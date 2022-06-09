Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elected institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Name of legal person:TXC Corporation 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of TXC Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of TXC Corporation 7.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors, the newly elected institutional director appointed representative. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None