800,000
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
 transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
 of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
 and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
 as of the present moment:
ratio to total assets:26.22%
ratio to shareholders equity:39.87%
operating capital:NTD635,419thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
investment and financial products
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
 transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:None
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
 regarding the current transaction:None
21.Name of the CPA firm:None
22.Name of the CPA:None
23.License no.of the CPA:None
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 712 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2021 65,5 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net cash 2021 507 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 005 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wan Lung Yang General Manager & Director
Wan Shing Lin Chairman
Chin Pao Lin Director
Shang Hsin Chen Chueh Director
Kai Nan Lo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION-2.06%35
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-18.58%41 472
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-19.59%39 835
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-9.55%10 475
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-14.45%6 515
BEIJING YUANLIU HONGYUAN ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.70%5 182