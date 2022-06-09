Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of the re-election list of directors (including independent directors) at 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Director:Lin Jin-Bao
Director:TXC Corporation
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing Chairman of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:TXC Corporation Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
6.Resume of the new position holder:
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Lin Wan-Shing 1,525,227shares
Lin Jin-Bao 1,473,807shares
Lo, Kai-Nan 1,033,216shares
TXC Corporation 8,802,000shares
Yang, Wen-Lung 247,166shares
Tu, Ming-Hsin 553,310shares
Kuo,Jung-Fang 0shares
Wang, Kung-Jeng 0shares
Liu, Li-Feng 0shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None