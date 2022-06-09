Tai Shing Electronics Components : Announcement of the re-election list of directors (including independent directors) at 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/09 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): juristic-person director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director:Lin Wan-Shing Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director:TXC Corporation Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Director:Yang, Wen-Lung Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director:Lin Wan-Shing Chairman of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:TXC Corporation Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Yang, Wen-Lung Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director:Lin Wan-Shing Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director:TXC Corporation Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Director:Yang, Wen-Lung Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director:Lin Wan-Shing Chairman of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Lin Jin-Bao Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:TXC Corporation Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Lo, Kai-Nan Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Yang, Wen-Lung Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Director:Tu, Ming-Hsin Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Kuo,Jung-Fang Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Wang, Kung-Jeng Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. Independent Director:Liu, Li-Feng Independent Director of Tai-Shing Electronics Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Lin Wan-Shing 1,525,227shares Lin Jin-Bao 1,473,807shares Lo, Kai-Nan 1,033,216shares TXC Corporation 8,802,000shares Yang, Wen-Lung 247,166shares Tu, Ming-Hsin 553,310shares Kuo,Jung-Fang 0shares Wang, Kung-Jeng 0shares Liu, Li-Feng 0shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/09 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None