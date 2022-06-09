Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3426   TW0003426003

TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION

(3426)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-05
37.70 TWD   -0.79%
05:12aTAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS : Announcement of the appointment of representative by the newly elected institutional director
PU
05:12aTAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS : Announcement to pass the restriction of non-compete agreement of newly elected directors
PU
05:12aSUBJECT : Announcement of the expiry of the term of the members of Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee
PU
Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of the re-election list of directors (including independent directors) at 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAI SHING ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 16:56:40
Subject 
 Announcement of the re-election list of directors
(including independent directors) at 2022 Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Director:Lin Jin-Bao
Director:TXC Corporation
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing               Chairman of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lin Jin-Bao                 Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:TXC Corporation             Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan                 Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung              Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin               Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing
Director:Lin Jin-Bao
Director:TXC Corporation
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Lin Wan-Shing               Chairman of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lin Jin-Bao                 Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:TXC Corporation             Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Lo, Kai-Nan                 Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Yang, Wen-Lung              Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin               Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng
Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Lin Wan-Shing              1,525,227shares
Lin Jin-Bao            1,473,807shares
Lo, Kai-Nan               1,033,216shares
TXC Corporation           8,802,000shares
Yang, Wen-Lung              247,166shares
Tu, Ming-Hsin               553,310shares
Kuo,Jung-Fang                     0shares
Wang, Kung-Jeng                   0shares
Liu, Li-Feng                      0shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tai Shing Electronics Components Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
