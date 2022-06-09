Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elected institutional director
06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
17:03:06
Subject
Announcement of the appointment of representative
by the newly elected institutional director
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Name of legal person:TXC Corporation
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of TXC Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:Chen Chueh Shang-Hsin
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of TXC Corporation
7.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors, the newly elected
institutional director appointed representative.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.